ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 2

Related
WLBT

Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins makes history at Miss America competition

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A historic win for Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins at the Miss America competition on the Miss America stage Monday night. Miss Mississippi 2022 won the overall Social Impact award at the Miss America Competition. Perkins received the honor Wednesday morning. She is the first Miss Mississippi to receive this award.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
desotocountynews.com

White Christmas in Mississippi this year? Don’t rule it out

Several models are starting to agree: parts of Mississippi have a reasonable likelihood for a White Christmas. The GFS and European model both suggest the possibility of snow. Frigid temperatures are also a possibility. Historically speaking, snow on the ground for Christmas is a rare occurrence. Christmas in Mississippi is...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Mississippi executes Thomas Loden Jr.

THE TIME OF DEATH 6-12 P-M. THAT IS WHEN EDDIE LODEN DIED BY LETHAL INJECTION FOR WHAT HE DID TO LEESA GRAY IN 2000. "He quivered his lips, and then he closed his eyes and he opened them again, but he never closed them another time." LODEN SPENT 21 OF THOSE 22 YEARS ON DEATH ROW. HE ADMITTED TO WHAT HE DID TO LEESA GRAY. SHE WORKED AT THE FAMILY RESTAURANT IN DORSEY AND LEFT BUT HAD A FLAT TIRE ON THE WAY HOME. LODEN CAME BY, GOT HER IN HIS VAN. HER LIFE ENDING HOURS LATER. DURING THAT EXECUTION, THESE DEATH PENALTY OPPONENTS STOOD IN THE DARKNESS SAYING WHAT THE STATE DID WAS NOT RIGHT. "It is wrong to kill each other. It's wrong to kill each other in Mississippi. It's wrong to kill each other in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas. It's wrong to kill each other. What is happening tonight is wrong." BUT INSIDE, HE HAD SOMETHING TO SAY TO THOSE THERE TO WITNESS HIS LAST BREATH. "He had told us during the tiedown process and him being restrained that he was gonna express his remorse and say 'I love you' to his loved ones in Japanese." ((ON CAM)) AMONG THOSE WATCHING THE EXECUTION WAS WANDA FARRIS, LEESA GRAY'S MOTHER. SHE WAS GIVEN AN OPPORTUNITY TO TALK TO REPORTERS AFTERWARD. BUT SHE DECLINED. MEANWHILE, THE STATE WILL DO AN AUTOPSY ON LODEN BEFORE TURNING THE BODY OVER TO THE FUNERAL HOME AT THE STATE PENITENTIARY AT PARCHMAN, CRAIG FORD, WTVA NINE NEWS.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

3 dead in Louisiana as US storm spawns Southern tornadoes

KEITHVILLE, La. (AP) — A vast and volatile storm system ripping across the U.S. killed at least three people in Louisiana, spinning up tornadoes that battered the state from north to south, including the New Orleans area where memories of 2021′s Hurricane Ida and a tornado in March linger. Elsewhere, the huge system hurled blizzard-like conditions at the Great Plains. Several injuries were reported around Louisiana by authorities, and more than 40,000 power outages statewide as of Wednesday night. The punishing storms barreled eastward Wednesday after killing a mother and son in the northwestern part of the state a day earlier. The system spun off a suspected tornado that killed a woman Wednesday in southeast Louisiana’s St. Charles Parish and another that pummeled parts of New Orleans and neighboring Jefferson and St. Bernard parishes — including areas badly damaged by a March tornado.
LOUISIANA STATE
WJTV 12

PHOTOS: Damage from possible tornadoes in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple tornado warnings have been issued in Mississippi overnight and into Wednesday as storms moved through the area. Pictures showed the damage from the possible tornadoes across Mississippi. If you have damage from the severe weather, you can report it by using the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s self-report tool. Click here to keep […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Would-be Mississippi lawyers get 4th shot at passing bar

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Last month, the Mississippi Supreme Court gave would-be lawyers a fourth shot at passing the state bar exam. The catch: Four strikes, and a potential practitioner of the law would be ineligible for any future plate appearances. The Court revised the rules governing admission to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy