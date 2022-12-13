Read full article on original website
Related
Man accused of starving dog twice gets 6 to 12 months in jail
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man accused of starving a dog twice was sentenced to six to 12 months in jail.Pittsburgh police said the young dog Gerald Walker was caring for in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar was severely emaciated and had been left outside in a cage in the cold and rain. Animal control officials took the dog to the vet, but it couldn't be saved.Thursday morning, Walker was taken out of an Allegheny County courtroom in handcuffs. Judge Anthony Mariani sentenced Walker to serve 6 to 12 months in jail followed by six years of probation. He's also not allowed to have animals.Walker must complete 100 hours of community service during his first year of probation and 100 more hours of community service for his second year of probation. He must also pay $562 in restitution to Avets.In 2016, Walker was charged with starving a pit bull mix in Homewood. Animal control officials said the dog named Effie was emaciated and was so hungry she ate clothes and plastic,Effie needed surgery, but made a full recovery. Police officer Christine Luffey who found her ended up adopting her.
Police: Robberies at several local stores all connected in major shoplifting ring
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Police said several stores across our region have been recently hit and they are all linked. On Thursday, Channel 11 confronted and questioned one of the men accused in a major, widespread shoplifting ring. Dion Crawford claims he’s innocent, but police say he is one...
Man arrested after Jeannette flashlight attack
A city man who Jeannette police said attacked another man with a flashlight this week turned himself in Thursday. Authorities had sought information on his whereabouts after a warrant was issued for his arrest. The wounded man was taken to a hospital for numerous face and head injuries, police said....
County housing authority plumber 1 of 2 men charged with assaulting customer at Sheetz in Harrison
A customer at the Sheetz in Harrison suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung when he was attacked by two men while he was waiting for his food order to be filled, according to authorities. One of the two men arrested in the incident, Corey Edmund Borczuch, 30, of the...
Greensburg police seeking man accused in home invasion
Greensburg police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a home invasion and robbery Tuesday night. Patrick Lee Rosenberry, no age available, of Greensburg is accused of breaking into a home on Alwine Avenue on Dec. 13, attacking a man inside, and stealing a safe containing $2,500 in cash and $7,500 in silver coins and gold necklaces, along with other items, according to a criminal complaint. He is wanted on on burglary, robbery, aggravated assault and terroristic threat charges.
westmifflinpolice.com
Information Release: Arrests & seizure of a large amount of Illegal Narcotics, Firearms, and U.S. Currency
ARRESTS: On 12/14/2022, Officers from the West Mifflin Police Department working in conjunction with Agents from the Pennsylvania Attorneys General Office Region V, and members of the Westmoreland County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence located at 2128 Pennsylvania Ave. in West Mifflin resulting in the seizure of a large amount of illegal narcotics, firearms, and U.S. currency.
Police: 2 arrested after pursuit leads to crash in downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Two people were arrested after a pursuit lead to a crash in downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday evening. According to police, detectives observed a man with an active federal drug warrant in the parking lot of a gas station at the intersection of Beechwood Boulevard and Browns Hill Road just before 5 p.m.
Fayette County man charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI in crash that killed 2
GEORGES TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is facing homicide charges five months after a crash that killed two people. A magisterial district judge in Fayette County signed off on a warrant for 33-year-old James Coty Empoules of Masontown.On Tuesday, charges were filed again Empoules in connection to a double-fatal crash that happened in July on Walnut Hill Road in Georges Township.According to a criminal docket, the charges included two counts of homicide by vehicle and two counts of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence as well as careless driving causing unintentional death and two counts of endangering the...
Police: Woman seen on video with drinks stolen from Allegheny Township beer distributor
Police are trying to identify a woman caught on video surveillance allegedly stealing drinks Saturday from a beer distributor in Allegheny Township. In an image from video footage posted Monday to the Zamp’s Brew Thru Facebook page and later taken down, a woman is seen clutching three White Claw Surge alcoholic drinks from the distributor at 5743 Leechburg Road.
wtae.com
Police: 9-year-old girl suffers near-fatal overdose in Braddock
BRADDOCK, Pa. — Charges have been filed after police say a 9-year-old girl suffered a near-fatal overdose in Braddock. The girl was found unresponsive in her bed by her mother on Nov. 28. Police say paramedics used Narcan to stabilize the girl and took her to the hospital where...
Woman accused in robbery slips handcuffs, found driving stolen truck, officers say
An Allegheny County woman arrested in a robbery at a Hempfield store Saturday is accused of slipping out of a handcuff at the state police station and stealing a pickup before being stopped on Route 22 in Murrysville, according to court papers. Kristy R. Zalac, 33, of Liberty is being...
WDTV
DOCS: Authorities searching for body of missing Buckhannon man
ELLAMORE, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are actively searching an Ellamore property for the body of a man reported missing 10 years ago, according to documents. 5 News obtained a copy of a search warrant at a property on Old Elkins Rd. seeking “the deceased human remains of Luke David Stout and/or any other human remains which may be concealed or buried upon the property,” along with any weapons used to kill Stout that may be found.
Allegheny jail officer suspended after crash, DUI charges in North Huntingdon
A Penn Township man arrested last week in connection with a North Huntingdon drunken-driving crash that left another motorist seriously injured is suspended without pay from his job at the Allegheny County Jail. A county spokeswoman said Dwight D. Edwards has worked as a corrections officer at the jail for...
WDTV
Officers on scene of dig site in Ellamore
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE. A search warrant obtained by 5 News says authorities are seeking “the deceased human remains of Luke David Stout and/or any other human remains which may be concealed or buried upon the property,” along with any weapons that may be found. Law...
16-year-old charged with killing Monessen football player
MONESSEN, Pa. (KDKA) - A 16-year-old is charged with killing another teenager in Monessen last month. Terry Newton is being charged as an adult with criminal homicide and possession of a firearm by a minor in the death of 16-year-old Amari Altomor, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday. Dispatchers were alerted to a shooting on South 14th Street on Nov. 29 around 8:15 p.m. Once first responders arrived, they found a teenager who was shot in the chest. Altomor was flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment but later died.Community members said Altomore was an outstanding football player who loved his mother.
WDTV
Man charged for breaking into Morgantown hot spot
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pennsylvania man has been charged after deputies said he broke into a hot spot in Morgantown Monday morning. Morgantown County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Haley’s Hot Spot on Smithtown Rd. in Morgantown on Monday around 2:40 a.m. for a burglar alarm, according to a release from the department.
WDTV
‘I need help’: Fairmont man kidnaps woman for hours, police say
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged after officers said he kidnapped a woman for multiple hours. Deputies were dispatched to a 911 call on Friday around 3:40 a.m. after authorities heard a woman “screaming and shouting for help” on the phone before a man took it and said everything was okay, according to a criminal complaint.
Teen charged after high-speed chase ends in front of Fayette County home
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — A high-speed police chase in Fayette County ended after the driver crashed near a home. Ring doorbell video captured the violent crash that happened after midnight on Saturday. It was a short, high-speed chase with State Police that lasted about five minutes and ended feet away from Christine Kishel's home in Uniontown on North Gallatin Avenue and Bute Road.Two vehicles, the yard and a retaining wall were damaged. "He took out boulders," Kishel said. "He took out the front end of my car. He took out some of my retaining wall back there. There was a headlight up by...
Pa. daycare owner to pay $367K to IRS
A daycare owner convicted of withholding payroll tax from the IRS was sentenced.
Two children die in Sewickley house fire
Two children died in a house fire early this morning. Allegheny County police say the fire engulfed the front of a home around 2:45 this morning on Miller Way in Sewickley.
Comments / 0