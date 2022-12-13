ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
palisadesnews.com

LA Councilmember Traci Park Names New Staffers for CD-11

A diversified mix of former city officials, legislative aides and private sector influencers have now joined Team Park. Los Angeles Councilmember Traci Park (D-CD11) has announced a series of new hires to round out her legislative staff according to the campaign’s Facebook page. Park, a Venice attorney defeated fellow...
LOS ANGELES, CA
palisadesnews.com

City of Malibu Swears in Two Newly Elected Council Members

The Malibu City Council swore in two newly elected Councilmembers and the next Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem during the Council meeting on Monday, December 12, 2022. Video of the Council changeover is available to view on the website. Mayor Pro Tem Bruce Silverstein was selected by the City Council...
MALIBU, CA
palisadesnews.com

West Los Angeles Community Police Station Holding Holiday Toy Drive

The West LA Community Police Station, serving Brentwood, Pacific Palisades and West Los Angeles, is holding its annual holiday toy drive. Donations can be dropped off in the front lobby of West LA Community Police Station, located at 1663 Butler Avenue. Donations can be made through December 20. Toys should be new and unwrapped for kids ages 8-12.
LOS ANGELES, CA
palisadesnews.com

Santa Monica Pub Crawl Returns This Weekend

Event returns to bars across Santa Monica this weekend. The Santa Monica Pub Crawl is back this weekend and ready to raise money for The Westside Food Bank. Many of Santa Monica’s favorite bars and restaurants will take part in the festivities this Saturday, starting at 5 p.m. As the press release for the event says, “Dust off those Santa hats and shine those menorahs; it’s time to join dozens of the city’s best bars and restaurants to raise money for the Westside Food Bank and help those in need for the holidays.
SANTA MONICA, CA
palisadesnews.com

Homelessness Is Linked to a Two-Fold Risk of Death From COVID in L.A. County, UCLA Study Shows

In L.A. County, 256 homeless people died of COVID-related causes in a 22-month period — a rate more than twice that seen in the general population. The homelessness population of Los Angeles who contract COVID are 2.35 times more likely to die than someone in the general population, according to a new study by UCLA, USC, and Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

