ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Willits News

Giving homeless $500 and shelter has cut Southern California RV camps

The Los Angeles City Council this week signaled its interest in potentially expanding an unusual pilot program underway in the San Fernando Valley aimed at reducing the number of homeless people living in recreational vehicles that have popped up along city streets. The council voted 13-0 on Tuesday, Dec. 13,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Parris: Homeless ‘invasion’ is coming

LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council unanimously voted to declare a state of emergency to protect the city from what Mayor R. Rex Parris called “an incursion of homeless people” from the City of Los Angeles. The City Council’s action came one day after new Los Angeles...
LANCASTER, CA
westsidetoday.com

LA Councilmember Traci Park Names New Staffers for CD-11

A diversified mix of former city officials, legislative aides and private sector influencers have now joined Team Park. Los Angeles Councilmember Traci Park (D-CD11) has announced a series of new hires to round out her legislative staff according to the campaign’s Facebook page. Park, a Venice attorney defeated fellow...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Hill Street Realty Pays $38MM for 86-Unit Apartment Community in Pasadena

Los Angeles-based Hill Street Realty is expanding its holdings across the greater area with the recent acquisition of an 86-unit apartment building in Pasadena. The property was sold for $38 million, or approximately $441,860 per unit, in a deal that closed on Nov. 15. The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America was the seller in the transaction, according to public records.
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton settles lawsuit over releasing salary records

COMPTON, Calif. – The city of Compton has reached a settlement over its failure to release employee salary records in a timely manner. Compton officials refused to release transparency data detailing the names and salaries of employees, as required by law, for nearly a year. A suit was filed against the city on November 18th. The settlement, reached on December 15th, requires Compton officials to turn over the data originally requested, which they have now done.
COMPTON, CA
Slauson Girl

Opinion: Mayor Karen Bass Declares State of Emergency on Homelessness, But L.A Needs To Commit To Dismantling Racism

Staying true to her word, Mayor Karen Bass declared a state of emergency on L.A's homeless crisis, in an effort to rapidly get unhoused people off the streets. Bass was sworn in ceremonially this weekend as the new Mayor of Los Angeles, by US vice-president Kamala Harris at the Microsoft Theater. The ceremony was widely attended by Los Angeles residents, eager to witness the first Black and woman Mayor of L.A be sworn-in.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Two California cities top list of metro areas homebuyers are leaving

SAN FRANCISCO - A new report has listed San Francisco and Los Angeles as the two top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The nation’s largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California, clearing the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California provides water to 26 different agencies that supply major population centers like Los Angeles and San Diego counties. It doesn’t rain much in Southern California, so the district imports about half of its water from the Colorado River and the northern Sierra Nevada via the State Water Project — a complex system of dams, canals and reservoirs that provides drinking water for much of the state. It’s been so dry the past three years that those water deliveries have hit record lows. Earlier this year, the district declared a drought emergency for the agencies that mostly depend on the State Water Project, which covers about 7 million people.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy