Read full article on original website
Related
Carthage fans prepare to watch their team from AT&T stadium
CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) — On Thursday morning, the Carthage community sent off the football program to their 4A Division 2 state championship game. The Bulldogs play Wimberly, Friday morning at 11 a.m. in Arlington at the AT&T stadium. Fans were thrilled to be sending the Bulldogs off to yet to another state championship game. The […]
cbs19.tv
East Texas Professional Credit Union Player of the Week: Carthage's Jakerrian Roquemore
CARTHAGE, Texas — The undefeated Carthage Bulldogs have not faced a ton of adversity this year due to their pure dominance. So, when faced with the playmaking wide receiver Montrel Hatton being ruled out due to injury, they had to rely on their depth to come out with a win.
KLTV
Carthage Bulldogs Coach Surratt says team has to play ‘very well’ against Wimberley
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - The Carthage Bulldogs go for state championship number nine Friday morning at AT&T Stadium. Bulldogs Head Coach Scott Surratt says they have their work cut out for them against Wimberley. “We played a couple years ago in 2020 semifinals and they got a great program,” Surratt...
KLTV
Carthage bulldogs are state-bound after close win against Glen Rose
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Carthage bulldogs made it to the state championship game after they defeated Glen Rose this past Friday. Although Carthage has dominated all their games this season their match against Glen Rose was anything but convincing. After a hard fought battle between these two top teams the game was decided by an outstanding scoring play by Larandion Dowden in the final seconds.
bossierpress.com
Men’s college basketball: Tech falls to SFA in overtime
RUSTON — It took an extra five minutes to decide the winner between Louisiana Tech and Stephen F. Austin on Wednesday inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court. It ended up being the Lumberjacks who prevailed as AJ Cajuste made the game-winning basket with 0.9 seconds left in an 80-79 decision.
UTSA
Harris chosen as finalist for Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award
TYLER, Texas — UTSA senior Frank Harris has been named a finalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award. Harris joins Max Duggan (TCU), Bijan Robinson (Texas) and Deuce Vaughn (Kansas State) on the finalist list and his selection gives UTSA one in each of the last three years, as Sincere McCormick was a finalist in 2020-21.
KLTV
Tyler Legacy senior signs with Alabama football program
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler Legacy High School senior has signed with Alabama University. On Wednesday, Jordan Renaud signed a letter of intent to continue playing football at the collegiate level today. The signing ceremony took place in the theatre alongside Renaud’s family, coaches and teammates. “Jordan has...
Was this your ticket? $225,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in East Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning is the name of the game this time of the year in Texas as the Dallas Cowboys push toward the playoffs and high school football nears its end, but someone playing a different game is keeping the winning up on their end, thanks to the lottery.
KSLA
Community rallies after Texas game warden loses home in lightning fire
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — Remnants of Game Warden Scott Robertson’s home in Marshall, Texas, still stand after lightning hit the house, causing a fire Tuesday evening as tornadic storms swept across parts of the Arklatex. “Family, I can’t replace that; but we can replace stuff,” he said....
KLTV
Henderson High School head football coach resigns
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson High School’s head football coach Othell Robinson has resigned from his position. Robinson will remain as coach until the end of the school year. The Henderson ISD school board accepted his resignation at a meeting Monday night. When contacted for comment, Robinson stated that...
12 East Texas Ghost Towns to Take Day Trips to
Incorporated as a town in 1837, Nacogdoches lays claim to being the oldest town in Texas. This East Texas small town is still going strong today and has become a major city in the state. However, that can't be said for other small towns throughout the piney woods. Quite a few small towns used to populate the East Texas landscape but for various reasons, no longer exist. Although the town may be gone there are buildings still standing where the town once stood and there are street names that bear the former city names. Looking through the Texas Escapes site online, here are a few of those towns that once called Smith and Gregg County home, but no longer exist.
Family in Marshall, Texas Lost Everything Right Before Christmas
Life isn’t fair sometimes, and one family is learning that the hard way right before Christmas. I was given the details on this tough story from a law enforcement Investigator in East Texas, and I had to share the details to see what could be done to assist this family. It’s heartbreaking to hear about a family in Marshall, Texas losing all of their possessions right before the holidays.
Shocking Picture Of Massive Storm That Passed From ETX Into Shreveport
Texas and Louisiana experienced a day that is being described by national media as a "tornado outbreak". Though not everything has been confirmed, there have been plenty of reports of tornadoes from the DFW area through the Shreveport and Bossier areas. Radar indicated, radar confirmed, storm spotter confirmed, and so on. There are damage reports now, especially in the Keachi and Waskom areas.
Lufkin, Texas Teen Is Among 20 Missing Kids Hoping For A Christmas Miracle
Emma Campbell went missing in Longview on October 20, 2022, and was found on November 3, 2022. She went missing again on November 16, 2022 from Lufkin and has yet to be found. She had just turned 17 years old days before she was reported missing again. You never know...
Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas Are Now in Tornado Danger Zone
Some not-so-good news was just released by the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma concerning the weather outlook for Tuesday. Lufkin and Nacogdoches are now in the bull's eye for the worst of the severe weather on Tuesday. The map below is concerning. The dotted-hatched area within that map indicates...
menastar.com
Storm Damage from Elysian Fields, TX
SHREVEPORT, La. - In southwest Caddo Parish, a young boy and his mother were found dead in the wooded area of Pecan Farms where his home was destroyed by a tornado Tuesday. Caddo deputies, K-9 teams fireman, and volunteers searched for the two. A male was injured and manufactured homes were leveled on Pecan Road just northwest of Four Forks near Fullilove Cemetery.
PHOTOS: Widespread damage reported in Elysian Fields after tornado touchdown
The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is reporting storm damage in the southeastern portion of the county after a tornado touched down in the area late Tuesday afternoon.
ketk.com
SPCA of East Texas: Atticus
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to help 13-week-old Mastiff and Boxer mix, Atticus, find his forever home. Atticus was given to a Good Samaritan to hold when the owner ran off and abandoned him. He has an issue with his eye, but a vet has since tried to surgically fix this and it has so far helped. Atticus loves everyone and would be perfect for a home with other animals.
You Could Win Taylor Swift Concert Tickets in Marshall, TX on Friday
This has to be one of the best ideas I’ve seen all year long! Our friends at Piney Park in Marshall, Texas put on one of the most amazing Trail of Lights attractions for all of East Texas and now they are enticing more people to come out and visit them as they will be giving away some of the hottest concert tickets... Taylor Swift!
Betty Harden of Winona Texas took the You Can End of Story approach going back to college obtaining a bachelor's degree
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. *Copy written by Betty Harden.
Comments / 0