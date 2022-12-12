Aztecs clicking again, blow out Kennesaw State

There’s an apocryphal expression in basketball when you’re mired in a shooting slump: “Shoot your way out of it.”

San Diego State gave it a try Monday night at Viejas Arena because, well, nothing else has worked over the past few weeks, shooting a dismal 18.9 percent behind the 3-point arc in their last five games against Division I competition and ranking near the bottom nationally for the season. The Aztecs were 3 of 15 in Saturday’s loss against Saint Mary’s. So why not jack up 18 treys in the first half against Kennesaw State?

The Aztecs continued to chip paint off the rims (4 of 18), but it was more about perception than percentages. More about attitude, confidence, swagger.

And that much appears to be back, racing to a 19-point lead in the first half and winning 88-54 on a day when SDSU fell out of the Associated Press top 25 for the first time this season and didn’t have senior guard Adam Seiko after feeling an twinge in his Achilles during warmups. Throw out the 95-57 decision against Div. III Occidental, and this was first win by more than 12 points since the Nov. 7 opener against Cal State Fullerton.

Or put another way: They needed this.

The sky wasn’t falling after all.

“We were a little disappointed after Saint Mary’s,” said Micah Parrish, whose 19 points were one shy of his career high. “But we came back, had a good practice and really zeroed in on this game. Coach (Brian) Dutcher said we had to have an NBA mentality bouncing back from Saint Mary’s, and I think we did a good job moving on to the next one.”

Said Dutcher: “We played a tough game against Saint Mary’s in Phoenix and had a one-day prep. But we did a really good job on that one day. The beauty of this business is when you have a team like ours, they like to be coached. We got on them about things we didn’t do, what we didn’t like in the Saint Mary’s game, what we had to get better at. And they want to be held accountable. I thought they came out and responded well.”

Now the Aztecs (8-3) get a much-needed break, first for final exams and then for Christmas. They play once over the next two weeks, Dec. 20 here against a 4-5 UC San Diego team that lost 84-58 at USD on Monday night. Then it’s another eight days until opening the Mountain West campaign against perennial doormat Air Force.

Their next game against an opponent in the top 150 in the major metrics is New Year’s Eve at UNLV, which is 10-0 and received more votes in the latest AP poll.

SDSU players routinely say they don’t pay attention to the polls, but Monday’s balloting had to sting. They dropped from No. 22 to 11 th among others receiving votes, or 36 th overall, after losing 68-61 on a neutral court to a Saint Mary’s team that was actually ahead of them in the metrics and a 1.5-point favorite by oddsmakers. The fall in the USA Today coaches poll was even steeper, to 37 th overall.

Whatever the motivation, for the first time in three weeks the Aztecs began to resemble the team that beat No. 23 Ohio State 88-77 in the opener of the Maui Invitational on No. 21.

But it doesn’t matter if you’re missing shots if you rebound them, and SDSU was. By halftime, they had a 7-1 advantage in offensive boards and 12-0 in second-chance points.

“I told Coach Dutcher after the game, ‘When San Diego State Basketball is at its best, is when they are menacing on the glass, defensively and offensively,’” Kennesaw State coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said. “Unfortunately for us, they were menacing on the offensive glass tonight.”

Another thing: You can miss all the shots you want if the other team can’t even shoot them. The Owls (6-4) had 12 turnovers by intermission that the Aztecs converted into 11 points, meaning 23 of their 39 first-half points (or 59 percent) came from offensive rebounds or turnovers.

Kennesaw State entered the game eighth nationally in 3-point accuracy, then made three early to take a 12-10 – only to get blitzed by a 19-2 run over the next five minutes.

The Aztecs would have had more than 39 at halftime had they not gone scoreless for the final four minutes while the Owls, who lost by only 10 at Florida earlier this season and had won two straight road games, closed to 14. But a 9-0 run to open the second half ended any designs of a comeback, and soon the margin was 30. And then 40.

It was the first time all three newcomers were clicking together this season. Parrish (19 points), Jaedon LeDee (14) and Darrion Trammell (14) combined for 47 points on 15 of 28 shooting.

Parrish had just four points, total, in his last two games. LeDee, who was 10 of 11 at the line and had seven rebounds, hadn’t scored in double figures since Nov. 15 at Stanford, eight games ago. Trammell, playing with a heavily taped left hamstring, made two 3s in a game for the first time since BYU on Nov. 11.

Even the 3-point shooting came around. After going 4 of 18 in the first half, the Aztecs took only six in the second half … and made four.

Freshman Elijah Saunders (six points, three rebounds, three assists) got 15 minutes. Fellow freshman Miles Byrd (seven points) got 11. Walk-on Jared Barnett got five.

The Aztecs had 21 assists after 23 combined in their last two games. They shot 65.2 percent in the second half and were over 50 percent for the game (50.8) against a Div. I opponent for the first time since Ohio State on Nov. 21. And it was the first time all season against a Div. I opponent that they’ve led by double digits for the entire second half.

“We’re used to the grind,” LeDee said of the endless string of tight games. “We shouldn’t think anything should be easy. When we do have to grind, we think of it as another day. And when we do get breaks like this, it’s fun and it’s nice. You can really enjoy it because you’ve been grinding for so long.”

Notable

JD Pollock, SDSU's director of player development who played at Kennesaw State in late 2000s, was assigned the scout for this game ... One of the hallmarks of SDSU’s program is avoiding back-to-back losses. It has happened only six times in Dutcher’s six seasons as head coach … The Aztecs have won 93 straight at Viejas Arena when shooting at least 50 percent, and 36 straight at any venue. They’re 48-1 under Dutcher when they do it … They’ve won 13 straight at Viejas Arena and are 29-1 in their last 30 games here … The announced crowd was 11,532 … It was Kennesaw State’s worst defeat since a 35-point loss at then-No. 9 Creighton on Dec. 4, 2020 … The Owls got 17 points from Kasen Jennings (4 of 8 on 3s) but no more than eight from anyone else.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .