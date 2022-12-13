Cloudy skies, dry conditions expected in Kern County

Dry and cooler-than-average conditions will continue through the end of the week with freezing temperatures across the valley during the overnight hours.

The weekend storm system that brought over 1.50″ of rain in mountain communities like Wofford Heights is pushing east of the region after a three-day rain event.

Less than expected accumulation for areas of the valley like Bakersfield and Delano, only picking up less than a quarter of an inch of rain.

Dry conditions will prevail, with cloudy skies on and off throughout the week. The air quality will remain moderate, with an AQI of 55. Wood burning is not allowed unless registered.

