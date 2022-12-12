ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Aztecs clicking again, blow out Kennesaw State

By Mark Zeigler
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=080Me2_0jgWOxsn00

There’s an apocryphal expression in basketball when you’re mired in a shooting slump: “Shoot your way out of it.”

San Diego State gave it a try Monday night at Viejas Arena because, well, nothing else has worked over the past few weeks, shooting a dismal 18.9 percent behind the 3-point arc in their last five games against Division I competition and ranking near the bottom nationally for the season. The Aztecs were 3 of 15 in Saturday’s loss against Saint Mary’s. So why not jack up 18 treys in the first half against Kennesaw State?

The Aztecs continued to chip paint off the rims (4 of 18), but it was more about perception than percentages. More about attitude, confidence, swagger.

And that much appears to be back, racing to a 19-point lead in the first half and winning 88-54 on a day when SDSU fell out of the Associated Press top 25 for the first time this season and didn’t have senior guard Adam Seiko after feeling an twinge in his Achilles during warmups. Throw out the 95-57 decision against Div. III Occidental, and this was first win by more than 12 points since the Nov. 7 opener against Cal State Fullerton.

Or put another way: They needed this.

The sky wasn’t falling after all.

“We were a little disappointed after Saint Mary’s,” said Micah Parrish, whose 19 points were one shy of his career high. “But we came back, had a good practice and really zeroed in on this game. Coach (Brian) Dutcher said we had to have an NBA mentality bouncing back from Saint Mary’s, and I think we did a good job moving on to the next one.”

Said Dutcher: “We played a tough game against Saint Mary’s in Phoenix and had a one-day prep. But we did a really good job on that one day. The beauty of this business is when you have a team like ours, they like to be coached. We got on them about things we didn’t do, what we didn’t like in the Saint Mary’s game, what we had to get better at. And they want to be held accountable. I thought they came out and responded well.”

Now the Aztecs (8-3) get a much-needed break, first for final exams and then for Christmas. They play once over the next two weeks, Dec. 20 here against a 4-5 UC San Diego team that lost 84-58 at USD on Monday night. Then it’s another eight days until opening the Mountain West campaign against perennial doormat Air Force.

Their next game against an opponent in the top 150 in the major metrics is New Year’s Eve at UNLV, which is 10-0 and received more votes in the latest AP poll.

SDSU players routinely say they don’t pay attention to the polls, but Monday’s balloting had to sting. They dropped from No. 22 to 11 th among others receiving votes, or 36 th overall, after losing 68-61 on a neutral court to a Saint Mary’s team that was actually ahead of them in the metrics and a 1.5-point favorite by oddsmakers. The fall in the USA Today coaches poll was even steeper, to 37 th overall.

Whatever the motivation, for the first time in three weeks the Aztecs began to resemble the team that beat No. 23 Ohio State 88-77 in the opener of the Maui Invitational on No. 21.

But it doesn’t matter if you’re missing shots if you rebound them, and SDSU was. By halftime, they had a 7-1 advantage in offensive boards and 12-0 in second-chance points.

“I told Coach Dutcher after the game, ‘When San Diego State Basketball is at its best, is when they are menacing on the glass, defensively and offensively,’” Kennesaw State coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said. “Unfortunately for us, they were menacing on the offensive glass tonight.”

Another thing: You can miss all the shots you want if the other team can’t even shoot them. The Owls (6-4) had 12 turnovers by intermission that the Aztecs converted into 11 points, meaning 23 of their 39 first-half points (or 59 percent) came from offensive rebounds or turnovers.

Kennesaw State entered the game eighth nationally in 3-point accuracy, then made three early to take a 12-10 – only to get blitzed by a 19-2 run over the next five minutes.

The Aztecs would have had more than 39 at halftime had they not gone scoreless for the final four minutes while the Owls, who lost by only 10 at Florida earlier this season and had won two straight road games, closed to 14. But a 9-0 run to open the second half ended any designs of a comeback, and soon the margin was 30. And then 40.

It was the first time all three newcomers were clicking together this season. Parrish (19 points), Jaedon LeDee (14) and Darrion Trammell (14) combined for 47 points on 15 of 28 shooting.

Parrish had just four points, total, in his last two games. LeDee, who was 10 of 11 at the line and had seven rebounds, hadn’t scored in double figures since Nov. 15 at Stanford, eight games ago. Trammell, playing with a heavily taped left hamstring, made two 3s in a game for the first time since BYU on Nov. 11.

Even the 3-point shooting came around. After going 4 of 18 in the first half, the Aztecs took only six in the second half … and made four.

Freshman Elijah Saunders (six points, three rebounds, three assists) got 15 minutes. Fellow freshman Miles Byrd (seven points) got 11. Walk-on Jared Barnett got five.

