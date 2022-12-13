A California man is mourning the loss of the family’s beloved Labrador retriever, who was shot dead by a ruthless neighbor after the dog chased a squirrel into his yard. Marlon Caballero, of Pomona, told Fox LA that the family’s 8-year-old dog was shot dead on Sunday — just two weeks after they moved to the neighborhood. The devastated man said he pleaded with his neighbor to let him get his pooch after he shot him three times, but the heartless man refused. “I’m pleading with the neighbor, ‘Hey, please give me my dog, let me have my dog. I can save him...

POMONA, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO