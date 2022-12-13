Read full article on original website
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Boston Red Sox "Seriously Considering" Top SS Free AgentOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Half a century since the lawsuit that shook the city: Reexamining Boston school desegregationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Residents will decide how Somerville spends $1 million of its budget next yearThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Boston Red Sox DFA Top ProspectOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Kevin Durant Shares Harsh Message For Shannon Sharpe After Skip Bayless
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant reacted to the viral Skip and Shannon clip
Spurs open door for Lakers to bring back player who should’ve never left
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve the rotation this season as the roster has shown glimmers of hope. The most talked-about path to improve the roster is via trade, even though a Russell Westbrook trade seems like it will never happen. Lakers fans should not overlook the free-agent...
Shaquille O'Neal Says LeBron James Would Be Willing To Give Anthony Davis The Ball If He Demanded It As The No. 1 Option
Anthony Davis has been extremely dominant for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, and there is no doubt that he has been the best player on the team. He is currently averaging 27.7 PPG, 12.4 RPG, and 2.2 BPG. There is no doubt that many believe that Anthony Davis should...
Lakers Notes: Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, Trade Rumors
“From the outside, I don’t sense resistance on his part this year,” Van Gundy said, via Mannix. “I don’t see him pouting about coming off the bench. He’s not making passive-aggressive comments in the media. I see acceptance from a guy who’s trying to make it work.”
DeMarcus Cousins Says Chris Paul Is Not A Top Five Point Guard Of All-Time: “Every Time I Hear A Top 5 PG List, Chris Paul Is In It And I'm Not Really Sure Why."
As a 12x All-Star, 11x All-NBA player, and one of the greatest point guards the game has ever seen, Chris Paul doesn't need a championship to consider himself among the greatest point guards to ever play the game. Unlike a lot of his peers, Chris lets his game do the...
Carmelo Anthony Talks About His Future In The NBA
Currently a free agent close to two months into the 2022-23 NBA season, ten-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony recently talked about his future while attending his son’s high school game.
Five Boston Celtics become trade-eligible today
An important day on the NBA calendar has arrived with December 15; many of the players who signed new contracts over the summer at the start of the free agency period are now eligible to be traded with the lifting of the moratorium against it on this date. That means...
Who is the Boston Celtics' drippiest player this season?
Who is the Boston Celtics’ drippiest player, as the kids these days are wont to say?. One might think that it could be star wing Jaylen Brown given his interests in fashion and design, particularly since the Georgia native has his 7uice Brand of gear he hawks down in the city’s seaport.
Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson reveal the largest source of income in their post-playing careers
Both Barnes and Jackson said that their podcast "All The Smoke" is easily their biggest source of revenue right now
NBA Officially Names Sixth Man of the Year Trophy in Honor of Celtics Icon
A Boston Celtics legend was honored Tuesday afternoon. The NBA unveiled new names and trophies for each of its major awards and Celtics icon John Havlicek was announced as the namesake for the new Sixth Man of the Year Award. Along with Havlicek, the Most Valuable Player award was named after ...
Nets Land Wizards’ Kristaps Porzingis In Bold Trade Scenario
Things change. If you don’t keep a close eye on them, you’ll lose track of them quickly. The same holds about the NBA. If you care to understand something, you must update your understanding as new information emerges. Otherwise, you’ll only understand what something used to be.
Report: Knicks tried to swap Evan Fournier for Lakers’ 2 vets
The New York Knicks are trying to unload displaced rotation players Evan Fournier and Cam Reddish as trade season looms. Fournier and Reddish were linked to the Los Angeles Lakers in multiple reports. The Athletic reported Monday that the Knicks and Lakers had discussed trade concepts. One of those concepts...
Celtics look to maintain composure, poise after missed calls from referees
LOS ANGELES — The Celtics complaining to officials isn’t anything new. As Boston coach Joe Mazzulla pointed out, “it’s a problem the NBA has” as some players are notorious for complaining to referees. That list includes both current and past Celtics. It’s one area the...
Girl, 12, to sing national anthem at Celtics game as veteran grandfather looks on
BOSTON — A special honor for a Natick, Massachusetts, 12-year-old, who will get to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at a Boston Celtics game at the TD Garden next week. Seventh-grader Eliana Aliprantis loves music and has a passion for performing. “Ever since I was 3. I just love it....
Adams dunks on Knicks legend John Starks with cell tower in front of his car dealership
Knicks legend John Starks has gone from “posterizing” all-time NBA great Michael Jordan to being tower-ized by Mayor Eric Adams. The Adams administration has OK’d the installation of a white, 32-foot, 5G cell phone tower in front of Starks’ Kia dealership in Queens — a structure that dwarfs the tallest 7 footers the Knicks star played with and competed against in the 1990s — including Patrick Ewing and Hakeem Olajuwon. The tower at the corner of 87th Avenue and Queens Boulevard actually blocks the view of Starks’ name on the dealership from across the street. Starks — whose legendary May 25, 1993...
Bruins vs. Kings: How to watch NHL games for free
The Boston Bruins host the Los Angeles Kings Thursday after the Bruins took down the New York Islanders 4-3 in a shootout on Tuesday. The game will be at TD Garden in Boston, MA at 7 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on ESPN+ or fuboTV. Viewers can sign up for a free trial of FuboTV and ESPN Plus subscriptions start at just $9.99 a month.
Shaq lost big money betting on Lakers
Shaquille O’Neal probably wanted to put his size-23 foot through the television on Thursday. The retired Hall of Famer O’Neal revealed on TNT before that night’s game between the Lakers and Boston Celtics that he bet $20,000 on the Lakers to win. The Celtics were playing their second game in as many days, and O’Neal is obviously a major loyalist to the Lakers, his former team.
