Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
US Border Patrol Apprehensions & Update El Paso Alamogordo SectorsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Texas Governor's investigation into NGOs providing migrant aid criticized as “shameful and intimidating”Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
El Paso Mayor May Finally Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso is in Debt $7.5 Million For Transporting Migrants To Other DestinationsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso new ground zero for illegal border crossings; over 7,000 last weekendLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Related
KFOX 14
Attorney representing Yvonne Rosales speaks about allegations made against former DA
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The attorney representing former El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales spoke exclusively with KFOX14 about allegations that were made against her in a petition for her removal. In the petition, which was dismissed on Thursday, Rosales was accused of incompetence involving hundreds of criminal...
Governor Abbott appoints Bill Hicks as new District Attorney
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Governor Greg Abbott appointed El Paso attorney Bill Hicks as the successor for the 34th Judicial District Attorney following Yvonne Rosales’ resignation on November 28. According to Governor Abbott, Hicks will assume the role effective 5 p.m. Wednesday. Hicks is the first Republican to serve as District Attorney of the […]
Governor Abbott calls for investigation into El Paso Non-Government Organizations
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Dec. 14, Gov. Greg Abbott called for an investigation in El Paso NGOs for their supposed role in assisting illegal border crossings into Texas. NGOs are Non-Government Organizations groups that are usually non-profit and help to address social or political issues. Abbott did send a letter to Texas Attorney […]
fox7austin.com
Gov. Greg Abbott calls for investigation into immigration groups
Thousands of illegal border crossings have taken place in El Paso since the weekend. More migrants are staying in camps on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande. In anticipation of a coming surge, Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday, steps were being done to prepare. "We're involved in strategies as...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces mayor looks to work with El Paso mayor as shelters reach capacity
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some migrants were sent to Las Cruces and the city's mayor tried to see if they could come to an agreement with El Paso to find more space. The El Calvario Methodist Church told KFOX14 they could shut down by January if they do not receive federal funding.
KVIA
Gov. Abbott calls on attorney general to investigate NGOs assisting “illegal immigrants”
AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott is asking the state's attorney general to investigate non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that may have assisted with illegal border crossings near El Paso. Gov. Abbott says recent reports indicate NGOs may be unlawfully orchestrating border crossings on both sides of the border, including sectors...
El Paso family files lawsuit against Union Pacific, seeking justice for Mario Navarro
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Navarro family are filing a personal lawsuit against Union Pacific Railroad. The Navarro family are currently being represented by the law offices of Glasheen, Valles and Inderman Injury Lawyers who reportedly filed a federal employer liability act case for the wrongful death of Mario Navarro. As KTSM 9 News has […]
El Paso Mayor May Finally Declare a State of Emergency
Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas flew into El Paso to see the border crisisPhoto byTwitter. Evening temperatures have been in the 20s this week in the sun city of El Paso, Texas. The below-freezing temperatures are cold for anyone who is used to the warm sunny weather of the city and other warm climates.
Most Famous Blazer In El Paso Shows Up In Court
Embattled, and as of December 14th, 2022 - former - El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales entered the courtroom in person for the first time since July. There were many shocking events that transpired. Rosales chose to assert her fifth amendment rights, among other things. She also seemed to be wearing the exact same blazer she wore in court on July 1, 2022.
Mexican truckers ponder detour through New Mexico as Texas resumes border inspections
Juarez industry leaders are urging the Mexican government to speed up improvements at a port of entry bordering New Mexico, given that Texas insists on conducting stepped-up inspections of trucks coming over from Mexico at an El Paso port of entry.
KFOX 14
New mural unveiled on Geronimo Drive
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso on Thursday unveiled a new mural on Geronimo Drive. The mural, called “JUNTOS,” was created by local artist Mitsu Overstreet. It features patterns based on both traditional Mexican embroidery and Native American markings found on Apache clothing...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso approves master plan for Mary Frances Keisling Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso City Council approved a master plan for Mary Frances Keisling Park on Wednesday. The park is located in Northwest El Paso. The community-led master plan vision for Mary Frances Keisling features a large, central flexible sports lawn, surrounded by a new hybrid community center, bicycling amenities, dog park, sport courts including pickleball and tennis, desert gardens, children’s play features, and community gathering spaces.
KVIA
Northeast El Paso PK-8 school was on lockdown for an hour, investigation on-going
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso Independent School District Pre-K through 8 school was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon, a district spokesperson confirmed to ABC-7. Bobby Joe Hill PK-8 is located in northeast El Paso. El Paso Police are investigating the situation. An ABC-7 source said the school received...
fox56news.com
El Paso residents overwhelmed by migrant surge | Morning in America
A migrant surge in El Paso is overwhelming the city and its local residents. With Title 42 set to expire on December 21, Border Patrol agents anticipate the migrant crisis at the border to worsen. #Border #BorderReport #ElPaso. El Paso residents overwhelmed by migrant surge | …. A migrant surge...
KVIA
People emerging from manholes in Segundo Barrio
EL PASO, Texas - ABC 7 crews witnessed five or six people coming out of a manhole and ran last night in Segundo Barrio. Migrants have been known to come out of manholes in the past. The manhole is not very far from the border wall. This is also not...
Jaime Esparza Sworn in as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTSM) – Former El Paso County District Attorney Jaime Esparza was sworn in late Friday afternoon as the United States Attorney for the Western District of Texas. Chief U.S. District Judge Alia Moses administered the oath of office to Esparza at the federal courthouse in San Antonio “It is with great honor […]
KFOX 14
City of El Paso said wait times at BOTA increased because of DPS truck inspections
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) began conducting random enhanced commercial vehicle safety inspections at ports of entry Tuesday. DPS said this move will help with safety on the roadways. According to the City of El Paso, wait times at the Bridge of...
sunbowl.org
A MESSAGE FROM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR BERNIE OLIVAS
We cannot wait for you to arrive in El Paso, Texas!. #BowlWeek in the Sun City starts on Dec. 26 and wraps up with the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Dec. 30!. For more information, call 915-533-4416.
KVIA
Migrants have a big impact on the homeless shelters in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - Migrants continue to cross the border into the city. The five homeless shelters in El Paso are either at capacity or over capacity. "We're sitting at 117 for a program that can comfortably handle 85, the same is true for our men's program," said John Martin, Deputy Director of the Opportunity Center for the Homeless.
newsfromthestates.com
‘We need someone to stand up for us’: NM fails patients hounded by medical debt collectors
New Mexico passed a law in 2021 meant to protect people with low incomes from being sued or facing aggressive collection agencies over medical debt. But the state is doing little to enforce its new law, and two patient-led lawsuits allege health care companies keep suing people anyway. (Photo by Getty Images)
Comments / 2