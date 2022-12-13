Read full article on original website
NFL rumors: Tom Brady reportedly wants Byron Leftwich gone from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Here’s one out of left field. It’s not hard to argue that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers haven’t
Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
Cardinals sign ex-Eagles quarterback after Kyler Murray’s torn ACL
UPDATE (3:03 p.m.): NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports “The #AZCardinals are signing QB David Blough off the #Vikings practice squad, source said. He takes Kyler Murray’s spot.”. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Pro Football Talk reports “Strong will sign to the practice squad, becoming...
Apparently, Bill Belichick Selected A Longsnapper For The Pro Bowl Because He Was Dating Pamela Anderson And Then Regretted It When She Didn't Show Up
Pamela Anderson didn't show up to the ProBowl to watch her boyfriend who was playing in the game, which apparently made Bill Belichick regret selecting the player.
This Former Patriots Receiver Says He’d Return If Tom Brady Called
Tom Brady has plenty of offensive weapons in Tampa Bay, but if he needed help, a former New England Patriots wide receiver would be ready to unretire to help him out. The Buccaneers have had a tough season so far, with inconsistencies on the offensive and defensive side of the ball leaving them far off from their dominance of the past two seasons. Brady hasn’t had all the help in the world but his play hasn’t been to his usual level either. The 45-year-old has thrown for 3,585 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. Not a bad season by any stretch, but not one that is the standard of Brady.
Peyton Manning reveals biggest fight he ever had with Eli: ‘Almost threw down’
The biggest fight Peyton and Eli Manning ever had supposedly happened as adults, not children. On Omaha Productions’ “ManningCast” during the Patriots-Cardinals game on Monday night, the brothers were asked about their biggest scrap by guest Bill Simmons. “A couple years ago, we were on a golf trip, and I was trying to take a nap,” Peyton said. “And I was in a corner bed…” Eli immediately started to smirk, knowing where his brother was going with this. “And he came up behind me, he kind of had me leveraged into a wall, and he gave me a wedgie,” Peyton continued. “He almost...
Maller: Jones doesn’t trust McCarthy and Prescott with Hilton Signing
The Dallas Cowboys have been scrutinized over their win on Sunday over the lowly Houston Texans. The Texans were in it until the end, which is not a good look for the Cowboys. Today the Cowboys signed former pro bowl receiver TY Hilton to help with the passing game. Ben Maller dives into this move to see what owner Jerry Jones is really saying about the team.
Detroit Lions skyrocket in latest NFL Power Rankings
Don’t look now but our Detroit Lions are not just hot, they are HOT HOT!!! Following their impressive 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14, the Lions have now won five of their last six games to move to 6-7 on the season, and they are still alive when it comes to the NFL playoffs. If you have been paying attention to the media, both at the local and national level, you have probably noticed that the Lions are getting quite a bit of love. Well, everybody has been releasing their latest NFL Power Rankings and the Lions are skyrocketing up the charts!
Patrick Mahomes pays tribute to Mike Leach after unfortunate passing
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes pays tribute to Mike Leach after the longtime head coach passed away from complications with a heart attack. While their time at Texas Tech University didn’t exactly line up, one can see the influence Mike Leach’s offseason had on Patrick Mahomes, the former Red Raider and now-Chiefs All-Pro signal caller.
Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Jones claims Odell Beckham Jr. ‘isn’t ready to play’
Odell Beckham Jr. was not ready to play football in the estimation of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Jones and
Football World Reacts To Drew Brees' New Coaching Job
Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees is officially getting into the coaching game. Brees, 43, has officially accepted an interim coaching assistant job at Purdue, his alma mater. The NFL legend will join the staff to help the Boilermakers prepare for the Citrus Bowl vs. the Tigers of ...
Why Eagles WR AJ Brown is wrong about Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown said this week that Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts should win the NFL MVP award this season over Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. It’s not a surprise that Brown is backing his teammate. That’s what anyone would expect him to do. But...
Rob Gronkowski open to Tom Brady reunion but not with Buccaneers
Retired tight end Rob Gronkowski sounds open to a reunion with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady — as long as it doesn't involve playing. "That would be a great team to have him here at Fox," Gronkowski said about Brady while speaking with USA Today Sports' Mackenzie Salmon, as shared by Luke Easterling of Bucs Wire/USA Today. "You know, he’s a commentator, I’m an analyst. We’re going back and forth a little bit to each other. That would be a lot of fun."
49ers Receive Brutal Injury Update On Defensive Piece
The San Francisco 49ers have not missed a beat with rookie Brock Purdy taking over at quarterback following Jimmy Garoppolo breaking his foot early in their Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins, 33-17. They picked up another dominant victory in Week 14, this time over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 35-7.
Seahawks QB Geno Smith admits he's been 'too aggressive of late'
Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith started the 2022 season on an absolute roll. He was walking the line between taking what the defense gives and attacking as well as any starter in the NFL. In his first five games he threw just two interceptions and only fumbled once. However, turnovers have become a problem for Geno since Week 6. In the eight games since, he’s thrown six interceptions and lost five fumbles.
Colin Cowherd Has A Blunt Message For Odell Beckham Jr.
The Dallas Cowboys added a veteran free agent receiver yesterday, however, it was not Odell Beckham Jr.. According to Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys signed former Colts' wideout T.Y. Hilton to a one-year deal on Monday, seemingly rounding out their receiving core. Now, one question remains: ...
From Hot Cheetos to NBA dreams, Patriots have formed alliances on their trip out west
TUCSON, Ariz. — Rather than fly cross country four times in seven days, Bill Belichick has elected to keep his team in the Southwest this week. Between games in Glendale and Las Vegas, the team has holed up in Tucson and they’re practicing at the University of Arizona. Former Patriots quarterbacks coach Jedd Fisch runs the show for the Wildcats now and the facilities are empty, so it’s a great setup for Belichick’s team.
Colts Sign Former Broncos 3rd-Round Pick
Agim, a 6'3 and 309 pound defensive lineman, was drafted by the Broncos in 2020 out of the University of Arkansas. He was considered a bit of a tweener, playing end in Arkansas' unconventional 3-3-5 scheme, and he never found a comfort zone in Denver. He played in 10 games...
Bills general manager teases roster move bigger than OBJ
The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for a crucial matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Today, during a press conference, Brandon Beane had an array of huge topics to discuss with the media. Cole Beasley’s return, Odell Beckham Jr rumors, and the most surprising of all, the availability of Micah Hyde....
Buccaneers Tom Brady Considering All Options Regarding Future
According to reports, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback isn't closing the door on any option regarding his future on or off the field.
