NECN
NFL Playoff Picture: How Patriots' Position Improved With Win Over Cardinals
NFL playoff picture: How Patriots' position improved with win vs. Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots haven't played very well over the last couple weeks, but they will enter Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season in a playoff spot. The Patriots beat the Arizona...
NECN
Patriots' Broken Offense a Byproduct of Team's Poor Josh McDaniels Succession Plan
Curran: Patriots' broken offense can be traced back to McDaniels' exit originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Here. Enjoy this seasonal metaphor. Your brilliantly reliable heating system stops working. After years of stress-free, thought-free, toasty warmth, it needs replacing. You understand. You appreciated its service, but you know it’s time....
NECN
Perry: Matt Patricia, Patriots Proved Vance Joseph Right With Offensive Plan Vs. Cardinals
GLENDALE, Ariz. -- When the Patriots wrapped up their win over the Cardinals on Monday Night Football, Matt Patricia and Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph met at midfield. Awkward. Last week, Joseph had described the Patriots offense as one that appeared to be run by a "defensive guy." Four yards...
NECN
Curran: Mac Jones Has the Right to Be Annoyed by Patriots Offense
Curran: Mac has the right to be annoyed by Pats offense originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Mac Jones has worn his emotions on his sleeve over the last couple of games. First, the New England Patriots quarterback made headlines for his sideline tirade during the team's Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He was upset with the play-calling and the offense's lack of effectiveness with the quick game.
NECN
Mac Jones Addresses Outbursts Vs. Cardinals, Patricia's Game Plan
Mac Jones addresses outbursts vs. Cardinals, Patricia's game plan originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Mac Jones' body language was hard to ignore Monday night. The Patriots quarterback seemed visibly frustrated at several points during New England's matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, and ESPN's cameras caught Jones dropping a loud f-bomb after his team was forced to burn a timeout early in the third quarter.
NECN
Perry: Barmore's Return Could Mean Huge Boost to Patriots Defense
TUCSON, Ariz. -- Christian Barmore could be back soon for the Patriots, allowing them to build on one of their strengths. The second-year defensive tackle remains on injured reserve -- he landed there after suffering a knee injury in Week 6 -- but he was present and participating during Wednesday's practice at the University of Arizona.
NECN
Mike Leach Remembered Across College Football, Sports World
Mike Leach remembered across college football, sports world originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The college football world is reeling following the news of Mike Leach’s death at age 61. The Mississippi State head coach had one of the largest personalities in the sport, and certainly never shied from...
NECN
‘It Began to Destroy Me:' Ex-NBA Draft Pick Tyrell Terry Retires From Basketball at 22
NBA free-agent guard Tyrell Terry announced his retirement from basketball at the age of 22 in an Instagram post on Thursday. Terry, who was a second-round pick of the Dallas Mavericks in 2020, cited the anxiety that basketball caused him while explaining his decision to step away from the game he's "fallen out of love with."
