This Is The Coldest City In Wisconsin
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Nightclub Hosting a Fundraiser for Colorado Springs Shooting Victims
A nightclub in Green Bay is raising money for the victims of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs. Napalese Lounge and Grill is the second longest-running gay bar in Wisconsin, and this Saturday and Sunday they are inviting everyone out to help those affected by the shooting. There will...
wearegreenbay.com
Police identify subject from 7-hour standoff on Green Bay’s west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police have identified the subject who was arrested on Wednesday following a more than seven-hour standoff on South Ridge Road. According to the Green Bay Police Department, Michael Destaercke, a 31-year-old from Green Bay was wanted on a felony probation/parole warrant, which resulted in the standoff with officers.
WBAY Green Bay
Woman accused in gruesome Green Bay murder gets another competency hearing
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Another competency hearing is being planned for Taylor Schabusiness ahead of her scheduled murder trial in March. Schabusiness is accused of murdering and dismembering a man after having sex with him at his mother’s house in Green Bay last February. During a status conference...
wearegreenbay.com
Give the gift of Wisconsin at Loco Wisco
(WFRV) – If you’re crazy about all things Wisconsin or someone on your shopping list is, Local 5 Live gives you a look at the perfect place to shop. Loco Wisco offers everything from State-inspired games and snacks to apparel and jewelry, even shop for the ‘cutest little cheese curd’ on your list.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Eventually a significant player in the Midwest’: Appleton International sets big goals for the future
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Airport officials held a community report event on Wednesday morning to talk about the economic impact of the improvements made over the past few years. The airport is now the third busiest airport in the state of Wisconsin, respectively behind Milwaukee and Madison. 2022...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police reminding residents of ‘Be Safe Hotline’
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is sounding the alarm, reminding residents that help is there if they need it. The ‘Be Safe Hotline’, isn’t just a phone number, rather it’s an initiative focused on informing victims of domestic abuse about local resources.
wearegreenbay.com
Catching up with Remarkable Woman of Northeast Wisconsin Pearl Webster of the Safe Shelter
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In the year since Safe Shelter Executive Director Pearl Webster became the Remarkable Woman of Northeast Wisconsin, she’s gotten over being camera shy. Her remarkable work in improving the health and well-being of struggling families on the Oneida National makes her a sought-after...
WBAY Green Bay
Police investigating scam calls claiming to be an Oshkosh officer
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Here’s a big, red flag: If you miss a court date, police will not solicit you for money or gift cards. The Oshkosh Police Department says it received several reports of a phone scam where a caller claims to be an Oshkosh police officer. The “officer” says the person missed a court date.
WBAY Green Bay
Trial set for Green Bay woman charged in fire that killed nephew
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay woman is scheduled to stand trial on charges from a house fire that killed her baby nephew in 2019. Marcelia Fonseca, 18, is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and Arson of a Building. On Dec. 13, Fonseca appeared in Brown County...
Green Bay police standoff ends with suspect in custody
After an almost 8-hour standoff on the west side of Green Bay, the Green Bay Police Department has taken a suspect into custody.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay man set to enter plea agreement in federal ‘fake Perc’ pill case
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man is set to enter a plea agreement in a federal drug case involving hundreds of pills containing a powerful opioid. A federal grand jury indicted Zandrell Besaw on five counts of knowingly and intentionally distributing drugs that contained fentanyl. A plea...
waupacanow.com
Nuisance bear running amuck
A black bear is causing problems in a Waupaca subdivision. The neighborhood is at the end of South Western Avenue, past Little Wolf Automotive and the street branches off into three smaller lanes: Mead Drive, Charles Wright Drive and Sunridge Drive. Ald. Dmitri Martin, on behalf of Joni Radley, brought...
94.3 Jack FM
Break-Ins Spike In Green Bay Neighborhood
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Green Bay Police Lieutenant Jason Allen is asking for anyone to come forward with information relating to break-ins in the northwest area of the city. “If they see something that doesn’t look right or looks out of place to call us at the police...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay’s Eric Genrich joins Local 5 News to talk about various campaigns
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich stopped by Local 5 News on Tuesday morning to provide a community update about various campaigns and programs in the area. Genrich started off by explaining in detail about the Golden House Be Safe campaign, which is about spreading...
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Police Report Smaller Number of Porch Pirating Incidents, Higher Arrest Rate
With more and more people ordering things online, including Christmas gifts, a crime known as porch pirating has become more and more prevalent over the past several years. The Sheboygan Police Department reported 34 such thefts this year, compared to 31 last year, however, the arrest rate for such incidents has doubled over the past 12 months.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsinites prepare for winter activities after first snowstorm of season
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin’s most recent snowfall is tempting snow lovers to use the ice to the best of their abilities. David Zeller has owned Zeller’s Ski and Sports for 30 years and says he receives tons of business during the winter. “Usually, your more...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay woman suspected in two dozen gas drive-offs
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay woman is facing 10 charges related to a series of gas thefts. Ashley Goulder is suspected in 25 gas drive-offs. In August, Oneida Police Department officers were called to the Oneida One-Stop on Packerland Dr. in Green Bay. Store leaders say a driver, now identified as Goulder, drove off without paying 22 times in two different vehicles from multiple Oneida One-Stops between May 30 and July 25.
94.3 Jack FM
Wisconsin Supreme Court Hears Green Bay Detective’s Disciplinary Case
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Wisconsin Supreme Court heard arguments Monday on a disciplinary case involving a Green Bay Police Dept. detective. No decision was rendered Monday. A written decision is expected to be issued in a few months. Police Detective Andrew Weiss accessed police records on two sexual...
wearegreenbay.com
MISSING: 67-year-old Robert A. Kraus last seen in Appleton
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department would like assistance locating a missing adult. 67-year-old Robert A. Kraus was last seen in Appleton on December 8, 2022, and has not been seen or heard from since. Kraus has some health conditions that may put him at increased risk...
