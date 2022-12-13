ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

mauinow.com

Focus at Mauna Loa shifts from eruption response to assessment and demobilization

Teams from the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency who were deployed to Hawai‘i island for the Mauna Loa eruption are shifting their focus to damage assessment as volcanic activity paused recently. The shift its effort to compiling damage and impact estimates could be used to support a request for...
mauinow.com

Mayor-elect Bissen announces additional appointments to his cabinet

Mayor-elect Richard Bissen has announced additional appointments to his cabinet, including:. Mahina Martin as Chief of Communications and Public Affairs. Leo Caires, in his role as Chief of Staff, will oversee executive support staff and divisions within the Office of the Mayor. He earned a master’s degree in business administration...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Ohana Fuels donates $6,400 to Ka Lima O Maui

Ohana Fuels, through the third quarter proceeds of its ‘Fuel up. Do good.’ program, donated $6,430 to Ka Lima O Maui, a nonprofit that helps adults with disabilities find meaningful employment. Ohana Fuels, located at Minit Stop locations on Maui, partners with nonprofit organizations that serve the needs...
mauinow.com

No tsunami after 4.0 earthquake in waters off of Hāna, Maui

There was no tsunami generated from a 4.0 earthquake reported at 6:47 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in the Alenuihaha Channel (between Maui and the Big Island of Hawaiʻi), in waters off of Hāna, Maui. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a statement saying no tsunami is...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Heart healthy food drive to gather nutrient rich foods, Jan. 16-30

The American Heart Association, alongside Hawaiian Airlines is supporting food access organizations in Hawaiʻi by hosting a heart healthy food drive Jan. 16-30, 2023. To support the healthy food drive, items can be dropped off at from Jan. 16-30 at the following locations:. Hawai‘i Foodbank, 2611 Kilihau St., Honolulu,...
HONOLULU, HI
mauinow.com

Large northwest swell builds, expected to produce surf 20-30 feet high

A large northwest swell is building across the state, resulting in a high surf warning for the north and west facing shores of various islands. The swell will build, peaking this afternoon and evening before slowly dropping to advisory levels on Saturday. The National Weather Service has issued a high...
mauinow.com

Grammy-winning rock group America returning to Maui for April show at MACC

Iconic band America is returning to Maui for a show at 7:30 p.m. April 14 at Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Castle Theater. Henry Kapono is the special guest. Tickets go on sale Saturday, Dec. 17, for the general public, with MACC members able to buy passes as of Thursday.
mauinow.com

Pacific Whale Foundation Announces 2023 Maui Whale Festival

Pacific Whale Foundation announced the 2023 return of its annual Maui Whale Festival. Occurring throughout the month of February, this hybrid event celebrates the return of migrating humpback whales to Maui Nui. The multitiered offering encourages residents, visitors and people around the world to participate in and support PWF’s ocean...
mauinow.com

‘Vigorous Cold Front’ expected to bring strong SW winds and thunderstorms

The National Weather Service is forecasting a “vigorous cold front” to bring strong southwest winds and thunderstorms to the islands late Sunday through Monday. The NWS forecast calls for a powerful cold front to sweep across the state on Monday. “Southwest, or kona, winds will increase ahead of...

