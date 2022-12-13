ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Help Santa make a child’s Christmas wish come true

By Joey Barrett
Itemlive.com
 3 days ago
Another year, another Christmas. Some love the thrill of opening up a brand new present, while others would rather give one and watch their loved one’s eyes light up in excitement. Either way, the time of giving is upon us.

Unfortunately, not for everybody. When looking at the consumer price index (CPI) of American products, or the average change in prices paid by consumers over a period of time, the results are hard to look at. Over a 12-month period, food is up 10.9 percent, energy by 17.6 percent, and all items up 7.7 percent.

That said, when someone has to pay that much more for things like heat, dinner and other basic life necessities, other things get put on the bench. Whether it’s a toy from the new Batman movie, a piece of clothing from someone’s favorite store, or anything someone might want, 2022 is a hard year to buy goods.

“I live paycheck to paycheck and I am currently jobless. I’m trying to find a job that can fit my schedule,” a parent in the community said.

That parent has a toddler, and it’d mean the world if that kid could jump for joy at something new in 12 days.

“It is difficult, but I’m trying. This is why I would appreciate your help.”

Speaking of help, it’s harder than ever to get it. Some places were, and still are, shut down from the pandemic, and salaries can barely keep up with inflation.

Who knows what that toddler is into? Sports, fashion, superheroes, science, you name it — let’s make his or her day.

Now in its 56th year, the Item Santa fund helps to make Christmas brighter for the needy. To donate, clip the coupon in The Item and mail it, along with your check, to The Item Salvation Army Santa, 85 Exchange St., Lynn, MA 01901.

You can also donate online through the Salvation Army at itemsanta.org.

All donations are listed in Item print editions through the month of December and into 2023, along with a brief message from each donor, if desired.

NOTE: The application period for aid from Item Santa has closed and The Item does not process applicants. All questions about the program and distribution of gifts should be directed to The Salvation Army at 781-598-0673.

The post Help Santa make a child’s Christmas wish come true appeared first on Itemlive .

Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

