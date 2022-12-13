ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NESN

Kyler Murray Update: Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals Devastated After QB’s Injury

The Arizona Cardinals were dealt a swift and devastating blow Monday night as quarterback Kyler Murray exited the Week 14 game against the New England Patriots just three plays into the contest. Murray’s non-contact knee injury is thought to be serious with reports speculating it could be a season-ending ACL...
thecomeback.com

Arizona Cardinals sign free agent quarterback

Last week, free agent quarterback Carson Strong worked out for the Arizona Cardinals. Following the news that Kyler Murray’s season is over with a torn ACL, the team has now signed Strong to their practice squad. “The [Arizona Cardinals] are signing QB Carson Strong to the practice squad after...
ARIZONA STATE
Bleacher Report

Tom Brady Denies Report He Adjusts Buccaneers' Game Plan Without Coaches' Input

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady denied a report that he adjusts the team's offensive plan without coaches' input before every game. "No," Brady said in his Thursday press conference, per ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio. "I have no idea. I mean, anybody can write anything, and say whatever they want. So, no. ... I'm not gonna respond to every—next question."
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

Rob Gronkowski: Tom Brady Will Excel as Fox Analyst, Could Play in NFL 'Forever'

Tom Brady's former teammate Rob Gronkowski believes the veteran quarterback will thrive as a Fox Sports analyst once he retires from the NFL. "Tom's gonna kill it. ... He knows football like no other," Gronkowski told TMZ Sports. "He can break down any player at any time. He'll just present it to the screen, showing the strength and weaknesses. He can talk football like no other."
Bleacher Report

B/R College Football 2022 Betting Locks with Adam Kramer: Bowl Season Part 1

There's no sugarcoating it: Betting on college football bowl season has become an enormous challenge. Between coaching changes, opt-outs and transfer portal chaos, evaluating these games has never been more difficult. We are still ready to thrive and conquer, though. Locks of the Week, our weekly CFB picks against the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report's Expert Week 15 NFL Picks

Last week, the underdogs barked loudly, but our NFL experts didn't hear the call and paid the price with a 3-9 consensus record. However, you can bet your bottom dollar that they're set to bounce back in Week 15. NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski, Kris Knox and Maurice Moton,...
Bleacher Report

Notable CFB Players Sitting Out of 2022 Bowl Games

Although bowl season remains a celebrated part of college football, rosters tend to look a little different these days. Over the last half-decade, the trend of skipping a bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft has only grown. Dozens of players have already announced they will not be playing in 2022 bowl season.
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 15

The good news is that if you are reading this column, you probably either made the playoffs in your fantasy league or are headed in that direction. The bad news is that means the pressure is about to be turned up to 11. From here on out, you simply cannot...
Bleacher Report

NFL Won't Play Game in Mexico in 2023; League May Hold 2 Games in Germany

The NFL will not hold a game in Mexico in 2023, and it is "likely" that two games will be held in Germany instead, league executive Peter O'Reilly said Wednesday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, where the NFL has held all of its past Mexico...
Bleacher Report

Patriots Rumors: Matt Patricia Could Return as Offensive Coordinator Next Season

The New England Patriots have struggled on offense this season, and NBCSports Boston's Tom E. Curran said on the Merloni, Fauria, & Mego show Thursday that Matt Patricia returning as offensive coordinator is a possibility for next season:. He did add, however, that the Patriots may need to take a...
Bleacher Report

Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt Declares for 2023 NFL Draft; Won Biletnikoff Award

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt declared for the 2023 NFL draft Wednesday and announced he will not play in the Volunteers' Orange Bowl matchup against Clemson. Hyatt recorded 67 receptions for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns during the 2022 season on his way to winning the Biletnikoff Award. Fellow Vols...
KNOXVILLE, TN

