Dec. 12, 2022 D9 Hoops: St. Marys Boys Beat DCC in OT; Benson Hits Game-Winning Shot for Bradford Girls

Dec. 13, ’22 D9 Hoops: Boys – Cook Paces Bville Win; KC Edges Redbank; Girls – Sheeler, O-E Win Again; NoPo Victorious
BROOKVILLE, Pa. – Clayton Cook scored eight of his game-high 20 points in the first quarter, as Brookville used a quick start to run past visiting Cambridge Springs, 58-28. Rewatch the game. Behind the play of Cook, who was named the Allegheny Grille of Foxburg Player of the Game...
Dec. 13, 2022 D10 Hoops: Berdine’s Buzzer-Beater Lifts Warren Boys Past HC; Burkhardt Erupts in Iroquois Boys’ Win; Iroquois Girls Snap Long Road Skid
HARBORCREEK, Pa. – Warren’s Brady Berdine scored a career-high 25 points, including a game-winning runner in the lane as time expired to lift Warren to a 63-61 win over Harbor Creek. See Berdine’s shot here, courtesy of NFHS:. Berdine’s shot capped a Warren rally, as the Dragons...
2022 Jim Kelly YDL Sports Network District 10 Football Awards Powered by Allegheny Grille of Foxburg Chosen; All-District Team Named
WARREN, Pa. – Oil City’s Ethen Knox put together one of the most remarkable seasons in District 10 history, garnering national headlines along the way. The Oilers finished the season 7-3, with Knox ranking second in the nation in rushing yards among teams that enter their stats on MaxPreps with 3,705 yards. That, along with his defensive prowess (6 interceptions, 63 tackles) earned the junior the 2022 YDL Sports Network/D9and10Sports.com Jim Kelly District 10 Football Player of the Year award powered by the Allegheny Grille in Foxburg.
Dec. 13, 2022 Wrestling: Clearfield, Curwensville Earn Wins
PHILIPSBURG, Pa. – Clearfield got five wins via pin in a 47-17 win over Philipsburg-Osceola. Earning falls were Patrick Knepp at 152, Carter Freeland at 172, Carter Chamberlain at 215, Cash Diehl at 107, and Colton Ryan at 127. Brady Collins (145) and Evan Davis (121) won by a...
Fierce bout between top wrestlers highlights Central Dauphin’s rout of State College
Fans were treated to a battle between two of the top five wrestlers at 145 pounds in state at Class AAA.
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Cambridge Springs at Brookville Boys’ Basketball Tuesday, Dec. 13
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Cambridge Springs at Brookville boys’ basketball D9/10 crossover matchup on Tuesday. Tip-off will be approximately 15 minutes after the conclusion of the junior varsity contest, with airtime approximately 10 minutes before tip. The broadcast is being done in conjunction with Mega Rock in Brookville and will air on their Facebook page as wel.
OUTAGES REPORTED THROUGHOUT INDIANA COUNTY
Outages have been reported throughout the county today. First responders responded to seven calls for utility lines down in Burrell, Center, Rayne, Washington, Green, Armstrong and East Wheatfield Township between 1:36 and 9:49 this morning. Penelec reports at this time, over 1400 of its customers in Indiana County are without power, with outages reported in Armagh, Blairsville, Homer City and Indiana boroughs along with Black Lick, Brush Valley, Buffington, Burrell, Center, Cherryhill, East and West Wheatfield, Green, West Mahoning, and White Townships. Power is expected to be restored by 1:00 at the latest.
Winter weather crashes: Traffic accidents reported in Central PA
(WTAJ) — As a winter storm brings ice and snow across Central Pennsylvania on Thursday, Dec. 15, traffic accidents and vehicle crashes are being reported by local emergency services. A section of I-80 in Centre County was closed due to a vehicle accident. I-99 in Blair County was also closed for a short period of […]
Winter Storm Watches issued ahead of Thursday & Friday winter storm
WINTER STORM WATCHES have been posted across central & northeast Pennsylvania ahead of Thursday & Friday's winter storm. A plowable snowfall with moderate to significant impacts to travel is becoming more likely across central and northeast PA, prompting the winter storm watches. All modes of precipitation are expected with this storm with the exact timing and expected amounts to be determined over the next 12-24 hours.
