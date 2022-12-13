Carson Wentz activated off IR, assumes backup role

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – The Washington Commanders are back to full strength in the quarterback room as they have activated Carson W#entz from injured reserve on Monday.

Wentz returns after suffering a hand injury back in week six versus the Chicago Bears. Since then, the team has gone 7-5-1.

The move means that Wentz will now serve as Taylor Heinicke’s backup.

