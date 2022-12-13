'I don't want to wait for a car to be in my bedroom:' Mandarin residents worry about safety after multiple car crashes into backyards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 91-year-old woman died on Tuesday night in Putnam County after being hit by a car, according to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol. A 40-year-old man was driving in an SUV on Country Road 309 near Lake Drive while a woman was walking on the right shoulder. The SUV crashed into the woman walking. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Putnam County Fire, at 6:41 p.m..

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO