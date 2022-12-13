Read full article on original website
Kyler Murray Update: Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals Devastated After QB’s Injury
The Arizona Cardinals were dealt a swift and devastating blow Monday night as quarterback Kyler Murray exited the Week 14 game against the New England Patriots just three plays into the contest. Murray’s non-contact knee injury is thought to be serious with reports speculating it could be a season-ending ACL...
Rapoport: Steve Keim’s future as Cardinals GM ‘in doubt’ and ‘up in air’
The Arizona Cardinals announced Wednesday that general manager Steve Keim has stepped away from his duties on an indefinite, health-related leave of absence. Citing law and wanting to give Keim privacy, the team left the reasoning for his absence at that. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added vague details on Thursday,...
Seahawks' 'Pathetic' Defense Ripped by Twitter, Geno Smith Struggles in Loss to 49ers
The Seattle Seahawks are far removed from the good ol' days of the Legion of Boom defense, but it's still somewhat surprising to see a Pete Carroll-coached team struggle so mightily to stop the ball. Unfortunately, that trend continued as the Seahawks suffered a 21-13 loss to the San Francisco...
Arizona Cardinals sign free agent quarterback
Last week, free agent quarterback Carson Strong worked out for the Arizona Cardinals. Following the news that Kyler Murray’s season is over with a torn ACL, the team has now signed Strong to their practice squad. “The [Arizona Cardinals] are signing QB Carson Strong to the practice squad after...
Tom Brady Denies Report He Adjusts Buccaneers' Game Plan Without Coaches' Input
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady denied a report that he adjusts the team's offensive plan without coaches' input before every game. "No," Brady said in his Thursday press conference, per ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio. "I have no idea. I mean, anybody can write anything, and say whatever they want. So, no. ... I'm not gonna respond to every—next question."
Bengals' Joe Burrow Deflects Tom Brady Comparisons: 'I Play the Game My Own Way'
Joe Burrow has drawn some comparisons to Tom Brady throughout his young career for his style of play and immediate NFL success, but the Cincinnati Bengals star doesn't make a big deal of it. "I don't really pay attention to it. He's Tom and I'm Joe," Burrow said Wednesday, per...
Cardinals GM Steve Keim reportedly taking indefinite leave of absence from team due to health issues
Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team due to health-related issues, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Keim's duties will reportedly be handled by vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson while he's away.
Rob Gronkowski: Tom Brady Will Excel as Fox Analyst, Could Play in NFL 'Forever'
Tom Brady's former teammate Rob Gronkowski believes the veteran quarterback will thrive as a Fox Sports analyst once he retires from the NFL. "Tom's gonna kill it. ... He knows football like no other," Gronkowski told TMZ Sports. "He can break down any player at any time. He'll just present it to the screen, showing the strength and weaknesses. He can talk football like no other."
Steelers' Diontae Johnson Wants Mason Rudolph over Trubisky If Kenny Pickett Is Out
Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Diontae Johnson wants to see Mason Rudolph get a chance to be the starting quarterback if rookie Kenny Pickett is unable to play on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. "Yeah, I want to see him play," Johnson told reporters. "I know he's ready to play. I know...
B/R College Football 2022 Betting Locks with Adam Kramer: Bowl Season Part 1
There's no sugarcoating it: Betting on college football bowl season has become an enormous challenge. Between coaching changes, opt-outs and transfer portal chaos, evaluating these games has never been more difficult. We are still ready to thrive and conquer, though. Locks of the Week, our weekly CFB picks against the...
Bleacher Report's Expert Week 15 NFL Picks
Last week, the underdogs barked loudly, but our NFL experts didn't hear the call and paid the price with a 3-9 consensus record. However, you can bet your bottom dollar that they're set to bounce back in Week 15. NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski, Kris Knox and Maurice Moton,...
Small-School NFL Draft Prospects with Potential to Make Big Impacts as 2023 Rookies
NFL prospects from non-FBS schools aren't often viewed as instant-impact contributors. The perception should change based on what this year's rookie class has showed. In total, 25 small-school products heard their names called during the 2022 draft. Cole Strange may have been considered a first-round reach out of Tennessee-Chattanooga, but...
Notable CFB Players Sitting Out of 2022 Bowl Games
Although bowl season remains a celebrated part of college football, rosters tend to look a little different these days. Over the last half-decade, the trend of skipping a bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft has only grown. Dozens of players have already announced they will not be playing in 2022 bowl season.
Report: Bobby Petrino Hired as UNLV Offensive Coordinator on Barry Odom's Staff
New UNLV head football coach Barry Odom is reportedly hiring Bobby Petrino to serve as his offensive coordinator, according to Chris Low and Adam Rittenberg of ESPN. Petrino has been Missouri State's head coach for the past three seasons, guiding the team to two FCS playoff appearances. Petrino, 61, will...
Drew Brees Hired as Purdue Interim Assistant Coach Before Citrus Bowl
Drew Brees is going back to Purdue as an interim assistant coach ahead of the Citrus Bowl. The school announced Thursday that Brees will work on the field with players and participate in recruiting. He said in a statement:. "I am extremely excited to work with our team over the...
The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 15
The good news is that if you are reading this column, you probably either made the playoffs in your fantasy league or are headed in that direction. The bad news is that means the pressure is about to be turned up to 11. From here on out, you simply cannot...
Desmond Ridder: Falcons Didn't 'Baby Me'; Prepared to Be QB1 After Marcus Mariota
It's Desmond Ridder's time. And the Atlanta Falcons have approached his rookie season as though that time would come this year. "I'm prepared for this," Ridder told reporters on Wednesday. "This is what they've been preparing me for. They didn't want to baby me." Marcus Mariota has been the starting...
NFL Won't Play Game in Mexico in 2023; League May Hold 2 Games in Germany
The NFL will not hold a game in Mexico in 2023, and it is "likely" that two games will be held in Germany instead, league executive Peter O'Reilly said Wednesday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, where the NFL has held all of its past Mexico...
Patriots Rumors: Matt Patricia Could Return as Offensive Coordinator Next Season
The New England Patriots have struggled on offense this season, and NBCSports Boston's Tom E. Curran said on the Merloni, Fauria, & Mego show Thursday that Matt Patricia returning as offensive coordinator is a possibility for next season:. He did add, however, that the Patriots may need to take a...
Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt Declares for 2023 NFL Draft; Won Biletnikoff Award
Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt declared for the 2023 NFL draft Wednesday and announced he will not play in the Volunteers' Orange Bowl matchup against Clemson. Hyatt recorded 67 receptions for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns during the 2022 season on his way to winning the Biletnikoff Award. Fellow Vols...
