Clinton County, OH

Boatman talks Christmas history at Rotary meeting

On Dec. 6, Shelby Boatman, director of the Clinton County Historical Society, spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club, which meets at noon on Tuesdays at the CMH meeting room. Boatman spoke about “the history of Christmas” and shared history and pictures of Christmas in Clinton County. Boatman is pictured with Jay Sewell, president of the Wilmington Rotary Club.
Reiterman elected to Farm Bureau state board

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Nicol Reiterman, of Washington Court House, has been elected to her first three-year term on the board of trustees of Ohio Farm Bureau Federation. Reiterman represents the interests of Farm Bureau members from Clinton, Fayette, Greene and Warren counties. Her election took place during OFBF’s 104th annual meeting, Dec. 8-9 in Columbus.
Throwback Thursday: McKamey wins plowing contest

These are some highlights from the News Journal on December 15, 1953:. ‘Brownell, McCarthy At Odds On Reds Still Employed’. “FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Attorney General Herbert Brownell says he thinks all suspected Reds [communists] have been cleaned out of the government. But Sen. Joseph McCarthy (R-Wis) disagrees. …
Ohio journalist arrested for publishing courtroom recording

A journalist at a southern Ohio newspaper faces a possible felony charge after posting secretly-recorded audio from a recent murder trial. Scioto Valley Guardian managing editor Derek Myers covered the high-profile murder trial of George Wagner IV, one of four members of the Wagner family who were charged in the massacre of eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016.
Real estate transfers released

This list of recent real estate transactions within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff. Cleveland Grooms to Endurance Capital Management LLC, 494 Cumberland Rd, Clark Township, $70,000. Margaret A. Harbert to Linda S. Madison 1/3 INT,...
Taking ‘Aktion’ to help the community

Aktion Club, along with Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities, recently packaged and delivered 10 birthday party kits to Sugartree Ministries. Each kit was filled with everything needed to celebrate a child’s birthday. Aktion Club is a sponsored by Wilmington Kiwanis Club. It is a community service club that helps equip individuals to become caring leaders through the vehicle of service. Want to know more about Aktion Club? Contact Latasha Ruddle at [email protected]
Shooting disturbs neighbors

Concerned residents of Selph Road were in attendance at the weekly Wednesday meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners to discuss recreational shooting in the neighborhood. Doug Chaney, one of those concerned citizens and a neighbor of Jeff Robertson, the man allegedly doing the recreational shooting, said it started...
City Manager Sheryl Long announces new Deputy Director of Communications

City Manager Sheryl Long named Ben Breuninger Deputy Director of Communications for the City Manager’s Office. “I’m excited to expand our Communications Team with the addition of Ben. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience along with a strong desire to contribute to the betterment of our community. His helpful and positive demeanor made it clear he was a great fit and I look forward to working with him to inform and engage our public,” City Manager Sheryl Long said.
Ohio’s top school board preparing vote on anti-LGBTQ resolution

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Board of Education is heading toward a vote on a resolution that could reject proposed federal protections for LGBTQ+ students after listening to hours of testimony on Monday. Opponents said the resolution is harmful to LGBTQ+ youth across central Ohio. Board member Brendon Shea wrote the resolution in September after changes were […]
Family hurting at Christmas

Fifteen-month-old Kyce Burns of Hillsboro was diagnosed with a brain tumor last month, and Hillsboro High School secretary Angie Juillerat is working to raise funds to support him through a raffle of more than $4,000 worth of items. Kyce underwent extensive surgery this month to have the tumor removed and...
Wilmington man joins ‘Saved by the Belt’ club

XENIA, OHIO — Wilmington resident Jerry C. Vanpelt joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club Wednesday after his safety belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) news release. The crash occurred on State Route 380 in Greene County on Sept. 15.
DeWine reveals long-awaited plans for State Fair

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine joined members of the Ohio Expositions Commission to review the master plan framework that will serve as a launching point to modernize and enhance the Ohio Expo Center and Ohio State Fair for the future.The framework was created as part of the work of the Expo 2050 Task Force. Governor DeWine created the task force in 2019 to develop a strategic vision for the 360-acre Ohio Expo Center property, which is home to the Ohio State Fair and hosts many other events throughout the year.
Wilmington girls set 2 bowling records at Royal Z

WILMINGTON — It was one special night Wednesday for the Wilmington High School girls bowling team. At Royal Z Lanes, the Lady Hurricane set two school records and blitzed Western Brown 2597 to 1946. Led by Kiley Comberger, Wilmington established a new single game (1,037) record and two-game (1,958)...
Wilmington Police Department reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court. Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:. • Police arrested a 44-year-old male...
Clinton Co. Sheriff’s Office reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • At 11:53 p.m. on December 4, deputies responded to an assault...
Covington teacher takes Miss America stage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Miss Kentucky is in Connecticut competing in Miss America 2023 starting Monday, Dec. 12. Springfield-native, Hannah Edelen, 24, will be representing the bluegrass state in a competition of class and elegance. The first-generation college student earned her Bachelor's degree at Northern Kentucky University, completed her Master's...
