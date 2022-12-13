ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Carthage fans prepare to watch their team from AT&T stadium

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) — On Thursday morning, the Carthage community sent off the football program to their 4A Division 2 state championship game. The Bulldogs play Wimberly, Friday morning at 11 a.m. in Arlington at the AT&T stadium.  Fans were thrilled to be sending the Bulldogs off to yet to another state championship game. The […]
CARTHAGE, TX
KLTV

Carthage bulldogs are state-bound after close win against Glen Rose

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Carthage bulldogs made it to the state championship game after they defeated Glen Rose this past Friday. Although Carthage has dominated all their games this season their match against Glen Rose was anything but convincing. After a hard fought battle between these two top teams the game was decided by an outstanding scoring play by Larandion Dowden in the final seconds.
CARTHAGE, TX
bossierpress.com

Men’s college basketball: Tech falls to SFA in overtime

RUSTON — It took an extra five minutes to decide the winner between Louisiana Tech and Stephen F. Austin on Wednesday inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court. It ended up being the Lumberjacks who prevailed as AJ Cajuste made the game-winning basket with 0.9 seconds left in an 80-79 decision.
RUSTON, LA
UTSA

Harris chosen as finalist for Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award

TYLER, Texas — UTSA senior Frank Harris has been named a finalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award. Harris joins Max Duggan (TCU), Bijan Robinson (Texas) and Deuce Vaughn (Kansas State) on the finalist list and his selection gives UTSA one in each of the last three years, as Sincere McCormick was a finalist in 2020-21.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KLTV

Tyler Legacy senior signs with Alabama football program

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler Legacy High School senior has signed with Alabama University. On Wednesday, Jordan Renaud signed a letter of intent to continue playing football at the collegiate level today. The signing ceremony took place in the theatre alongside Renaud’s family, coaches and teammates. “Jordan has...
TYLER, TX
KSLA

Community rallies after Texas game warden loses home in lightning fire

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — Remnants of Game Warden Scott Robertson’s home in Marshall, Texas, still stand after lightning hit the house, causing a fire Tuesday evening as tornadic storms swept across parts of the Arklatex. “Family, I can’t replace that; but we can replace stuff,” he said....
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

Henderson High School head football coach resigns

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson High School’s head football coach Othell Robinson has resigned from his position. Robinson will remain as coach until the end of the school year. The Henderson ISD school board accepted his resignation at a meeting Monday night. When contacted for comment, Robinson stated that...
HENDERSON, TX
Mix 93.1

12 East Texas Ghost Towns to Take Day Trips to

Incorporated as a town in 1837, Nacogdoches lays claim to being the oldest town in Texas. This East Texas small town is still going strong today and has become a major city in the state. However, that can't be said for other small towns throughout the piney woods. Quite a few small towns used to populate the East Texas landscape but for various reasons, no longer exist. Although the town may be gone there are buildings still standing where the town once stood and there are street names that bear the former city names. Looking through the Texas Escapes site online, here are a few of those towns that once called Smith and Gregg County home, but no longer exist.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Family in Marshall, Texas Lost Everything Right Before Christmas

Life isn’t fair sometimes, and one family is learning that the hard way right before Christmas. I was given the details on this tough story from a law enforcement Investigator in East Texas, and I had to share the details to see what could be done to assist this family. It’s heartbreaking to hear about a family in Marshall, Texas losing all of their possessions right before the holidays.
MARSHALL, TX
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shocking Picture Of Massive Storm That Passed From ETX Into Shreveport

Texas and Louisiana experienced a day that is being described by national media as a "tornado outbreak". Though not everything has been confirmed, there have been plenty of reports of tornadoes from the DFW area through the Shreveport and Bossier areas. Radar indicated, radar confirmed, storm spotter confirmed, and so on. There are damage reports now, especially in the Keachi and Waskom areas.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KICKS 105

Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas Are Now in Tornado Danger Zone

Some not-so-good news was just released by the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma concerning the weather outlook for Tuesday. Lufkin and Nacogdoches are now in the bull's eye for the worst of the severe weather on Tuesday. The map below is concerning. The dotted-hatched area within that map indicates...
LUFKIN, TX
menastar.com

Storm Damage from Elysian Fields, TX

SHREVEPORT, La. - In southwest Caddo Parish, a young boy and his mother were found dead in the wooded area of Pecan Farms where his home was destroyed by a tornado Tuesday. Caddo deputies, K-9 teams fireman, and volunteers searched for the two. A male was injured and manufactured homes were leveled on Pecan Road just northwest of Four Forks near Fullilove Cemetery.
CADDO PARISH, LA
ketk.com

SPCA of East Texas: Atticus

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to help 13-week-old Mastiff and Boxer mix, Atticus, find his forever home. Atticus was given to a Good Samaritan to hold when the owner ran off and abandoned him. He has an issue with his eye, but a vet has since tried to surgically fix this and it has so far helped. Atticus loves everyone and would be perfect for a home with other animals.
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy