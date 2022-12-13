Ms President US, a girls’ civic leadership program, held its third session on Nov. 11 dedicated to an informational session held with CT state leaders. The girls hit the ground running, beginning the session with a discussion on the recent election. Every participant had thoughts about every aspect of the process, recollecting their experiences visiting the polls with their parents. They described the inclusion of the amendment to the Connecticut Constitution allowing early voting laws to be passed, concluding as a group that any policy that makes it easier for people to vote is a good one.

