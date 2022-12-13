Read full article on original website
Related
goodmorningwilton.com
Wilton Volunteers Bring “Home for the Holidays” to Action
“Home for the holidays” is much more than a sentiment for parishioners of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church. On Saturday, Dec. 3, a dozen enthusiastic St. Matthew’s volunteers partnered with HomeFront to make substantial safety and energy efficiency repairs for three buildings operated by Open Doors in Norwalk as supportive and affordable housing.
goodmorningwilton.com
Wilton Library & Wilton Schools to Explore Climate Change & Meaning of Community for Wilton Reads 2023
Wilton Library has chosen Vigil Harbor as the book selection for Wilton Reads 2023, the library’s annual community-wide reading program. Vigil Harbor by National Book Award-winner Julia Glass is a contemporary novel, set 10 years in the future in a small coastal community in Massachusetts, where residents are struggling with changes and difficulties including climate instability, political violence, and domestic upheavals. The library will again collaborate with Wilton Public Schools to facilitate discussions and conversations throughout the community on all levels.
goodmorningwilton.com
Organizations Serving Wilton Youth Get “Question, Persuade, Refer” Suicide-Reduction Training
Wilton Youth Council brought together a group of youth-serving community members on Thursday, Dec. 1 at the quarterly meeting of the Coalition for Youth. The Coalition is a loose-knit consortium of organizations that serve youth and families in Wilton that work together to prevent substance misuse and promote the mental health and emotional well-being of youth and families.
goodmorningwilton.com
Bd. of Education to Hold Community Conversation on Superintendent’s 2023-24 Proposed Budget
Superintendent Kevin J. Smith is inviting all interested members of the Wilton community to participate in a community conversation about the education budget for 2023-24. Members of the community will have the opportunity to meet in small groups with Board of Education members and Wilton Public Schools administrators to share their thoughts, questions, and suggestions about current budget priorities, and recommendations for moving forward. The evening will be an opportunity for Wilton residents to become engaged at the very beginning of the budget process.
goodmorningwilton.com
Ms President US: Wilton Girls Have Conversation with State Leaders
Ms President US, a girls’ civic leadership program, held its third session on Nov. 11 dedicated to an informational session held with CT state leaders. The girls hit the ground running, beginning the session with a discussion on the recent election. Every participant had thoughts about every aspect of the process, recollecting their experiences visiting the polls with their parents. They described the inclusion of the amendment to the Connecticut Constitution allowing early voting laws to be passed, concluding as a group that any policy that makes it easier for people to vote is a good one.
Comments / 0