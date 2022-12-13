ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima County, WA

KIMA TV

Caton Landfill has permit suspended after Sunday fire

NACHES-- After a series of fires, a landfill near Naches has had their permit to operate suspended. The Yakima Health District suspended the permit at Caton Landfill north of Naches after wood in the landfill caught fire on Sunday night and had to be put out with three thousand yards of dirt.
NACHES, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Toppenish Family Maternity Center to close doors in 2023

TOPPENISH, Wash. - The Astria Toppenish Hospital will be closing the Family Maternal Center due to financial strains. The center will officially close their doors for the final time on January 14 at midnight. Astria Health attributes labor shortages and rising costs to the center's closure. In a press release,...
TOPPENISH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Firefighters respond to house fire north of Selah

Firefighters responded to a house fire north of Selah around 1 p.m. on Thursday. Crews from Selah, East Valley, Yakima, Gleed and the Yakima Training Center were fighting the fire in a single-story home at 391 Adobe Way. The home's occupants made it out safely. This story is developing and...
SELAH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

MISSING: Runaway sisters in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Police Department is asking for help locating two runaway sisters, Jezirae and Gloriana Mares. The two were last seen around the Lodges apartments on 72nd Avenue, according to YPD. Jezirae is 16 and Gloriana is 13, according to YPD. Anyone with information regarding their locations...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Bail reduced to $500,000 for suspect in White Swan homicide

A Harrah man is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail in the stabbing death of a man during a fight in White Swan. Jerid Joe Winters’ bond initially set bail at $1 million, but Yakima County Superior Court Judge Kevin Naught cut the bail in half during a preliminary appearance hearing Wednesday afternoon.
WHITE SWAN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

4 injured, one killed in Kittitas County crash

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- A two vehicle crash on SR 97 on December 3 left one person dead and four others injured. According to the Washington State Patrol a Honda Civic with two people in it was moving northbound on SR 97 when the driver lost control and moved into the southbound lanes of traffic.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
97 Rock

Avian Flu Preliminarily Detected at One Tri-Cities Area Facility

(Pasco, WA) -- The Washington State Department of Agriculture says they've detected the first "presumptive positive" case of avian influenza, better known as bird flu, at a facility inside the Benton-Franklin Health District. Employees at the facility, which is not being identified, are being monitored for symptoms and offered medication. BFHD says the risk for humans to catch the avian flu is very low. No human cases have been recorded in Washington State.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Roslyn nurse named to Federal Advisory Committee

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- Rhonda Holden, a nurse from Roslyn is one of 17 people in the country selected by the Biden-Harris administration to join a new Federal Advisory Committee. Holden's selection to the Ground Ambulance and Patient Billing (GAPB) Advisory Committee was announced on December 13. "I believe we can...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
98.3 The KEY

Yakima Suspect Also Wanted in TC, Theft and Hit-And-Run

Yakima Police and Sheriff's Deputies are looking to locate this guy. Kennewick Police say 36-year-old Jonathan Curran has an active warrant out of Yakima for a felony hit-and-run incident, and he's also suspected in some auto thefts. KPD says their CAT (Criminal Apprehension Team) is looking closely at him concerning...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima group helping Ukrainian refugees terminates service contract with Yakima County

Months of dispute over documenting expenditures has prompted a local group providing services to Ukrainian refugees to end its contract with Yakima County. Shoulder to Shoulder entered a $250,000 grant contract with the county last June but has yet to receive any funds from it. County officials overseeing the contract...
NEWStalk 870

Pasco DUI Driver Causes Blocking Crash in Kennewick

A 42-year-old woman is in the Benton County jail after a Tuesday evening crash. Shortly after 8 PM, Kennewick officers responded to the intersection of West Kennewick Ave. and North Olympia for a two-vehicle crash. The at-fault driver, the woman from Pasco, hit another vehicle, and the crash ended up...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘These children need you’: Yakima County courts need volunteer child advocates

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. —  Yakima County is struggling with a shortage of guardian ad litems, the advocates responsible for representing the interests of children in court proceedings. “We are the voice for the child in court,” said Teresa Davis, guardian ad litem and program coordinator with the Yakima County Child Advocate Program. “We report directly to the judge or the...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Man arrested for deadly stabbing in White Swan

WHITE SWAN, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 21-year-old man on December 13 for the murder of Julius Kurt Hill II, who was killed in White Swan last October. Hill was 38 when he was stabbed to death on October 7, according to YCSO. Detectives...
WHITE SWAN, WA

