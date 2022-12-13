ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers Notes: Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, Trade Rumors

“From the outside, I don’t sense resistance on his part this year,” Van Gundy said, via Mannix. “I don’t see him pouting about coming off the bench. He’s not making passive-aggressive comments in the media. I see acceptance from a guy who’s trying to make it work.”
Report: Knicks tried to swap Evan Fournier for Lakers’ 2 vets

The New York Knicks are trying to unload displaced rotation players Evan Fournier and Cam Reddish as trade season looms. Fournier and Reddish were linked to the Los Angeles Lakers in multiple reports. The Athletic reported Monday that the Knicks and Lakers had discussed trade concepts. One of those concepts...
Adams dunks on Knicks legend John Starks with cell tower in front of his car dealership

Knicks legend John Starks has gone from “posterizing” all-time NBA great Michael Jordan to being tower-ized by Mayor Eric Adams. The Adams administration has OK’d the installation of a white, 32-foot, 5G cell phone tower in front of Starks’ Kia dealership in Queens — a structure that dwarfs the tallest 7 footers the Knicks star played with and competed against in the 1990s — including Patrick Ewing and Hakeem Olajuwon. The tower at the corner of 87th Avenue and Queens Boulevard actually blocks the view of Starks’ name on the dealership from across the street. Starks — whose legendary May 25, 1993...
Bruins vs. Kings: How to watch NHL games for free

The Boston Bruins host the Los Angeles Kings Thursday after the Bruins took down the New York Islanders 4-3 in a shootout on Tuesday. The game will be at TD Garden in Boston, MA at 7 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on ESPN+ or fuboTV. Viewers can sign up for a free trial of FuboTV and ESPN Plus subscriptions start at just $9.99 a month.
Shaq lost big money betting on Lakers

Shaquille O’Neal probably wanted to put his size-23 foot through the television on Thursday. The retired Hall of Famer O’Neal revealed on TNT before that night’s game between the Lakers and Boston Celtics that he bet $20,000 on the Lakers to win. The Celtics were playing their second game in as many days, and O’Neal is obviously a major loyalist to the Lakers, his former team.
