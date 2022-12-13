ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siouxland high school football highlights and scores (12-12-22)

By Noah Sacco
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –

IOWA GIRLS SCORES

Unity Christian – 68, Akron-Westfield – 33

Sioux City East – 60, Sioux City North – 24

Kingsley-Pierson – 48, Alta-Aurelia – 42

South Central Calhoun – 64, Southeast Valley – 44

Emmetsburg – 51, West Hancock – 45

IOWA BOYS SCORES

Unity Christian – 79, Akron-Westfield – 56

Western Christian – 56, West Harrison – 48

Kingsley-Pierson – 49, Alta-Aurelia – 25

South Central Calhoun – 77, Southeast Valley – 37

NEBRASKA GIRLS SCORES

Cedar Catholic – 39, Norfolk Catholic – 30

