Adams County, ID

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Weiser officer revives baby found unresponsive

WEISER, Idaho — First aid and CPR training for Weiser Police officers mean a newborn baby is alive today. When emergency services were called Tuesday about an unresponsive baby on the east side of Weiser, Officer Austin Stratton immediately began lifesaving measures, according to a Facebook post from the Weiser Police Department.
WEISER, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Growth taxing Treasure Valley water supply, agriculture

BOISE, Idaho — The incredible growth in the Treasure Valley is having significant effects on an industry that Idaho and eastern Oregon were built on -- agriculture. Tristan Winegar is the President of the Washington County Farm Bureau and a farmer and rancher in Weiser. His family has been ranching and farming awhile.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Man arrested in Adams County: Charged with multiple counts including Grand Theft

NEW MEADOWS, Idaho — Adams County Deputies arrested Donnell Johnson, aged 36, with a juvenile accomplice, aged 16, near highway U.S.- 95 close to New Meadows, Id. on Thursday, Dec. 8. Johnson had a warrant from Florida for multiple charges. During the stop police found a stolen license plate from Kootenai County and driver's licenses, banking drafts and credit cards from areas in Seattle and ranging to Moscow.
NEW MEADOWS, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Another western Idaho ski area opening for season

VALLEY COUNTY, Idaho — Tamarack Resort near Donnelly will open ski and snowboard lift operations Friday, Dec. 9, for the 2022-23 winter season. A spokesperson for Tamarack said Thursday that 100% of the Upper Mountain trails and 90% of Lower Mountain trails are open, with a mixture of groomed and ungroomed. Ahead of Friday's opening, Tamarack reports a season total of 96 inches of snow, with base depths of 43 inches mid-mountain and 44 inches at the summit.
DONNELLY, ID
Portland Tribune

Cable collapse highlight I-5 Bridge safety concerns

No one was hurt in the Nov. 17 the a 275-foot length length of cable fell onto a narrow walkway.A 275-foot, 2-inch-thick cable fell along a narrow pathway of the southbound Interstate Bridge span on Thursday, Nov. 17. No cars or pedestrians were in the area, and nobody was hurt. The incident required a lift of the southbound span for repairs, however. Experts say this is just the latest of many safety issues on the bridge that thousands cross every day between Oregon and Washington. A project to replace the aging spans has been authorized by both states. "We've always...
PORTLAND, OR
Twin Falls, ID
KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho.

