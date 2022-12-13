Read full article on original website
WCAX
Plattsburgh votes to demolish Crete Memorial Civic Center
PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh City Officials have decided to demolish the Crete Memorial Civic Center. The Common Council approved the move after hearing public comment, for and against the proposed demolition. The cost to tear the building down is about $400,000 compared to the estimated at least $3 million...
City Council vote kills charter change effort to regulate heating systems in South Burlington
Planning Commissioner Michael Mittag said he sees the vote as “a major obstacle” in the region’s efforts to step up on climate change. Read the story on VTDigger here: City Council vote kills charter change effort to regulate heating systems in South Burlington.
WCAX
Plattsburgh issues city-wide parking ban
PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - Starting at midnight, Friday December 16th, the city of Plattsburgh is issuing a city-wide parking ban. This ban includes all city streets, the Broad Street Parking Lot, Upper and Lower Court Street Parking Lots, and the South End of the Durkee Street Parking Lot. The ban...
WCAX
Vt. Police Academy implementing comprehensive training review
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - New leadership at the Vermont Police Academy -- and a larger Criminal Justice Council -- is aimed at hitting the reset button when it comes to training police officers in Vermont, ushering in a new era at the Pittsford academy. Reporter Dom Amato got an exclusive look at some training scenarios and learned about the changes that some say were long overdue.
WCAX
SB School District discusses price tag for temporary class space
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The South Burlington School District is weighing its options for creating temporary classroom space. They’ve been using pods, also known as ZEMS for temporary space at several schools. The plan was to purchase more for $2 million this fall but with inflation that price tag went up to $6 million.
WCAX
More affordable housing completed in Plattsburgh
WCAX
South Burlington surveillance photos
mynbc5.com
Montpelier State House skating party cancelled
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Montpelier has cancelled Sunday's planned skating party due to a lack of cold weather. The party was supposed to be part of the grand re-opening, but the rink at the State House lawn needs at least a week for the ice to fully freeze and be safe for skaters.
WCAX
2 arrested following South Burlington $4K shoplifting haul
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police were in the right place at the right time, happening to witness a shoplifter last week. Officers were investigating an unrelated incident on Shelburne Road last Thursday morning when they saw a man run out of Lowe’s with a large bag and hop into a waiting getaway car. They chased the SUV south toward Shelburne but were unable to catch them. Shelburne Police then picked up the chase in the village and followed the SUV to Harbor Road where it crashed. The suspects were arrested after they tried to run off into a wooded area.
VTDigger
Vigilantism is making a comeback
Vigilantism. That word harkens back to the last time that criminals ran rampant in the streets of major cities throughout the country. That was the late 1970s and early to mid-1980s. It brings back the time when Clint “Dirty Harry” Eastwood and Charles “Death Wish” Bronson became heroes to the...
Affordable Housing Developer to Convert Newport Convent Into Apartments, Condos
State Rep. Mike Marcotte (R-Coventry) has fond memories of his 12 years as a student at Sacred Heart School, a Catholic institution that occupies a promontory overlooking Lake Memphremagog and the Canadian mountains on the far shore. "I got a great education," Marcotte said. “I think it’s made me who...
New Proposed Housing Project in Middlebury gets pushback from neighbors
The balance between building affordable housing versus preserving Vermont land is the talk of the town in Middlebury. Vermont public officials are touting a new major housing development program that plans on tackling the state’s decades long housing crisis. “Everyone knows we’re in a housing crisis and one of the needs we identified the last […]
Washington Examiner
Cost of defunding: City sees homicides spike to highest level in 62 years after police force slashed
The largest city in Vermont has seen homicides spike to a level unmatched in more than 60 years in the wake of a push to defund the police. Burlington, the state's largest city, has suffered five homicides so far in the year, which is the highest number in 62 years, Fox News reported. Burlington’s population is 44,000.
WCAX
South Burlington Police investigate shots fired at park
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police are searching for a suspect who fired a gun at a local park Tuesday evening. It happened around 7:53 p.m. at Jaycee Park. Police say they received a report of a black male firing a gun. When officers arrived the man was gone. Police searched the area and say there was no evidence that anyone was shot or injured. Officers were able to recover ballistic evidence.
WCAX
Local businesses cope with shoplifting spree
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Local police have made quick work of two cases of high-dollar retail theft in the Burlington area. It comes at the height of the holiday shopping season, putting some business owners on edge. “It’s a little disheartening to have something taken from you,” said Kara Archambault,...
WCAX
Police ID suspect in Burlington jewelry thefts
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say they’ve cracked the case of a Burlington jewelry thief that hit several downtown stores this week. The Burlington Police say public tips led them to James Lisaius, 30, as the suspect that stole upwards of $12,000. It happened at three businesses -- some...
WCAX
A call-taker advises the anxious during a shift on Vermont’s suicide-prevention hotline
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has two call centers that are part of the new nationwide 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. The 24-hour service, chronically underfunded since its inception in 2005, received a $400 million federally funded reboot this summer in response to a surge of mental illness in the U.S.
WCAX
Vermont Almanac wraps up the year from experiences to weather; includes Gary Sadowsky
Colchester Sun
Bernie Fleury, Essex Junction’s longest continuous employee retires after 44 years
ESSEX JUNCTION — Bernie Fleury of Westford has worked in Essex Junction’s Wastewater Treatment Facility for the past four decades. In Fleury’s time, there have been four major upgrades to the treatment facility, a pandemic and most recently the historic separation from the Town of Essex. “Bernie...
WCAX
Crews respond to fire at Upper Valley recycling facility
