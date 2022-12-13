ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NFL Playoff Picture: How Patriots' Position Improved With Win Over Cardinals

NFL playoff picture: How Patriots' position improved with win vs. Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots haven't played very well over the last couple weeks, but they will enter Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season in a playoff spot. The Patriots beat the Arizona...
Patriots' Broken Offense a Byproduct of Team's Poor Josh McDaniels Succession Plan

Curran: Patriots' broken offense can be traced back to McDaniels' exit originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Here. Enjoy this seasonal metaphor. Your brilliantly reliable heating system stops working. After years of stress-free, thought-free, toasty warmth, it needs replacing. You understand. You appreciated its service, but you know it’s time....
Curran: Mac Jones Has the Right to Be Annoyed by Patriots Offense

Curran: Mac has the right to be annoyed by Pats offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Mac Jones has worn his emotions on his sleeve over the last couple of games. First, the New England Patriots quarterback made headlines for his sideline tirade during the team's Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He was upset with the play-calling and the offense's lack of effectiveness with the quick game.
Mac Jones Addresses Outbursts Vs. Cardinals, Patricia's Game Plan

Mac Jones addresses outbursts vs. Cardinals, Patricia's game plan originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Mac Jones' body language was hard to ignore Monday night. The Patriots quarterback seemed visibly frustrated at several points during New England's matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, and ESPN's cameras caught Jones dropping a loud f-bomb after his team was forced to burn a timeout early in the third quarter.
Perry: Barmore's Return Could Mean Huge Boost to Patriots Defense

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Christian Barmore could be back soon for the Patriots, allowing them to build on one of their strengths. The second-year defensive tackle remains on injured reserve -- he landed there after suffering a knee injury in Week 6 -- but he was present and participating during Wednesday's practice at the University of Arizona.
Mike Leach Remembered Across College Football, Sports World

Mike Leach remembered across college football, sports world originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The college football world is reeling following the news of Mike Leach’s death at age 61. The Mississippi State head coach had one of the largest personalities in the sport, and certainly never shied from...
