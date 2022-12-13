ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

2d ago

I don't know what the h***'s wrong with people why they would let their dogs out there in coyote country. I have 2 male German shepherds and I don't even let them go outside by themselves. The coyotes around here can run anywhere from 10 to 15 in a pack. But regardless you never leave a dog outside by themselves. Now these poor little dogs were killed because the owner didn't care enough to watch them. I know they're resting in heaven but people just make me sick. If you're too lazy to go outside with your dog don't get 1. If you're too lazy to make sure you're Dog is safe don't get 1. Rest in peace little ones I know you're in Jesus hands

Marcy Conaway
2d ago

Maybe be outside close to your pets in an area like this?! It’s owner laziness and breaks my heart that these two innocent pet lives had to go through this horror because of irresponsible humans.

Joan Lane
2d ago

Why would you sit and watch this happen. ? I can’t even watch this horrible situation. I live in a city and I don’t let my animals out by themselves ever. I don’t want something like this happening to my animals. This just make me sick.

Related
Outsider.com

Video Shows Coyote Attacking Young Child in Los Angeles Before Dad Chases the Animal Off

Video footage shows a coyote attacking a 2-year old girl outside her Los Angeles home in broad daylight before her father scares it away. Home security footage captured the harrowing moment when a wild animal dragged a toddler across her lawn and sidewalk. The girl’s father had just taken her out of a car seat and set her down before turning back to the vehicle to gather her toys, leaving the child alone for only seconds before the attack occurred. They had arrived home not long ago, straight from her preschool.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Coyote Who Attacked 2-Year-Old in Terrifying Viral Clip Captured, Killed

A coyote that attacked a toddler in Woodland Hills, California earlier this month has reportedly been captured and euthanized. KTLA reports that the California Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed the coyote that attacked and dragged a 2-year-old girl in broad daylight, was trapped on Friday (December 9th). It was noted that the coyote was captured in the “immediate vicinity of the street where the attack occurred.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

Watch a dad rescue his toddler daughter from coyote attack in broad daylight

A quick-thinking dad rescued his toddler daughter after a coyote tried to drag her away — and the entire scene was captured on home security camera. The attack occurred on the family’s front yard in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Woodland Hills on Dec. 2. In the chilling video, Ariel Eliyahuo is locking his car when a coyote runs up and grabs 2-year-old Ariya, who had just exited the vehicle.
LOS ANGELES, CA
a-z-animals.com

This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car

This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car. You may be on the lookout for snakes when you are on a hike or in the tall grass, but you probably never expected to come across an aggressive Anaconda while driving. These drivers saw the massive snake on the side of a rural road in Brazil and managed to get some amazing footage of it taking on the big trucks.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Mail

Father-of-two who chugged two beers in 30 seconds at Disney food and wine festival is arrested after nearly falling off Skyliner ride and causing a disturbance

A father-of-two was arrested at Disneyland's food and wine festival after chugging two beers and nearly falling off the Skyliner ride. Chase Holderby, 30, of Merritt Island, Florida, was enjoying the festival at Epcot when he reportedly decided to down two beers in a matter of 30 seconds near the American Adventure Pavilion, witnesses claimed in September.
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
New York Post

California man shoots neighbor’s dog dead for chasing squirrel into his yard

A California man is mourning the loss of the family’s beloved Labrador retriever, who was shot dead by a ruthless neighbor after the dog chased a squirrel into his yard. Marlon Caballero, of Pomona, told Fox LA that the family’s 8-year-old dog was shot dead on Sunday — just two weeks after they moved to the neighborhood. The devastated man said he pleaded with his neighbor to let him get his pooch after he shot him three times, but the heartless man refused. “I’m pleading with the neighbor, ‘Hey, please give me my dog, let me have my dog. I can save him...
POMONA, CA
Outsider.com

Florida Mom Dies After Throwing Gasoline on Backyard Fire to Get Rid of Mosquitos

A 38-year-old mother of five died last month from injuries she sustained after she threw gasoline on a backyard fire to ward off mosquitos. Nicole Foltz, a Tarpon Springs, Florida, resident, suffered burns over 100 percent of her body when she and her husband lit the flames on Nov. 14. Nicole attempted to stoke the fire after it dimmed, and it spread to her. Her 11-year-old son was also injured.
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
The Independent

CCTV footage shows mountain lion butchering pet Chihuahua

A chihuahua was killed by a mountain lion during an evening walk in a residential area of the Hollywood Hills. The attack took place on 9 November, when CCTV footage captured the mountain lion coming out of the bushes on a street lined with homes close to the Hollywood Reservoir. A dogwalker, who chose to remain anonymous, was walking two small dogs in the area at the time. The mountain lion can be seen in the surveillance footage stopping and crouching as it sees the pets. Not long after, the mountain lion attacks the smaller dog, Piper. “I felt...
People

German Shepherd Saves 6-Year-Old Boy from Potential Dog Attack by Stopping Charging Canine

A family says their German shepherd came to the rescue after a neighborhood dog charged straight at their 6-year-old while the child was in the front yard A Florida family says their German shepherd saved the day. Tank the dog's owners shared on social media that a neighbor's dog charged straight at their 6-year-old boy while the child was playing in the front yard with Tank, according to Newsweek. Footage of the incident shows the German shepherd springing into action. In the video, Tank sees the other dog running toward the...
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

