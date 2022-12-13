A coalition of experts launched a new initiative Wednesday with the goal of getting 43 recommendations for medical and mental healthcare in assisted living put into practice. The “Be Well in AL” coalition was the focus of an in-depth virtual discussion led by Sheryl Zimmerman, PhD, co-director of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Program on Aging, Disability and Long-Term Care. The program was hosted by the university, AMDA–The Society for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine and the Center for Excellence in Assisted Living, or CEAL.

