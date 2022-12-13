ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

Hot shooting performance in first half leads to Techsters win over South Alabama

By Chris Demirdjian
 3 days ago
RUSTON, La. – Four Lady Techsters reached double figures as Louisiana Tech (7-3) wrapped up the non-conference slate with a dominant 73-50 home win over South Alabama (2-6) Monday night. Robyn Lee led the way with a season-high 16 points.

Anna Larr Roberson tallied her fourth double-double of the season with 13 points and tied a career-high with 15 rebounds. Keiunna Walker and Amaya Brannon added 13 and 12 points, respectively.

In the early going, LA Tech used a combination of 9-3 and 9-2 runs to take a 22-10 lead after the first 10 minutes of action, followed by a 10-3 run in the second quarter to build a 36-14 lead at the half.

Tech’s defense held South Alabama to just 1-19 shooting over the final 12 minutes of the first half.

In the third, South Alabama began to find its rhythm and opened the half with a 9-4 run, forcing Tech turnovers on three straight possessions. After a Tech timeout, the Techsters responded with an 8-0 of their own over the next two minutes and built their largest lead of the night at 27 (55-28) before USA ended the quarter on a made three.

The Jaguars opened the fourth with a 7-1 run, but Tech answered with a 7-2 run to build the lead back to 24 (63-39) with 5:58 remaining. Tech’s bench finished the contest while adding 29 points on the night, which marks the eighth time this season scoring 20 or more.

Tech shot .509 from the floor on 28-55 shooting while dishing out 20 assists. It is the third time this season that Tech has reached 20 or more assists. South Alabama finished the night 16-59 (.271) from the floor, including 10-32 from three (.313).

LA Tech is now 7-0 on the year when holding opponents to under 60 points and 6-0 when out rebounding the opposition after going plus-15 tonight on the glass (44-29).

MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: KTVE broadcasting restored

UPDATE: Broadcasting is now restored. Be sure to tune in to NBC 10 News Today now and FOX 14 Your Morning News at 7 AM and 8 AM. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — KTVE is experiencing technical difficulties with broadcasting because of the storm from Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Due to the complications, we will […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Severe weather warnings issued for the Ark-La-Miss

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 13, 2022, severe weather warnings were issued for several areas across the Ark-La-Miss. As a result of the storm, over 300 Union Parish residents were without power and significant storm damage was reported in the Union Parish area. Chief Meteorologist Jarod Floyd and Meteorologists Walker Snowden provided the […]
UNION PARISH, LA
