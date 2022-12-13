ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

WCAX

Plattsburgh votes to demolish Crete Memorial Civic Center

PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh City Officials have decided to demolish the Crete Memorial Civic Center. The Common Council approved the move after hearing public comment, for and against the proposed demolition. The cost to tear the building down is about $400,000 compared to the estimated at least $3 million...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Plattsburgh issues city-wide parking ban

PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - Starting at midnight, Friday December 16th, the city of Plattsburgh is issuing a city-wide parking ban. This ban includes all city streets, the Broad Street Parking Lot, Upper and Lower Court Street Parking Lots, and the South End of the Durkee Street Parking Lot. The ban...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Vt. Police Academy implementing comprehensive training review

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New leadership at the Vermont Police Academy -- and a larger Criminal Justice Council -- is aimed at hitting the reset button when it comes to training police officers in Vermont, ushering in a new era at the Pittsford academy. Reporter Dom Amato got an exclusive look at some training scenarios and learned about the changes that some say were long overdue.
PITTSFORD, VT
WCAX

SB School District discusses price tag for temporary class space

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The South Burlington School District is weighing its options for creating temporary classroom space. They’ve been using pods, also known as ZEMS for temporary space at several schools. The plan was to purchase more for $2 million this fall but with inflation that price tag went up to $6 million.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

More affordable housing completed in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

South Burlington surveillance photos

SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Montpelier State House skating party cancelled

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Montpelier has cancelled Sunday's planned skating party due to a lack of cold weather. The party was supposed to be part of the grand re-opening, but the rink at the State House lawn needs at least a week for the ice to fully freeze and be safe for skaters.
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

2 arrested following South Burlington $4K shoplifting haul

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police were in the right place at the right time, happening to witness a shoplifter last week. Officers were investigating an unrelated incident on Shelburne Road last Thursday morning when they saw a man run out of Lowe’s with a large bag and hop into a waiting getaway car. They chased the SUV south toward Shelburne but were unable to catch them. Shelburne Police then picked up the chase in the village and followed the SUV to Harbor Road where it crashed. The suspects were arrested after they tried to run off into a wooded area.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Vigilantism is making a comeback

Vigilantism. That word harkens back to the last time that criminals ran rampant in the streets of major cities throughout the country. That was the late 1970s and early to mid-1980s. It brings back the time when Clint “Dirty Harry” Eastwood and Charles “Death Wish” Bronson became heroes to the...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

South Burlington Police investigate shots fired at park

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police are searching for a suspect who fired a gun at a local park Tuesday evening. It happened around 7:53 p.m. at Jaycee Park. Police say they received a report of a black male firing a gun. When officers arrived the man was gone. Police searched the area and say there was no evidence that anyone was shot or injured. Officers were able to recover ballistic evidence.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Local businesses cope with shoplifting spree

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Local police have made quick work of two cases of high-dollar retail theft in the Burlington area. It comes at the height of the holiday shopping season, putting some business owners on edge. “It’s a little disheartening to have something taken from you,” said Kara Archambault,...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Police ID suspect in Burlington jewelry thefts

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say they’ve cracked the case of a Burlington jewelry thief that hit several downtown stores this week. The Burlington Police say public tips led them to James Lisaius, 30, as the suspect that stole upwards of $12,000. It happened at three businesses -- some...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Crews respond to fire at Upper Valley recycling facility

BURLINGTON, VT

