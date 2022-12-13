Read full article on original website
Boatman talks Christmas history at Rotary meeting
On Dec. 6, Shelby Boatman, director of the Clinton County Historical Society, spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club, which meets at noon on Tuesdays at the CMH meeting room. Boatman spoke about “the history of Christmas” and shared history and pictures of Christmas in Clinton County. Boatman is pictured with Jay Sewell, president of the Wilmington Rotary Club.
Reiterman elected to Farm Bureau state board
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Nicol Reiterman, of Washington Court House, has been elected to her first three-year term on the board of trustees of Ohio Farm Bureau Federation. Reiterman represents the interests of Farm Bureau members from Clinton, Fayette, Greene and Warren counties. Her election took place during OFBF’s 104th annual meeting, Dec. 8-9 in Columbus.
Throwback Thursday: McKamey wins plowing contest
These are some highlights from the News Journal on December 15, 1953:. ‘Brownell, McCarthy At Odds On Reds Still Employed’. “FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Attorney General Herbert Brownell says he thinks all suspected Reds [communists] have been cleaned out of the government. But Sen. Joseph McCarthy (R-Wis) disagrees. …
Ohio journalist arrested for publishing courtroom recording
A journalist at a southern Ohio newspaper faces a possible felony charge after posting secretly-recorded audio from a recent murder trial. Scioto Valley Guardian managing editor Derek Myers covered the high-profile murder trial of George Wagner IV, one of four members of the Wagner family who were charged in the massacre of eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016.
Real estate transfers released
This list of recent real estate transactions within Clinton County is provided by the Office of Clinton County Auditor Terence G. Habermehl and transcribed by News Journal staff. Cleveland Grooms to Endurance Capital Management LLC, 494 Cumberland Rd, Clark Township, $70,000. Margaret A. Harbert to Linda S. Madison 1/3 INT,...
Taking ‘Aktion’ to help the community
Aktion Club, along with Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities, recently packaged and delivered 10 birthday party kits to Sugartree Ministries. Each kit was filled with everything needed to celebrate a child’s birthday. Aktion Club is a sponsored by Wilmington Kiwanis Club. It is a community service club that helps equip individuals to become caring leaders through the vehicle of service. Want to know more about Aktion Club? Contact Latasha Ruddle at [email protected]
Shooting disturbs neighbors
Concerned residents of Selph Road were in attendance at the weekly Wednesday meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners to discuss recreational shooting in the neighborhood. Doug Chaney, one of those concerned citizens and a neighbor of Jeff Robertson, the man allegedly doing the recreational shooting, said it started...
City Manager Sheryl Long announces new Deputy Director of Communications
City Manager Sheryl Long named Ben Breuninger Deputy Director of Communications for the City Manager’s Office. “I’m excited to expand our Communications Team with the addition of Ben. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience along with a strong desire to contribute to the betterment of our community. His helpful and positive demeanor made it clear he was a great fit and I look forward to working with him to inform and engage our public,” City Manager Sheryl Long said.
Ohio’s top school board preparing vote on anti-LGBTQ resolution
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Board of Education is heading toward a vote on a resolution that could reject proposed federal protections for LGBTQ+ students after listening to hours of testimony on Monday. Opponents said the resolution is harmful to LGBTQ+ youth across central Ohio. Board member Brendon Shea wrote the resolution in September after changes were […]
Family hurting at Christmas
Fifteen-month-old Kyce Burns of Hillsboro was diagnosed with a brain tumor last month, and Hillsboro High School secretary Angie Juillerat is working to raise funds to support him through a raffle of more than $4,000 worth of items. Kyce underwent extensive surgery this month to have the tumor removed and...
Wilmington man joins ‘Saved by the Belt’ club
XENIA, OHIO — Wilmington resident Jerry C. Vanpelt joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club Wednesday after his safety belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) news release. The crash occurred on State Route 380 in Greene County on Sept. 15.
MORPC, Aims to Add Passenger Rail Service to Chillicothe, Lancaster, and Other Southern Ohio Regions
[Columbus, OH – December 14, 2022] – The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission is keeping the region on track for the future with rail service connecting Central Ohio to other major urban centers, rural and Appalachian areas on the national passenger rail network. MORPC, along with other regions, communities,...
DeWine reveals long-awaited plans for State Fair
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine joined members of the Ohio Expositions Commission to review the master plan framework that will serve as a launching point to modernize and enhance the Ohio Expo Center and Ohio State Fair for the future.The framework was created as part of the work of the Expo 2050 Task Force. Governor DeWine created the task force in 2019 to develop a strategic vision for the 360-acre Ohio Expo Center property, which is home to the Ohio State Fair and hosts many other events throughout the year.
Wilmington girls set 2 bowling records at Royal Z
WILMINGTON — It was one special night Wednesday for the Wilmington High School girls bowling team. At Royal Z Lanes, the Lady Hurricane set two school records and blitzed Western Brown 2597 to 1946. Led by Kiley Comberger, Wilmington established a new single game (1,037) record and two-game (1,958)...
Wilmington Police Department reports
WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court. Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:. • Police arrested a 44-year-old male...
Clinton Co. Sheriff’s Office reports
WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • At 11:53 p.m. on December 4, deputies responded to an assault...
Covington teacher takes Miss America stage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Miss Kentucky is in Connecticut competing in Miss America 2023 starting Monday, Dec. 12. Springfield-native, Hannah Edelen, 24, will be representing the bluegrass state in a competition of class and elegance. The first-generation college student earned her Bachelor's degree at Northern Kentucky University, completed her Master's...
Butler County auditor on trial accused of misusing power; Defense says there's no evidence of trading favors
An elected official accused of misusing his position for political gain is now on trial. Butler County auditor Roger Reynolds is charged with several charges including bribery, unlawful interest in a public contract and unlawful use of authority. Reynolds has denied any wrongdoing calling this a political witch hunt. Reynolds...
Goshen starts fast, defeats Clinton-Massie 7th grade girls
GOSHEN — The Clinton-Massie seventh grade girls basketball team was defeated by Goshen 35-13 Wednesday. Goshen led 15-2 after one quarter and outscored Clinton-Massie 20-11 the rest of the way.
Man accused of strangling cellmate to death at a Warren County prison
A Warren County grand jury indicted 34-year-old Marcus Alan Honsaker on one count each of voluntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence in the death of 35-year-old Anthony Purk.
