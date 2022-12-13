Read full article on original website
Related
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Providers call for centralized Office on Aging Policy at the federal level
A centralized, coordinated “whole-of-government” effort is necessary to address critical challenges and opportunities facing a growing population of older Americans, say leaders of nonprofit provider association LeadingAge. In a letter this week to President Biden, LeadingAge President and CEO Katie Smith Sloan called for the formation of an...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Coalition launches to improve access to medical, mental care in assisted living
A coalition of experts launched a new initiative Wednesday with the goal of getting 43 recommendations for medical and mental healthcare in assisted living put into practice. The “Be Well in AL” coalition was the focus of an in-depth virtual discussion led by Sheryl Zimmerman, PhD, co-director of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Program on Aging, Disability and Long-Term Care. The program was hosted by the university, AMDA–The Society for Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medicine and the Center for Excellence in Assisted Living, or CEAL.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
OIG: Improper unemployment insurance is top challenge for Labor Department
The Department of Labor has not made the changes necessary to ensure that improper unemployment insurance payments are prevented, detected, reported and uncovered. If the Employment and Training Administration does not take the necessary steps to course correct, then improper payments within the unemployment insurance program could remain problematic. That’s all according to a recently released report from the department’s Office of Inspector General.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Price of proposed nursing home staffing mandate? Try $11.3B a year, new AHCA report finds
The American Health Care Association Thursday released an updated report from accounting and consulting firm CliftonLarsonAllen LLP detailing the costs of a potential federal staffing mandate for America’s nursing homes. “Unfunded staffing mandates do not create jobs or attract individuals to apply,” Holly Harmon, RN, AHCA’s senior vice president...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
White House thrusts long-term care into COVID-19 winter preparedness plans
The White House has made long-term care facilities a key element of its focus on preventing a winter surge of COVID-19. The Biden administration announced Thursday a COVID-19 Winter Preparedness Plan to target efforts on making vaccinations, testing and treatments more widely available. Part of that plan includes a focus on the “highest-risk” Americans, including residents of congregate care facilities, by expanding the pool of providers able to administer COVID-19 vaccines and distributing rapid testing kits to communities.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
CMS: Health spending grew by a slower 2.7% in 2021 as pandemic influenced trends
National healthcare spending rose 2.7% in 2021 to $4.3 trillion, according to new analysis from the Office of the Actuary at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, released Tuesday. The study also will appear in the January issue of the journal Health Affairs. That’s $12,914 per person, Anne B....
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Long-term care providers must prepare for an influx of aging baby boomers
There currently are 14 million Americans in long-term care, and that number is expected to double by 2050 as the baby boomer generation — those born between 1946 to 1964, during the post–World War II baby boom — ages. Not only is it one of the largest...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Severity of acute COVID-19 tied to frequency of long COVID diagnosis
(HealthDay News) — The frequency of occurrence of long COVID substantially differs based on severity of the acute infection, according to a study published online Dec. 7 in the Journal of Internal Medicine. Pontus Hedberg, MD, from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, and colleagues used data from 204,805 adults...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Long-term care pharmacy to pay $3 million over ‘egregious’ illegal dispensing
A Kansas long-term care pharmacy will pay $3 million to resolve allegations that it illegally dispensed controlled substances to long-term care residents without valid prescriptions. PharmScript of KS, a wholly owned subsidiary of PharmScript Holdco LLC, provides medication and pharmaceutical services to assisted living community and skilled nursing facility residents...
Comments / 0