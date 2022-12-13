ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

'I don't want to wait for a car to be in my bedroom:' Mandarin residents worry about safety after multiple car crashes into backyards

First Coast News
First Coast News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
First Coast News

Pedestrian killed in Putnam County crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 91-year-old woman died on Tuesday night in Putnam County after being hit by a car, according to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol. A 40-year-old man was driving in an SUV on Country Road 309 near Lake Drive while a woman was walking on the right shoulder. The SUV crashed into the woman walking. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Putnam County Fire, at 6:41 p.m..
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Folkston family loses their home in weekend fire, chief says

FOLKSTON, Ga. — A family lost their home over the weekend in a fire in Folkston, according to Charlton Fire Rescue Chief C.L. Lewis. The family, which includes 2 adults and 6 teens, were not hurt. Some pets were killed, Lewis said. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
FOLKSTON, GA
First Coast News

Man recovering after Southwest Jacksonville shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting on Wednesday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 8:41 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at 5500 Collins Road. An adult man was found and taken to the hospital for treatment after receiving a gunshot wound to his leg, JSO said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Reports of police activity near Jacksonville International Airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police activity on Airport road near JIA has been reported by multiple sources. Action Jax News cannot confirm what has taken place just yet but we are working to find out more. Once information can be confirmed this story will be updated. Take caution if you...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Man arrested for Economy Inn murder, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that it has made an arrest in connection with the shooting at an Economy Inn on Tuesday. According to JSO, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, officers responded to Youngerman Circle East and located a man lying in the hotel parking lot with a gunshot wound. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Stolen police officer’s handgun used in Starke gas station shooting

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities have confirmed the gun involved in a shooting at a gas station in Starke was stolen from a police officer by his stepson. Bradford County Sheriff’s Office officials confirm Cole Crosby, 18, used a stolen gun when he shot a woman at a Circle K on West Brownlee Street in Starke. On Dec. 8, Crosby was handling the gun went it went off hitting the woman. He then fled the scene.
STARKE, FL
Action News Jax

91-year-old woman struck and killed by SUV in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax was first notified by the Florida Highway Patrol at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 that a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian took place in Putnam County. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Further investigation by FHP found that a...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

I-95 north detours planned for next week at the I-10/I-95 interchange

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As part of the bridge activities for the Florida Department of Transportation’s Interstate 10/Interstate 95 operational improvements project, there will be overnight detours of I-95 north. Detours will begin on Monday, Dec. 19 and Tuesday, Dec. 20 from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. from bridge construction activities.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wtoc.com

Preliminary construction plans released for Darien Bridge

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Transportation has released their preliminary construction plans for the Darien Bridge, that’s the one that connects Darien to Brunswick along Highway 17. The bridge is an important part of the Darien community. We now have a better idea of what construction...
DARIEN, GA
Action News Jax

Man killed in shooting at Jacksonville hotel, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting at the Economy Inn on Youngerman Circle East. STORY: One shot in argument, triggers temporary school lockdowns in Green Cove Springs, police say. According to detectives, at approximately 7:14 a.m., patrol officers responded to the location...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO identifies suspect in officer-involved shooting in the Murray Hill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has identified the man charged following an officer-involved shooting in the Murray Hill area Tuesday afternoon. Police say the suspect in this case was identified as Brian Charles Jornet, 47. He was charged with attempted murder, shooting or throwing a deadly missile into a vehicle. He was also charged with four counts of assault.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

‘Deck the Cells’ operation bags 16 accused drug dealers in Putnam County, 8 still wanted

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is charging two dozen people with crimes related to dealing drugs after an eight-month operation. Deputies say during the operation titled “Deck the Cells”, they seized large amounts of meth, marijuana, cocaine, MDMA, LSD, amphetamines, oxycodone, fentanyl, and hydromorphone. They also confiscated four handguns, an AR15-style firearm, and $8,400.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy