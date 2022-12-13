ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LMS Cardinal basketball caps off 2022 season with 2-2 split vs. Parma Western

COLDWATER, MI. — The Coldwater Legg Middle School boys basketball teams capped off their 2022 season Monday night with a visit from Interstate 8 rival Parma Western for one more night of action on the hardwood.

Coldwater finished the night 2-2, taking a win in both the “A” contests to cap off a stellar season.

In the eighth grade “A” contest it was Coldwater defeating Parma Western by the score of 52-41, ending their year with a record of 7-4.

Two Cardinals scored in double figures, led by Dracyn Foster who poured in 22 points to go along with five rebounds, five steals, two assists and one block.

Dayton Ennis also scored in double figures, adding 15 points, five rebounds, five steals and two assists.

Also adding to the Coldwater effort was Finnegan Hanson with eight points, seven rebounds, three blocks and two steals; Manuel Hernandez with five points, three assists, four rebounds, and two steals; Mason Sabaitis with two rebounds; Drew Vanderpuyl with two rebounds and one steal; Landon Dirschell with three assists, three rebounds and two assists; and Salem Abdulla with two rebounds and one steal.

Also adding to the Coldwater victory was Gabe McCowen who was called up from the “B” team. McCowen played five total quarters between the two games and recorded two rebounds and one block. Thad Timer was also called up and played five quarters of basketball, really stepping up and playing great basketball.

In the eighth grade “B” game the Cardinals fell to Parma Western by the score of 43-10.

Leading the way for Coldwater was Austin Stepp with six points, Thad Timer with two points, and Ares Wagoner with two points. Timer also added four rebounds while Stepp chipped in with six steals.

The Coldwater eighth grade “B” team finishes their season with a record of 3-8 overall.

In the seventh grade “A” contest the LMS Cardinals took the victory, defeating Parma Western. The score for the win was not reported.

Leading the way for Coldwater was Evan Lewis who recorded a big double-double, scoring 25 points to go along with 13 rebounds. Lewis also added six steals.

Also adding to the Coldwater effort was Trevor Mitchell with seven points and five rebounds; Jack Aker with five points; and Connor Crawford with six steals.

The Coldwater seventh grade “A” team finishes their season at 5-6 overall. “Congrats to the whole team for working hard this season,” said Coldwater head coach Randy Spangler.

In the seventh grade “B” game the Cardinals fell to Parma Western by the score of 56-21.

Miles Buckley led the Coldwater effort with 15 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Also adding to the LMS effort was Carter Finley with four steals and two rebounds; Kameron McKinney with two points, six rebounds, three steals and one block; Gabe Spear with two points, three rebounds and one steal; Kacey Thornton with two points and one rebound; and Mohamed Yehya with six rebounds and one steal.

