El Paso, TX

KTSM

Governor Abbott appoints Bill Hicks as new District Attorney

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Governor Greg Abbott appointed El Paso attorney Bill Hicks as the successor for the 34th Judicial District Attorney following Yvonne Rosales’ resignation on November 28. According to Governor Abbott, Hicks will assume the role effective 5 p.m. Wednesday. Hicks is the first Republican to serve as District Attorney of the […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Gov. Greg Abbott calls for investigation into immigration groups

Thousands of illegal border crossings have taken place in El Paso since the weekend. More migrants are staying in camps on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande. In anticipation of a coming surge, Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday, steps were being done to prepare. "We're involved in strategies as...
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

El Paso Mayor May Finally Declare a State of Emergency

Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas flew into El Paso to see the border crisisPhoto byTwitter. Evening temperatures have been in the 20s this week in the sun city of El Paso, Texas. The below-freezing temperatures are cold for anyone who is used to the warm sunny weather of the city and other warm climates.
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

Most Famous Blazer In El Paso Shows Up In Court

Embattled, and as of December 14th, 2022 - former - El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales entered the courtroom in person for the first time since July. There were many shocking events that transpired. Rosales chose to assert her fifth amendment rights, among other things. She also seemed to be wearing the exact same blazer she wore in court on July 1, 2022.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

New mural unveiled on Geronimo Drive

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso on Thursday unveiled a new mural on Geronimo Drive. The mural, called “JUNTOS,” was created by local artist Mitsu Overstreet. It features patterns based on both traditional Mexican embroidery and Native American markings found on Apache clothing...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

City of El Paso approves master plan for Mary Frances Keisling Park

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso City Council approved a master plan for Mary Frances Keisling Park on Wednesday. The park is located in Northwest El Paso. The community-led master plan vision for Mary Frances Keisling features a large, central flexible sports lawn, surrounded by a new hybrid community center, bicycling amenities, dog park, sport courts including pickleball and tennis, desert gardens, children’s play features, and community gathering spaces.
EL PASO, TX
fox56news.com

El Paso residents overwhelmed by migrant surge | Morning in America

A migrant surge in El Paso is overwhelming the city and its local residents. With Title 42 set to expire on December 21, Border Patrol agents anticipate the migrant crisis at the border to worsen. #Border #BorderReport #ElPaso. El Paso residents overwhelmed by migrant surge | …. A migrant surge...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

People emerging from manholes in Segundo Barrio

EL PASO, Texas - ABC 7 crews witnessed five or six people coming out of a manhole and ran last night in Segundo Barrio. Migrants have been known to come out of manholes in the past. The manhole is not very far from the border wall. This is also not...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Jaime Esparza Sworn in as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTSM) – Former El Paso County District Attorney Jaime Esparza was sworn in late Friday afternoon as the United States Attorney for the Western District of Texas. Chief U.S. District Judge Alia Moses administered the oath of office to Esparza at the federal courthouse in San Antonio “It is with great honor […]
TEXAS STATE
sunbowl.org

A MESSAGE FROM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR BERNIE OLIVAS

We cannot wait for you to arrive in El Paso, Texas!. #BowlWeek in the Sun City starts on Dec. 26 and wraps up with the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Dec. 30!. For more information, call 915-533-4416.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Migrants have a big impact on the homeless shelters in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - Migrants continue to cross the border into the city. The five homeless shelters in El Paso are either at capacity or over capacity. "We're sitting at 117 for a program that can comfortably handle 85, the same is true for our men's program," said John Martin, Deputy Director of the Opportunity Center for the Homeless.
EL PASO, TX

