Siouxland high school football highlights and scores (12-12-22)
IOWA GIRLS SCORES
Unity Christian – 68, Akron-Westfield – 33
Sioux City East – 60, Sioux City North – 24
Kingsley-Pierson – 48, Alta-Aurelia – 42
South Central Calhoun – 64, Southeast Valley – 44
Emmetsburg – 51, West Hancock – 45
IOWA BOYS SCORES
Unity Christian – 79, Akron-Westfield – 56
Western Christian – 56, West Harrison – 48
Kingsley-Pierson – 49, Alta-Aurelia – 25
South Central Calhoun – 77, Southeast Valley – 37
NEBRASKA GIRLS SCORES
Cedar Catholic – 39, Norfolk Catholic – 30
