Dec. 13—EBENSBURG, Pa. — The following individuals appeared in Cambria County Court Tuesday:. —Vicky Lynn Mari Cobaugh, 36, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor simple assault, felony corruption of minors and misdemeanor indecent assault before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III in two separate cases. In August, Cobaugh...

CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO