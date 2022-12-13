ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Washington Lottery’s “Match 4” game were:

01-14-18-24

(one, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-four)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

