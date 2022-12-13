Read full article on original website
Tillamook man killed in landslide on Oregon-Idaho border
A 39-year-old Oregon man was killed in a landslide Saturday while doing contract work for Idaho Power to secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border, authorities said.
WWEEK
Just as Portland Limits Diesel Sales, a Finnish Oil Company Swoops In and Grabs Alternative Fuel
In Portland, grease is gold. Last week, the City Council passed a resolution that will gradually ban the sale of petroleum-based diesel fuel within city limits starting in 2024, a national first. By 2030, the city will require stations to sell only diesel made from low-carbon, renewable sources, such as used cooking oil or animal tallow, aka grease.
Weiser officer revives baby found unresponsive
WEISER, Idaho — First aid and CPR training for Weiser Police officers mean a newborn baby is alive today. When emergency services were called Tuesday about an unresponsive baby on the east side of Weiser, Officer Austin Stratton immediately began lifesaving measures, according to a Facebook post from the Weiser Police Department.
Woman accused in deadly Highway 55 crash to enter plea this month
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise social media influencer charged with two felony counts following the crash that killed a Cascade woman in August is set to enter a plea to the charges in late December. Natalie Hodson, 37, is charged with vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an...
Growth taxing Treasure Valley water supply, agriculture
BOISE, Idaho — The incredible growth in the Treasure Valley is having significant effects on an industry that Idaho and eastern Oregon were built on -- agriculture. Tristan Winegar is the President of the Washington County Farm Bureau and a farmer and rancher in Weiser. His family has been ranching and farming awhile.
KXLY
Adams County deputies arrest man accused of multiple car thefts across Idaho, Washington
ADAMS COUNTY, ID. — Adams County deputies arrested a man who was wanted in three different states for multiple crimes on Thursday. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office contacted 36-year-old Donnell Johnson near New Meadows, Idaho, and a 16-year-old accomplice. Johnson had a felony warrant in Florida for aggravated...
Man arrested in Adams County: Charged with multiple counts including Grand Theft
NEW MEADOWS, Idaho — Adams County Deputies arrested Donnell Johnson, aged 36, with a juvenile accomplice, aged 16, near highway U.S.- 95 close to New Meadows, Id. on Thursday, Dec. 8. Johnson had a warrant from Florida for multiple charges. During the stop police found a stolen license plate from Kootenai County and driver's licenses, banking drafts and credit cards from areas in Seattle and ranging to Moscow.
‘We’re all just stuck out here:’ Homeless camps cleared from Central Eastside, some not offered services in return
PORTLAND, Ore. — A homeless man stokes a small fire outside of his tent Sunday morning on the corner of Southeast 6th Avenue and Oak Street. He’s only been sleeping there for a short time after Portland’s Rapid Response teams cleared his site twice in one day.
q13fox.com
Two women accused of murdering man in Oregon's Tillamook State Forest caught in Nevada
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. - Two women wanted in connection with the murder of a 52-year-old man who was found dead at a campsite in Oregon’s Tillamook State Forest last week have been captured and arrested in Nevada, authorities said Monday. The victim’s body was found Friday at a campsite...
Wednesday in Portland: ODOT installing boulders along freeways to deter homeless campers and more
Photo by(John Moore/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Dec. 7 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
Another western Idaho ski area opening for season
VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho — Tamarack Resort near Donnelly will open ski and snowboard lift operations Friday, Dec. 9, for the 2022-23 winter season. A spokesperson for Tamarack said Thursday that 100% of the Upper Mountain trails and 90% of Lower Mountain trails are open, with a mixture of groomed and ungroomed. Ahead of Friday's opening, Tamarack reports a season total of 96 inches of snow, with base depths of 43 inches mid-mountain and 44 inches at the summit.
How are people supposed to commute around Portland when the I-5 and I-205 tolls arrive?
PORTLAND, Ore. — In November, we took a look at what you can expect from tolling programs that are currently under development by the Oregon Department of Transportation for parts of I-5 and I-205. There are a couple of reasons for those tolls, they said: to pay for needed road and bridge improvements and to reduce congestion by charging higher rates during peak hours.
Cable collapse highlight I-5 Bridge safety concerns
No one was hurt in the Nov. 17 the a 275-foot length length of cable fell onto a narrow walkway.A 275-foot, 2-inch-thick cable fell along a narrow pathway of the southbound Interstate Bridge span on Thursday, Nov. 17. No cars or pedestrians were in the area, and nobody was hurt. The incident required a lift of the southbound span for repairs, however. Experts say this is just the latest of many safety issues on the bridge that thousands cross every day between Oregon and Washington. A project to replace the aging spans has been authorized by both states. "We've always...
KOOL 96.5