Missing Bedford County woman found after two weeks
UPDATE — State police say 27-year-old Zoe Thomas of Everett was located on Wednesday, Dec. 13 after she was reported missing for two weeks. ORIGINAL STORY: BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The search is on for an Everett woman that was last seen in Altoona on Nov. 25. State police in Bedford are looking for […]
BREAKING UPDATE: WCSD Schools CLOSED Thursday
RUSSELL, Pa. – All Warren County School District schools will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. All after-school clubs and activities are canceled for the day as well.
Sandy Township and the City of DuBois receive grant for police department
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sandy Township officials announced a grant of $562,937 is coming to Sandy Township and the City of DuBois from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. This grant will directly assist with the integration of the city of DuBois Police Department and the Sandy Township Police. In November of 2021, […]
Elderly man loses his life in Cameron County fire, state police report
CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fire that broke out Monday in Shippen Township took the life of a 91-year-old Emporium man. On Dec. 12 close to 8 p.m., a fire broke out at a home along Beechwood Road. The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Unit and the Emporium Fire Department chiefs determined the fire […]
Massive elk sets new archery record: Largest in Pennsylvania history
Hunting guide Matt Lutz called it the "Dagger Bull." With Lutz's help, hunter Dave Kammerdiener was able to enter the record books with a once-in-a-lifetime hunt this past September. A post on Trophy Rack Lodge's Facebook page states that "Dave Kammerdiener, guided by Trophy Rack Lodge’s Matt Lutz, takes his place in the Boone and Crockett book at the 7th biggest bull ever taken in the world!" Kammerdiener's "Dagger Bull" also goes into the record books as the second biggest bull elk taken in Pennsylvania history, regardless of weapon used, and first for the largest archery bull elk taken in the state.
Investigators seek tips to help solve 1974 cold-case homicide in Cambria County
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for tips to aid their investigation of a 1974 cold case homicide in Cambria County. Barbara Ann Mangus, 21, of Johnstown, was reported missing by her husband on Dec. 15, 1974, after leaving a Christmas party following an argument with her spouse.
Pennsylvania’s deer season shift a tradeoff in boosting licenses and preserving tradition
Pennsylvania’s recent shift of deer season’s start date wasn’t universally loved, but the deer harvest has continued to grow since 2015. The Pennsylvania Game Commission upset a number of hunters in 2019 when it voted to move the start of deer season to the Saturday after Thanksgiving rather than the Monday after Thanksgiving. Hunters have adjusted, however.
Bedford, Cambria, Jefferson Counties to receive grants for veteran services
(WTAJ) – 14 Pennsylvania county veterans affairs offices and 34 veteran service organizations will receive grants from the Veterans’ Trust Fund (VTF). Among those to be awarded are Cambria, Bedford and Jefferson County. The grants total $1,350,000 and are administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA). The Cambria County Office of […]
Closings and Delays for Dec. 15, 2022
WARREN, Pa. – The following school districts and organizations will be closed or operating on a delay for Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. This post will be updated as we receive more information. To report your organization’s delay or closure, email us at news@yourdailylocal.com or send us a message on Facebook.
PUNXSUTAWNEY AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICIAL ARRESTED
An official with the Punxsutawney Area School District is in legal trouble again after reports say he was arrested for the third time in the last four months. Reports say 45-year-old Paul Hetrick, the co-principal for the high school, was arrested for violating a protection from abuse order earlier this month, marking the second time he violated the order. The first was in October.
Secretary of Education visits Saint Marys Area High School
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — At Saint Marys Area High School state representatives and the Secretary of Education, Eric Hagarty got a first-hand look at major projects happening in the school. When you were in school you may have been part of clubs or sports teams but today there’s a completely student-run business called Dutch […]
