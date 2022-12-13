Read full article on original website
Jacksonville Daily Record
Metropolitan Warehouse & Delivery plans West Jacksonville location
New Jersey-based Metropolitan Warehouse & Delivery appears to be the first tenant in the second building of Lane Industrial Park at 2280 Lane Ave. N. in West Jacksonville. Metropolitan Warehouse & Delivery, headquartered in Perth Amboy, specializes in e-commerce furniture delivery, warehousing and customized delivery. It now leases 16,000 square feet at 9855-101 Mining Drive in the Southgate One warehouse.
drugstorenews.com
Southeastern Grocers opens Winn-Dixie store in Jacksonville, Fla.
Southeastern Grocers, parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, has opened a new Winn-Dixie store in the rapidly growing Grand Cypress neighborhood in St. Johns County. This new store, in a suburb of its Jacksonville hometown, is the first of three new...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Record-tying cargo ship joins Jacksonville rotation
A containership tying the record for the largest to visit Jacksonville arrived at JaxPort this week, the Jacksonville Port Authority announced. The ZIM USA has a cargo capacity of 11,923 TEU and is one of four new ships replacing smaller vessels in ZIM’s weekly container service, according to a JaxPort news release.
Action News Jax
New store, new jobs: St. Johns County Winn-Dixie opens
St. Johns, Fla. — Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie, officially opened its newest store in St. Johns County on Wednesday. The store is located in the Grand Cypress Marketplace on the southwest corner of Race Track Road and Philips Highway, and it’s the company’s first ground-up store built in more than a decade.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Historic building on North Main Street sold for $1.825 million
A building designed by architect Henry John Klutho that served as Florida’s first Cadillac dealership sold Dec. 5 for $1.825 million. Property investor Chris Hionides sold the former Claude Nolan Cadillac dealership building at 937 N. Main St. through Shoppes of Lakeside Inc. of Mayport. The buyer was Ollivanders...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top commercial sales of the week
Buyer: First-Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buyer: Fields Motorcars of Florida Inc. Buyer: Jacksonville Portfolio Opportunity Phase I LP. Buyer: A&B Marketing Inc. Seller: New Vision Properties Inc. DUVAL. $2,975,000. 8500 Blanding Blvd., Jacksonville. Type: Planned Blue Penguin Car Wash. Parcel size: 1.18 acres. Buyer: Jacksonville EXP CW LLC. Seller:...
9 things every Florida homeowner should know about changes to insurance
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are pushing forward with a bill to reform the state’s property insurance market. Average yearly premiums in our state are up to more than $4,200, triple the national average. However, the proposed changes are not designed to bring rates down. Rather, they’ll give...
theapopkavoice.com
On top of homeowner premiums, policyholders could face a new tab coming soon: Flood insurance
When State Rep. Dianne Hart heard details about a requirement for flood insurance — part of legislation in the special session on property insurance reforms — she saw right away what would happen:. “If I gotta buy flood insurance, that means I have to add a premium to...
iheart.com
This Is Florida's Poorest City
Vast changes within industries often leave huge swathes of people without jobs or struggling to look for work. These changes have also decimated whole towns and major cities, breaking down their local economies and negatively affecting both workers and residents. That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in...
wuft.org
A tale of two cities: How two Florida towns are handling the tiny home movement
Want to live in a tiny house? Barb Diaz suggests marking off an 8-by-20-foot area in your garage – or some space similar – and living in it for 24 hours. Put a TV in it. Put a dresser in it. Set aside an even smaller space for a “bathroom.” Don’t leave it. If you can deal with all that, the tiny home life is for you, Diaz said.
capitalanalyticsassociates.com
2023 Spotlight: Jacksonville’s time under the radar is over
December 2022 — Going into 2023, the synergy of Jacksonville’s business and government communities will be a significant catalyst for Northeast Florida’s projected growth. While it appears that things won’t be slowing down any time soon, the determinants of whether or not the region’s growth will be sustainable for the long-term include cost of living, a logistics sector keeping up with demand and well-planned infrastructure.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Chick-fil-A expects 2024 raze, rebuild at Queen’s Harbour
Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A Inc. says that barring delays, it anticipates its Queen’s Harbour Yacht & Country Club area restaurant will be closed in late 2023 or early 2024, demolished and rebuilt in 2024, “and will include changes to better and more efficiently serve our customers.”. It said in a...
jacksonvillefreepress.com
Deepening Waters: Why Jacksonville Northside Residents Should Care that the Manatees are Dying
Living in Jacksonville, one is surrounded by water in one way or another. Between the St. Johns River, the Intercoastal Waterway, and the Atlantic Ocean, being connected to the water is a way of life. Many grew up going to the beach all summer and had fish, which covers seafood in general, every Friday, not just during Lent.
Wrapping Up the Year End Outlook in Florida Real Estate
Waterfront living.Photo byZachary Vessels on Pexels. The year has been quite turbulent, causing the U.S. economy to head toward a pasta-bowl-shaped recession, and Florida is not behind in this downturn. However, in an economic report, the Director of the UCF Institute for Economic Forecasting, Sean Snaith, predicts that the pasta-bowl recession in Florida may not be easy to digest.
Action News Jax
Fed raises interest rates another half point: How this could impact you
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Federal Reserve raised interest rates Wednesday by a half point, in its latest effort to ease inflation. The range between 4.25 percent and 4.5 percent is the highest level in 15 years. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Michael Brunswick has lived in his...
Hundreds of Floridians have tested positive for horse tranquilizer after death
Data shows that a combination of fentanyl and an animal tranquilizer called xylazine has been quietly killing people in the Tampa Bay area for years. A short walk from the beach, Cody Heilig took his last breath inside a Gulfport shed in May 2020. “I was scared, shocked. I didn’t...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Merritt Properties considering expansion with Imeson Landing South
The city is reviewing civil engineering plans for the mass grading and installation of detention ponds for what is called the Imeson Landing South property, east of Heckscher Drive/Zoo Parkway in North Jacksonville. The site is 16.15 acres. It appears to be the next project by Merritt Properties, which is...
floridapolitics.com
Hope flutters again that a Florida native will be designated state bird
Tina Polsky has joined Samuel Killebrew's effort to honor the Florida scrub jay.. Hope has taken wing again that the Florida scrub jay will get its deserved perch as the state bird — even if last year’s effort didn’t take off. Following up on last year’s effort,...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County declared as a federal disaster area
President Joe Biden has officially declared Volusia County, along with other counties in Florida, as a federal disaster area resulting from Hurricane Nicole. The Federal Disaster Declaration authorizes FEMA to provide individual assistance, public assistance and hazard mitigation in Volusia County. "We are very pleased that the Federal government has...
Historic Florida Dive Bars with Tens of Thousands of Dollars Hanging from the Walls and Ceilings: Where are They?
Photo byKen Lund from Reno, Nevada, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. There's some debate as to why people put dollar bills on the walls and ceilings of bars and eating establishments. Some believe the tradition started with fishermen. Others people it started with miners. Today, it seems to be a way for patrons to signify their visit and participate in a fun tradition.