The Aztecs had 21 assists after 23 combined in their last two games. They shot 65.2 percent in the second half and were over 50 percent for the game (50.8) against a Div. I opponent for the first time since Ohio State on Nov. 21. And it was the first time all season against a Div. I opponent that they’ve led by double digits for the entire second half.

“We’re used to the grind,” LeDee said of the endless string of tight games. “We shouldn’t think anything should be easy. When we do have to grind, we think of it as another day. And when we do get breaks like this, it’s fun and it’s nice. You can really enjoy it because you’ve been grinding for so long.”

Notable

JD Pollock, SDSU's director of player development who played at Kennesaw State in late 2000s, was assigned the scout for this game ... One of the hallmarks of SDSU’s program is avoiding back-to-back losses. It has happened only six times in Dutcher’s six seasons as head coach … The Aztecs have won 93 straight at Viejas Arena when shooting at least 50 percent, and 36 straight at any venue. They’re 48-1 under Dutcher when they do it … They’ve won 13 straight at Viejas Arena and are 29-1 in their last 30 games here … The announced crowd was 11,532 … It was Kennesaw State’s worst defeat since a 35-point loss at then-No. 9 Creighton on Dec. 4, 2020 … The Owls got 17 points from Kasen Jennings (4 of 8 on 3s) but no more than eight from anyone else.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sandiegoville.com

Rest In Peace: San Diego's Saddest & Most Surprising Closures Of 2022

After a tough couple years, many San Diego bars & restaurants shuttered in 2022. Here we run down the saddest and most surprising closures of the year. As acclaimed chef José Andrés once said, "the business of feeding people is the most amazing business in the world," so we are so grateful for all those that take on the admirable task of providing nourishment to their fellow human beings. While there were many bar & restaurant openings this year to celebrate and a whole host of new establishments set to unveil in 2023 to look forward to, below we get depressing and list off the many closings of 2022.
SAN DIEGO, CA
daytrippen.com

Las Americas Premium Outlets San Diego, California

If shopping is your outlet, you deserve a trip to the Las Americas Premium Outlets in San Diego. Many things make San Diego easy to love, and if you are craving shopping, you are sure to find something at Las Americas Premium Outlets to satisfy your appetite for all things retail.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Walking past the forgotten town of Bernardo.

Did you know there used to be a town named Bernardo in what is now San Diego’s North County?. Bernardo was a tiny town between Escondido and Rancho Bernardo, where Lake Hodges is located today. The creation of Lake Hodges in 1918, accomplished by damming the Bernardo River (now...
ESCONDIDO, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Oceanside, CA

One of California's popular tourist destinations is the coastal city of Oceanside. Incorporated in 1888, the city boasts its rich history and culture alongside its natural areas, offering beauty, entertainment, and a lively lifestyle. The city is part of San Diego County, with humble beginnings in 1798. In 1798, the...
OCEANSIDE, CA
pacificsandiego.com

12 places to eat in San Diego County on Christmas Day

Restaurants around the county are open for the holiday weekend and many are serving buffets and prix-fixe menu options. If you Christmas plans include a meal at a local restaurant, here’s a roundup of special menus and deals on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, from tacos to wagyu steak. Reservations for most spots are recommended.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

Japanese-Style Cheesecakes Have Landed in San Diego

Just in time for the holidays, fancy Japanese cheesecakes can now be found in San Diego. First to arrive is Cheese Garden, a transplanted Canadian chain founded in Toronto whose debut store in the U.S. just opened at the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch in Carmel Valley. Operating Monday through...
SAN DIEGO, CA
AlexCap

Why Real Estate Investing in San Diego Will Boom in 2023

Real estate values in San Diego have undoubtedly trended downward over the past few months. The interest rates are continuing to rise, making mortgages much more expensive. Fewer buyers are interested in purchasing homes. Additionally, fewer homeowners can sell and buy a new house, also due to high interest rates. So, why is real estate investing about to boom in San Diego, California? Let's find out.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Popculture

CBS Anchor Speaks out 2 Years After Serious Brain Injury

Barbara-Lee Edwards was a mainstay of San Diego journalism as the evening anchor for KFMB-TV CBS News 8 for almost two decades. Her life changed in an instant in December 2020, when she suffered a near-fatal brain bleed at her home. Two years after the brain injury, Edwards said she is leading a "full life" in Leucadia.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sddialedin.com

COVID:19: Cases Rise Sharply In San Diego| Tsk, Tsk!! Only 18% of San Diegans Have Gotten Bivalent Booster | Chef Bill Bradley Earns 3 Michelin Stars For Addison | Griner Back Home |

"It's the most wonderful time of the year." I have to tell you, I am in the Christmas spirit. There was a point this summer when we were running our a/c around the clock and I would look at my over-the-door rack which holds my numerous hoodies and thinking I would never need any of them again. Instead, I've actually gone out to buy a couple new weatherproof jackets, have dug through the drawer of gloves and scarves and beanies, and I'm loving it.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
78K+
Followers
117K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy