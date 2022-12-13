ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

nbcpalmsprings.com

Coyote Attacks On The Rise in Southern California, Humans To Blame

Humans could be to blame for a recent string of coyote attacks on pets and children. “In almost every case of a coyote or a mountain lion or a bear coming into our homes and our communities, it’s because as humans we are just not doing the job we need to do to discourage those visits,” said Tim Daly, Public Information Officer for California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “Whether it’s pet food or pets or fruits that have fallen from a backyard tree or garbage cans not being as secure as they could be.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Mountain lion P-22 unlikely to be released back into wild

LOS ANGELES - Griffith Park's famed mountain lion P-22, who was captured this week for a health assessment, is severely underweight and may have recently been struck by a vehicle, wildlife experts said Tuesday -- adding he likely won't be released back into the wild and could potentially be euthanized depending on further medical tests.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Famed mountain lion P-22 captured in Los Feliz backyard

After close encounters with residents and apparent attacks on two dogs, wildlife officials have captured the famed mountain lion, P-22.Authorities captured P-22 in a Los Feliz backyard, according to the homeowner. She said that Wildlife officials came to her doorstep at 10:45 a.m. and informed her that a lion was in her backyard. Officials told her that P-22 was in her backyard since Sunday night.She added that officials used what seemed to be a tranquilizing dart on the male feline. The homeowner said she watched the officials carry P-22 and reportedly took him to a zoo."We were able to get...
LOS ANGELES, CA
argonautnews.com

What Happened to the Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project?

The Ballona Wetlands have inspired passionate debate and environmental activism on the Westside for over 40 years. When the California Department of Fish and Wildlife certified their final Environmental Impact Report for the Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project in 2020, one thing seemed clear: Los Angeles' final stretch of coastal wetlands would finally have a centralized plan for restoration.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wildlife.org

Suburban cats pay the price for slinking into coyote territory

When 72 cat deaths in a Southern California community were attributed to coyotes within 18 months, it left biologists befuddled. Past research suggested that domestic cats typically make up less than 5% of coyotes’ diet. Why did Culver City seem so different?. Wondering if coyotes were traveling into residential...
CULVER CITY, CA
The Associated Press

Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The nation’s largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California, clearing the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California provides water to 26 different agencies that supply major population centers like Los Angeles and San Diego counties. It doesn’t rain much in Southern California, so the district imports about half of its water from the Colorado River and the northern Sierra Nevada via the State Water Project — a complex system of dams, canals and reservoirs that provides drinking water for much of the state. It’s been so dry the past three years that those water deliveries have hit record lows. Earlier this year, the district declared a drought emergency for the agencies that mostly depend on the State Water Project, which covers about 7 million people.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Kat Von D Bails from LA, Pursues Family Life in Indiana

Kat Von D has officially parted ways with L.A. According to reports, the famous tattoo artist has traded fast-paced city life for small-town charm by moving to Indiana. The 40-year-old became known around the world for her tattooing, her makeup brand, and her appearance on “Miami Ink.” She then starred in her own reality TV series based on her career as a world-renowned tattoo artist known as “L.A. Ink.”
INDIANA STATE
arcadiaquill.com

Pasadena’s Parrot Population

When walking around Pasadena, it’s common to hear the unmistakable screech of the city’s iconic parrots. For the most part, residents of Pasadena, Temple City, Alhambra, and Arcadia simply coexist with the birds, but some consider their unmistakable screeches to be an unwelcome annoyance. “I remember in elementary...
PASADENA, CA
Jalopnik

A Southern California Tow Company Is Accused Of Illegally Targeting Latino Drivers

The towing industry doesn’t seem to really be regulated, mostly because towing regulation is left up to local city governments. This system can allow corruption and illegal activity to flourish. Local Southern California news outlet The San Bernardino Sun reports that one local towing company has been accused of illegally towing vehicles in a predatory manner, primarily targeting Latino drivers and lower-income individuals.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Two California cities top list of metro areas homebuyers are leaving

SAN FRANCISCO - A new report has listed San Francisco and Los Angeles as the two top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

