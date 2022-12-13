ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Daily Record

Metropolitan Warehouse & Delivery plans West Jacksonville location

New Jersey-based Metropolitan Warehouse & Delivery appears to be the first tenant in the second building of Lane Industrial Park at 2280 Lane Ave. N. in West Jacksonville. Metropolitan Warehouse & Delivery, headquartered in Perth Amboy, specializes in e-commerce furniture delivery, warehousing and customized delivery. It now leases 16,000 square feet at 9855-101 Mining Drive in the Southgate One warehouse.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
drugstorenews.com

Southeastern Grocers opens Winn-Dixie store in Jacksonville, Fla.

Southeastern Grocers, parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, has opened a new Winn-Dixie store in the rapidly growing Grand Cypress neighborhood in St. Johns County. This new store, in a suburb of its Jacksonville hometown, is the first of three new...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Record-tying cargo ship joins Jacksonville rotation

A containership tying the record for the largest to visit Jacksonville arrived at JaxPort this week, the Jacksonville Port Authority announced. The ZIM USA has a cargo capacity of 11,923 TEU and is one of four new ships replacing smaller vessels in ZIM’s weekly container service, according to a JaxPort news release.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

New store, new jobs: St. Johns County Winn-Dixie opens

St. Johns, Fla. — Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie, officially opened its newest store in St. Johns County on Wednesday. The store is located in the Grand Cypress Marketplace on the southwest corner of Race Track Road and Philips Highway, and it’s the company’s first ground-up store built in more than a decade.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Historic building on North Main Street sold for $1.825 million

A building designed by architect Henry John Klutho that served as Florida’s first Cadillac dealership sold Dec. 5 for $1.825 million. Property investor Chris Hionides sold the former Claude Nolan Cadillac dealership building at 937 N. Main St. through Shoppes of Lakeside Inc. of Mayport. The buyer was Ollivanders...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top commercial sales of the week

Buyer: First-Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buyer: Fields Motorcars of Florida Inc. Buyer: Jacksonville Portfolio Opportunity Phase I LP. Buyer: A&B Marketing Inc. Seller: New Vision Properties Inc. DUVAL. $2,975,000. 8500 Blanding Blvd., Jacksonville. Type: Planned Blue Penguin Car Wash. Parcel size: 1.18 acres. Buyer: Jacksonville EXP CW LLC. Seller:...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
iheart.com

This Is Florida's Poorest City

Vast changes within industries often leave huge swathes of people without jobs or struggling to look for work. These changes have also decimated whole towns and major cities, breaking down their local economies and negatively affecting both workers and residents. That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in...
FLORIDA STATE
wuft.org

A tale of two cities: How two Florida towns are handling the tiny home movement

Want to live in a tiny house? Barb Diaz suggests marking off an 8-by-20-foot area in your garage – or some space similar – and living in it for 24 hours. Put a TV in it. Put a dresser in it. Set aside an even smaller space for a “bathroom.” Don’t leave it. If you can deal with all that, the tiny home life is for you, Diaz said.
FLORIDA STATE
capitalanalyticsassociates.com

2023 Spotlight: Jacksonville’s time under the radar is over

December 2022 — Going into 2023, the synergy of Jacksonville’s business and government communities will be a significant catalyst for Northeast Florida’s projected growth. While it appears that things won’t be slowing down any time soon, the determinants of whether or not the region’s growth will be sustainable for the long-term include cost of living, a logistics sector keeping up with demand and well-planned infrastructure.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Chick-fil-A expects 2024 raze, rebuild at Queen’s Harbour

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A Inc. says that barring delays, it anticipates its Queen’s Harbour Yacht & Country Club area restaurant will be closed in late 2023 or early 2024, demolished and rebuilt in 2024, “and will include changes to better and more efficiently serve our customers.”. It said in a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Gayle Kurtzer-Meyers

Wrapping Up the Year End Outlook in Florida Real Estate

Waterfront living.Photo byZachary Vessels on Pexels. The year has been quite turbulent, causing the U.S. economy to head toward a pasta-bowl-shaped recession, and Florida is not behind in this downturn. However, in an economic report, the Director of the UCF Institute for Economic Forecasting, Sean Snaith, predicts that the pasta-bowl recession in Florida may not be easy to digest.
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

Merritt Properties considering expansion with Imeson Landing South

The city is reviewing civil engineering plans for the mass grading and installation of detention ponds for what is called the Imeson Landing South property, east of Heckscher Drive/Zoo Parkway in North Jacksonville. The site is 16.15 acres. It appears to be the next project by Merritt Properties, which is...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County declared as a federal disaster area

President Joe Biden has officially declared Volusia County, along with other counties in Florida, as a federal disaster area resulting from Hurricane Nicole. The Federal Disaster Declaration authorizes FEMA to provide individual assistance, public assistance and hazard mitigation in Volusia County. "We are very pleased that the Federal government has...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
L. Cane

Historic Florida Dive Bars with Tens of Thousands of Dollars Hanging from the Walls and Ceilings: Where are They?

Photo byKen Lund from Reno, Nevada, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. There's some debate as to why people put dollar bills on the walls and ceilings of bars and eating establishments. Some believe the tradition started with fishermen. Others people it started with miners. Today, it seems to be a way for patrons to signify their visit and participate in a fun tradition.
FLORIDA STATE

