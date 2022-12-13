Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

SEATTLE (AP) — Already battered and emotionally spent having watched their final chance at staying in the NFC West race slip away, the Seattle Seahawks walked into the locker room and absorbed another blow. They’re about to be without Tyler Lockett, one of their top wide receivers, for an undetermined amount of time due to a broken bone in his hand. “Just add it to the night,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. Seattle losing 21-13 to San Francisco on Thursday night was bad enough. It was the fourth loss in five games for Seattle (7-7) and clinched the NFC West title for the 49ers. It was the second time in four seasons that San Francisco wrapped up the division on the Seahawks’ home field.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO