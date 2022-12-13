Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
Caton Landfill has permit suspended after Sunday fire
NACHES-- After a series of fires, a landfill near Naches has had their permit to operate suspended. The Yakima Health District suspended the permit at Caton Landfill north of Naches after wood in the landfill caught fire on Sunday night and had to be put out with three thousand yards of dirt.
Yakima Herald Republic
Terrace Heights Landfill remains until 2031; Lower Yakima Valley transfer station slated for closure
The Terrace Heights Landfill will remain in operation for nearly another decade before being decommissioned, but the future of a Lower Valley transfer station isn’t so bright. The transfer station at 1150 Luther Road southeast of Granger — which has been designated a toxic cleanup site — will close...
nbcrightnow.com
Toppenish Family Maternity Center to close doors in 2023
TOPPENISH, Wash. - The Astria Toppenish Hospital will be closing the Family Maternal Center due to financial strains. The center will officially close their doors for the final time on January 14 at midnight. Astria Health attributes labor shortages and rising costs to the center's closure. In a press release,...
Yakima Herald Republic
Firefighters respond to house fire north of Selah
Firefighters responded to a house fire north of Selah around 1 p.m. on Thursday. Crews from Selah, East Valley, Yakima, Gleed and the Yakima Training Center were fighting the fire in a single-story home at 391 Adobe Way. The home's occupants made it out safely. This story is developing and...
nbcrightnow.com
MISSING: Runaway sisters in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Police Department is asking for help locating two runaway sisters, Jezirae and Gloriana Mares. The two were last seen around the Lodges apartments on 72nd Avenue, according to YPD. Jezirae is 16 and Gloriana is 13, according to YPD. Anyone with information regarding their locations...
Yakima Health District suspends permit for Caton Landfill
NACHES, Wash. — The Yakima Health District has notified the Caton Landfill in Naches that its permit has been suspended until they can resolve the matter of several fires that have occurred on the property. According to a news release from the health district, YHD and the state Department of Ecology were notified Nov. 2 of a fire at landfill...
Yakima Herald Republic
Bail reduced to $500,000 for suspect in White Swan homicide
A Harrah man is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail in the stabbing death of a man during a fight in White Swan. Jerid Joe Winters’ bond initially set bail at $1 million, but Yakima County Superior Court Judge Kevin Naught cut the bail in half during a preliminary appearance hearing Wednesday afternoon.
Yakima Herald Republic
Hospital financial losses continue in WA, with Astria among those feeling the strain
As financial losses pile up for hospitals across the state over the first nine months of the year, services and capacity continue to be cut — including at Astria facilities in the Lower Yakima Valley. That was the sobering message on Tuesday as Astria President and CEO Brian Gibbons...
nbcrightnow.com
4 injured, one killed in Kittitas County crash
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- A two vehicle crash on SR 97 on December 3 left one person dead and four others injured. According to the Washington State Patrol a Honda Civic with two people in it was moving northbound on SR 97 when the driver lost control and moved into the southbound lanes of traffic.
Avian Flu Preliminarily Detected at One Tri-Cities Area Facility
(Pasco, WA) -- The Washington State Department of Agriculture says they've detected the first "presumptive positive" case of avian influenza, better known as bird flu, at a facility inside the Benton-Franklin Health District. Employees at the facility, which is not being identified, are being monitored for symptoms and offered medication. BFHD says the risk for humans to catch the avian flu is very low. No human cases have been recorded in Washington State.
nbcrightnow.com
Roslyn nurse named to Federal Advisory Committee
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- Rhonda Holden, a nurse from Roslyn is one of 17 people in the country selected by the Biden-Harris administration to join a new Federal Advisory Committee. Holden's selection to the Ground Ambulance and Patient Billing (GAPB) Advisory Committee was announced on December 13. "I believe we can...
Authorities make arrest in White Swan fatal stabbing
WHITE SWAN, Wash. – The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and Yakama Nation Officers have arrested a man they believe to be responsible for a fatal stabbing that happened back in October of this year. Jerid Winters, 21, of White Swan, is facing charges in the killing of Julius Hill II, 38, of Wapato. Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office...
Yakima Suspect Also Wanted in TC, Theft and Hit-And-Run
Yakima Police and Sheriff's Deputies are looking to locate this guy. Kennewick Police say 36-year-old Jonathan Curran has an active warrant out of Yakima for a felony hit-and-run incident, and he's also suspected in some auto thefts. KPD says their CAT (Criminal Apprehension Team) is looking closely at him concerning...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima group helping Ukrainian refugees terminates service contract with Yakima County
Months of dispute over documenting expenditures has prompted a local group providing services to Ukrainian refugees to end its contract with Yakima County. Shoulder to Shoulder entered a $250,000 grant contract with the county last June but has yet to receive any funds from it. County officials overseeing the contract...
Yakima Herald Republic
Masks recommended, but won't be required with respiratory illnesses in WA, officials say
With COVID-19, RSV and flu cases brewing across Yakima County and the state, officials recommend people wear masks, avoid large crowds and wash their hands as often as possible. Though case numbers continue to rise, giving credence to the fears of a “triple-demic” earlier this fall, DOH officials said multiple...
Pasco DUI Driver Causes Blocking Crash in Kennewick
A 42-year-old woman is in the Benton County jail after a Tuesday evening crash. Shortly after 8 PM, Kennewick officers responded to the intersection of West Kennewick Ave. and North Olympia for a two-vehicle crash. The at-fault driver, the woman from Pasco, hit another vehicle, and the crash ended up...
3 People Injured in A Motor Vehicle Accident In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
The Washington State Patrol reported a single-vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 82. According to the police, a 1998 Toyota 4Runner was heading east on the interstate when the driver lost control of the car. It spun out of the road and rolled into the median.
Yakima Herald Republic
Smoldering wood ignites at Caton Landfill north of Naches; fire contained with no injuries
A Sunday fire at the Caton Landfill northeast of Naches is fully contained, said General Manager Roger Caton. “Now it’s just a mop up operation,” he said Monday morning. “There’s no harm to the public or anything like that.”. The fire initially began three weeks ago...
‘These children need you’: Yakima County courts need volunteer child advocates
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Yakima County is struggling with a shortage of guardian ad litems, the advocates responsible for representing the interests of children in court proceedings. “We are the voice for the child in court,” said Teresa Davis, guardian ad litem and program coordinator with the Yakima County Child Advocate Program. “We report directly to the judge or the...
nbcrightnow.com
Man arrested for deadly stabbing in White Swan
WHITE SWAN, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 21-year-old man on December 13 for the murder of Julius Kurt Hill II, who was killed in White Swan last October. Hill was 38 when he was stabbed to death on October 7, according to YCSO. Detectives...
