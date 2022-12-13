Covid-19 vaccines have saved more than 3 million lives in US, study says, but the fight isn't over

Read full article on original website
Fifteen children have died from Strep A in the UK in recent weeks. Could an outbreak in the US follow?
What started as a common bacterial infection ended in death for fifteen children infected with Strep A in Britain. Health authorities have issued a dire warning to parents in the UK as the number of child deaths caused by the infection continues to rise. The latest victim, a five-year-old girl from Ireland, became severely ill last week before dying from Strep A-related complications on Monday. Although pediatric patients usually experience mild symptoms such as fever, swollen tonsils and lymph nodes, complications may arise when the infection gets into the bloodstream, leading to a potentially deadly illness known as Invasive Group...
WLTX.com
No, vaccinated people are not more likely to die from COVID-19 than unvaccinated people
COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2021 after heart disease and cancer, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in April. Recently, some people online have questioned the COVID-19 vaccine’s ability to prevent virus-related deaths. Citing an article published in the Washington Post on Nov. 23, many people have claimed that vaccinated people are now more likely to die from the virus than those who are unvaccinated, contradicting longstanding public health guidance.
Man who had COVID-19 for 400 days finally cured after getting treated with antibodies, study says
A man who had COVID-19 non-stop for more than 400 days was finally cured, a study reporting the case said. The man, 59, had a suppressed immune system because of a recent kidney transplant. He first tested positive in December 2020 and carried the virus for at least 411 days, The Washington Post reported on November 4.
Vaccinated Americans a majority of COVID deaths for first time in August: analysis
The waning efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and increasingly contagious strains of the virus are taking a toll even among those who got their primary vaccine doses.
natureworldnews.com
Monkeys Vaccinated With Experimental COVID Vaccine Shows Promising Results Againt Lung Diseases
A new follow-up study discovered that the Moderna mRNA vaccine and a protein-based vaccine candidate containing an adjuvant, a substance that boosts immune responses, continue to protect rhesus macaques against lung disease one year after they were vaccinated as infants. The experimental COVID-19 vaccine offers long-term protection. In 2021, a...
Doctor explains when children need to go to A&E as he details early Strep A symptoms
The UK is in the midst of a Strep A resurgence following a drop in immunity after the Covid-19 pandemic. A doctor now has revealed the symptoms parents need to watch out for before taking their children to A&E with a suspected case of the illness. Dr Murugesan Raja, a...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 vaccines halve the risk of reinfection, study finds
Among those who have recovered from a coronavirus infection, vaccinated people have a halved risk of becoming infected a second time or contracting COVID-19 again with severe symptoms compared to those who are not vaccinated. These findings were revealed in an analysis published in the journal Frontiers in Medicine, which...
sciencealert.com
Ancient Pathogen Is 'Imminent Threat' in Every Part of The World, WHO Warns
One consequence of the pandemic was reduced access to routine healthcare and lower uptake of immunisations. As a result, in November 2022, the World Health Organization declared measles to be an "imminent threat in every region of the world". They described how a record number of nearly 40 million children...
Implications of commercializing COVID-19 vaccines, treatments
The U.S. government could stop paying for COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, which would shift the burden to the commercial market. Dr. Céline Gounder, a CBS News contributor and editor at large for Kaiser Health News, discussed the impact of potentially commercializing coronavirus vaccines and treatments.
Pfizer/BioNTech seek FDA authorization of updated Covid-19 vaccine for children under 5
Pfizer and BioNTech have submitted an application to the US Food and Drug Administration for their updated Covid-19 vaccine to be used as the third shot in the three-dose primary vaccine series for children ages 6 months through 4 years.
Fact check: Post claiming COVID-19 and flu viruses are same misrepresents at-home test kit
Fanttest's antigen kit tests for COVID-19 and influenza A/B separately using the same nasal swab. The illnesses are caused by different viruses.
U.K. officials issue warning after 6 children die of Strep A infections
Health officials in the United Kingdom are warning parents to watch for symptoms after six children died after contracting a bacterial infection caused by a version of the disease known as Group A strep. The deaths come as U.K. officials have seen a higher number of Group A streptococci cases...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Madrid reports 16 invasive group A streptococcus infections in minors recently
The Community of Madrid has detected, since last October 19, 16 cases of minors with invasive disease due to streptococcus A , including two patients who died, and at this time, after the alert issued by the United Kingdom, is studying whether the frequency of these infections is higher than usual.
Strep A: Antibiotics could be given to children in ‘rare’ move after eighth child dies
Children at primary schools affected by the Strep A outbreak could be given antibiotics as a blanket prevention measure, in a move described as “rare” by health officials.Schools minister Nick Gibb said the issue was raised in the House of Lords on Monday and the use of antibiotics is an option, in response to the eighth death of a child from the infection. Updated guidance on scarlet fever outbreaks, which are caused by Strep A, published by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) in October sets out how antibiotics can be used as prophylaxis but a decision is taken with...
NBC Miami
UK Health Officials Warn Parents to Be Alert After 6 Child Deaths Linked to Strep A Infections
Health officials in the U.K. are warning parents to be alert after a recent spate of severe Strep A infections resulted in the deaths of at least six children. Streptococcus A — or Group A Strep (GAS) — is a bacterial infection of the throat or skin which can sometimes cause scarlet fever.
