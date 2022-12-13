'I don't want to wait for a car to be in my bedroom:' Mandarin residents worry about safety after multiple car crashes into backyards

Read full article on original website
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Jacksonville restaurants fined, temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Have the Northern Lights Ever Been Visible in Florida? Will They Be Visible Again?L. CaneFlorida State
County commissioners get update on plans for new youth sports complexJulie MorganClay County, FL
Jacksonville organization helps young autistic adults with different needsDebra FineJacksonville, FL
Clay County residents invited to chili cook-off fundraiser for 7-year-old boy fighting leukemiaZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Pedestrian killed in Putnam County crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 91-year-old woman died on Tuesday night in Putnam County after being hit by a car, according to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol. A 40-year-old man was driving in an SUV on Country Road 309 near Lake Drive while a woman was walking on the right shoulder. The SUV crashed into the woman walking. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Putnam County Fire, at 6:41 p.m..
Folkston family loses their home in weekend fire, chief says
FOLKSTON, Ga. — A family lost their home over the weekend in a fire in Folkston, according to Charlton Fire Rescue Chief C.L. Lewis. The family, which includes 2 adults and 6 teens, were not hurt. Some pets were killed, Lewis said. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
Man recovering after Southwest Jacksonville shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting on Wednesday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 8:41 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at 5500 Collins Road. An adult man was found and taken to the hospital for treatment after receiving a gunshot wound to his leg, JSO said.
Reports of police activity near Jacksonville International Airport
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police activity on Airport road near JIA has been reported by multiple sources. Action Jax News cannot confirm what has taken place just yet but we are working to find out more. Once information can be confirmed this story will be updated. Take caution if you...
Man arrested for Economy Inn murder, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced that it has made an arrest in connection with the shooting at an Economy Inn on Tuesday. According to JSO, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, officers responded to Youngerman Circle East and located a man lying in the hotel parking lot with a gunshot wound. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Stolen police officer’s handgun used in Starke gas station shooting
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities have confirmed the gun involved in a shooting at a gas station in Starke was stolen from a police officer by his stepson. Bradford County Sheriff’s Office officials confirm Cole Crosby, 18, used a stolen gun when he shot a woman at a Circle K on West Brownlee Street in Starke. On Dec. 8, Crosby was handling the gun went it went off hitting the woman. He then fled the scene.
91-year-old woman struck and killed by SUV in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax was first notified by the Florida Highway Patrol at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 that a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian took place in Putnam County. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Further investigation by FHP found that a...
Jacksonville officer accused of excessive force in traffic stop previously accused of stalking
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from an earlier story. An officer who stopped a Jacksonville military veteran now accusing him of excessive force has been the subject of criticism before. Officer Justin Peppers was the lead officer in the November traffic stop of Braxton Smith, who recently...
Motorcyclist dies after losing control of his bike on entrance ramp to Hart Expressway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update: At around 2:20 p.m., a motorcycle traveling northbound on the entrance ramp to the Hart Expressway from Emerson Street lost control and struck a guard rail. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said that a man in his 30s was riding the bike. Once he struck the guard...
Fernandina Beach homeowners express concern over proposed town homes
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — The Fernandina Beach Planning Advisory Board says it doesn't support the request to replat the Tringali Homes on fourth street. The homes, owned by the Tringali family, could be replaced with town homes. Many neighbors aren't happy with the project and say the homes should...
I-95 north detours planned for next week at the I-10/I-95 interchange
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As part of the bridge activities for the Florida Department of Transportation’s Interstate 10/Interstate 95 operational improvements project, there will be overnight detours of I-95 north. Detours will begin on Monday, Dec. 19 and Tuesday, Dec. 20 from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. from bridge construction activities.
Preliminary construction plans released for Darien Bridge
DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Transportation has released their preliminary construction plans for the Darien Bridge, that’s the one that connects Darien to Brunswick along Highway 17. The bridge is an important part of the Darien community. We now have a better idea of what construction...
Motorcyclist dies after striking guardrail, falling over overpass in Jacksonville
Police say a man driving motorcycle lost control, struck the guardrail and fell off the overpass. He later died.
Yes, police officers are trained to deal with mental health issues
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News reported in April an officer shot and killed 43-year-old Kevin Mahan. JSO was initially called to the 7200 block of Morse Avenue, on the city's Westside, for a person described as mentally ill. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office published the body camera video from...
‘Unfair and very senseless’: Wife of man gunned down during DoorDash delivery speaks out
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — “He was quiet. Only thing he did was work and play his video games with his sons. He didn’t bother nobody,” Ashly Barron said of her husband while choking back tears. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Ashly’s husband, James Barron, was...
Man killed in shooting at Jacksonville hotel, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting at the Economy Inn on Youngerman Circle East. STORY: One shot in argument, triggers temporary school lockdowns in Green Cove Springs, police say. According to detectives, at approximately 7:14 a.m., patrol officers responded to the location...
JSO identifies suspect in officer-involved shooting in the Murray Hill
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has identified the man charged following an officer-involved shooting in the Murray Hill area Tuesday afternoon. Police say the suspect in this case was identified as Brian Charles Jornet, 47. He was charged with attempted murder, shooting or throwing a deadly missile into a vehicle. He was also charged with four counts of assault.
Man’s body found in St. Johns River near Arlington, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found dead in the St. Johns River in Arlington on Tuesday afternoon. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a tugboat captain found the man’s body around 12:20 p.m. and JSO’s Marine Unit responded. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Police...
‘We really need help’: Nuisance home in Fernandina Beach concern neighbors
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla — Neighbors in Fernandina Beach are voicing their concerns about a home they believe is in desperate need of attention, as large piles of trash and debris are spread across the yard. They say it’s just one example of why they hope to see a Public...
‘Deck the Cells’ operation bags 16 accused drug dealers in Putnam County, 8 still wanted
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is charging two dozen people with crimes related to dealing drugs after an eight-month operation. Deputies say during the operation titled “Deck the Cells”, they seized large amounts of meth, marijuana, cocaine, MDMA, LSD, amphetamines, oxycodone, fentanyl, and hydromorphone. They also confiscated four handguns, an AR15-style firearm, and $8,400.
