Carson Wentz activated off IR, assumes backup role

By Brandy Flores
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qX4gW_0jgWGwHk00

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – The Washington Commanders are back to full strength in the quarterback room as they have activated Carson W#entz from injured reserve on Monday.

Wentz returns after suffering a hand injury back in week six versus the Chicago Bears. Since then, the team has gone 7-5-1.

The move means that Wentz will now serve as Taylor Heinicke’s backup.

