Etta Smith Claims a Psychic Vision Showed Her the Location of a Murder Victim's BodyNikBurbank, CA
7 Spots to See Holiday Lights in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Stunning Video Captures Landslide On A California BeachMatt LillywhiteLos Angeles, CA
"Ellen" and "So You Think You Can Dance" Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com
Coyote Attacks On The Rise in Southern California, Humans To Blame
Humans could be to blame for a recent string of coyote attacks on pets and children. “In almost every case of a coyote or a mountain lion or a bear coming into our homes and our communities, it’s because as humans we are just not doing the job we need to do to discourage those visits,” said Tim Daly, Public Information Officer for California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “Whether it’s pet food or pets or fruits that have fallen from a backyard tree or garbage cans not being as secure as they could be.
P-22's Fate Is Uncertain, And So Is The Overall Future For LA’s Mountain Lion Population
Given the news about P-22, we wanted to do a quick check in on the rest of L.A.'s mountain lions.
foxla.com
Mountain lion P-22 unlikely to be released back into wild
LOS ANGELES - Griffith Park's famed mountain lion P-22, who was captured this week for a health assessment, is severely underweight and may have recently been struck by a vehicle, wildlife experts said Tuesday -- adding he likely won't be released back into the wild and could potentially be euthanized depending on further medical tests.
Stunning Video Captures Landslide On A California Beach
A landslide recently occurred in Southern California. As clearly shown in the video, it sent dirt and rocks flying onto the beach below. Thankfully, there have been no reports of deaths or injuries whatsoever in relation to the incident.
Famed mountain lion P-22 captured in Los Feliz backyard
After close encounters with residents and apparent attacks on two dogs, wildlife officials have captured the famed mountain lion, P-22.Authorities captured P-22 in a Los Feliz backyard, according to the homeowner. She said that Wildlife officials came to her doorstep at 10:45 a.m. and informed her that a lion was in her backyard. Officials told her that P-22 was in her backyard since Sunday night.She added that officials used what seemed to be a tranquilizing dart on the male feline. The homeowner said she watched the officials carry P-22 and reportedly took him to a zoo."We were able to get...
KTLA.com
Recent coyote attacks in Southern California the fault of people, expert says
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct a misspelled name. Humans are largely to blame for the recent string of coyote attacks on pets and humans in the Los Angeles area, according to at least one wildlife expert. “Typically, coyotes are very shy and want to avoid...
argonautnews.com
What Happened to the Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project?
The Ballona Wetlands have inspired passionate debate and environmental activism on the Westside for over 40 years. When the California Department of Fish and Wildlife certified their final Environmental Impact Report for the Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project in 2020, one thing seemed clear: Los Angeles' final stretch of coastal wetlands would finally have a centralized plan for restoration.
Four California Cities Named Among 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
wildlife.org
Suburban cats pay the price for slinking into coyote territory
When 72 cat deaths in a Southern California community were attributed to coyotes within 18 months, it left biologists befuddled. Past research suggested that domestic cats typically make up less than 5% of coyotes’ diet. Why did Culver City seem so different?. Wondering if coyotes were traveling into residential...
Missouri Man Indicted After Allegedly Setting Fires in National Forest, Pointing Crossbow at Officer
A man in Missouri has been indicted after he allegedly set fires in Mark Twain National Forest and then pointed a crossbow at a forest ranger. Lucas G. Henson of Iron County, Missouri, is facing federal charges following a fire and assault investigation. The 36-year-old was charged with “assaulting a...
Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The nation’s largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California, clearing the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California provides water to 26 different agencies that supply major population centers like Los Angeles and San Diego counties. It doesn’t rain much in Southern California, so the district imports about half of its water from the Colorado River and the northern Sierra Nevada via the State Water Project — a complex system of dams, canals and reservoirs that provides drinking water for much of the state. It’s been so dry the past three years that those water deliveries have hit record lows. Earlier this year, the district declared a drought emergency for the agencies that mostly depend on the State Water Project, which covers about 7 million people.
Kat Von D Bails from LA, Pursues Family Life in Indiana
Kat Von D has officially parted ways with L.A. According to reports, the famous tattoo artist has traded fast-paced city life for small-town charm by moving to Indiana. The 40-year-old became known around the world for her tattooing, her makeup brand, and her appearance on “Miami Ink.” She then starred in her own reality TV series based on her career as a world-renowned tattoo artist known as “L.A. Ink.”
arcadiaquill.com
Pasadena’s Parrot Population
When walking around Pasadena, it’s common to hear the unmistakable screech of the city’s iconic parrots. For the most part, residents of Pasadena, Temple City, Alhambra, and Arcadia simply coexist with the birds, but some consider their unmistakable screeches to be an unwelcome annoyance. “I remember in elementary...
Long Beach police identify ‘John Doe’ from 1978 as 15-year-old La Puente boy
After more than 40 years, officials have identified a boy found dead in Long Beach in 1978. Using a DNA sample, investigators learned that the body was that of 15-year-old Kenneth Nevada Williams, who had run away from his home in La Puente, according to a news release from the Long Beach Police Department. He […]
Dog owner fights off attack on pet by mountain lion P-22 in Silver Lake
A mountain lion believed to be the famous P-22 attacked and injured a small dog in Silver Lake until he was scared off by the pet's owner.
L.A. Weekly
Hanukkah: Latkes From The Milky Way And Family Memories From Nancy Spielberg
Lights! Camera! Latkes! When Leah Adler, Steven Spielberg’s mom, opened up The Milky Way in 1977, it was one of the first kosher restaurants in Los Angeles and put the Pico Robertson neighborhood on the map. She and husband Bernie Adler felt that L.A. lacked enough Jewishness when they arrived here in 1974.
Caught on video: Quick-thinking LASD sergeant saves county worker from choking
A sergeant with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is being hailed a hero for saving a county employee from choking.
Jalopnik
A Southern California Tow Company Is Accused Of Illegally Targeting Latino Drivers
The towing industry doesn’t seem to really be regulated, mostly because towing regulation is left up to local city governments. This system can allow corruption and illegal activity to flourish. Local Southern California news outlet The San Bernardino Sun reports that one local towing company has been accused of illegally towing vehicles in a predatory manner, primarily targeting Latino drivers and lower-income individuals.
proclaimerscv.com
Chad Atkins: Co-Founder of Paw Works/Animal Rescue Leader- Died at Age 44
Chad Atkins passed away, Co-founder of Paw Works and a famous animal rescue group in Los Angeles. Announcing the surprising information about its leader on Sunday, the group referred to him as “a truly great person who spent his entire life helping animals.”. Chad Atkins Death Reason. Chad “died...
KTVU FOX 2
Two California cities top list of metro areas homebuyers are leaving
SAN FRANCISCO - A new report has listed San Francisco and Los Angeles as the two top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
Outsider.com
