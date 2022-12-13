Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Homeless Crisis: Report shows only a third of rooms at Cecil Hotel are occupied
LOS ANGELES - On her first day in office as mayor, Karen Bass declared homelessness a state of emergency in Los Angeles. Now less than a week into her term, concerns are growing over how a hotel for the unhoused is being used. In December 2021, the infamous Cecil Hotel...
Willits News
Giving homeless $500 and shelter has cut Southern California RV camps
The Los Angeles City Council this week signaled its interest in potentially expanding an unusual pilot program underway in the San Fernando Valley aimed at reducing the number of homeless people living in recreational vehicles that have popped up along city streets. The council voted 13-0 on Tuesday, Dec. 13,...
Antelope Valley Press
Parris: Homeless ‘invasion’ is coming
LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council unanimously voted to declare a state of emergency to protect the city from what Mayor R. Rex Parris called “an incursion of homeless people” from the City of Los Angeles. The City Council’s action came one day after new Los Angeles...
Housing In LA Is Expensive. Here Are Resources If You Need Help
Section 8 lottery winners could wait years for assistance, but there are resources for folks.
westsidetoday.com
LA Councilmember Traci Park Names New Staffers for CD-11
A diversified mix of former city officials, legislative aides and private sector influencers have now joined Team Park. Los Angeles Councilmember Traci Park (D-CD11) has announced a series of new hires to round out her legislative staff according to the campaign’s Facebook page. Park, a Venice attorney defeated fellow...
theregistrysocal.com
Hill Street Realty Pays $38MM for 86-Unit Apartment Community in Pasadena
Los Angeles-based Hill Street Realty is expanding its holdings across the greater area with the recent acquisition of an 86-unit apartment building in Pasadena. The property was sold for $38 million, or approximately $441,860 per unit, in a deal that closed on Nov. 15. The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America was the seller in the transaction, according to public records.
LA’s New Mayor Promises To Speed Up Homeless Housing Through ‘Master Leasing.’ Here’s What That Means
Bass says L.A. will be “master leasing” buildings across the city. Experts say the approach could move people indoors faster, but won’t be a panacea.
LA Council approves Little Tokyo funding in motion filed by de León
Los Angeles Councilman Kevin de León may have been chased from the council chamber Tuesday, but was able to vote on several items — including on a motion that he filed himself last week calling for funding to assist businesses in Little Tokyo. De León, who appeared in...
2urbangirls.com
Compton settles lawsuit over releasing salary records
COMPTON, Calif. – The city of Compton has reached a settlement over its failure to release employee salary records in a timely manner. Compton officials refused to release transparency data detailing the names and salaries of employees, as required by law, for nearly a year. A suit was filed against the city on November 18th. The settlement, reached on December 15th, requires Compton officials to turn over the data originally requested, which they have now done.
Kevin de León Casts Shadow Over LA City Council as Winter Recess Begins
The Los Angeles City Council began its winter recess Wednesday after two tumultuous meetings, with all signs pointing to continued uncertainty in the chamber when it reconvenes during the second week of January over the presence of embattled Councilman Kevin de León.
PLANetizen
Superfund Project to Deliver Massive Water Supply Boon to Los Angeles
Hayley Smith reports for the Los Angeles Times on a major breakthrough for resilience in the nation’s second largest city: the city of Los Angeles is nearing completion on a $600 million project to restore groundwater supplies in the San Fernando Valley. “Nearly 70% of the city’s 115 wells...
Eyewitness Newsmakers: LA Mayor Karen Bass talks city council and recent Kevin de León controversy
On the latest edition of Eyewitness Newsmakers with Marc Brown, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass says the only way for L.A. to heal from the racist recording scandal is for Kevin de León to resign or for there to be a successful recall effort.
Four California Cities Named Among 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
For LA’s Section 8 Lottery Winners, Vouchers Could Still Be 10 Years Away. Here’s Where To Turn For Help
If you’re facing a rent increase, eviction or need help affording rent in L.A. check out this list of resources.
Opinion: Mayor Karen Bass Declares State of Emergency on Homelessness, But L.A Needs To Commit To Dismantling Racism
Staying true to her word, Mayor Karen Bass declared a state of emergency on L.A's homeless crisis, in an effort to rapidly get unhoused people off the streets. Bass was sworn in ceremonially this weekend as the new Mayor of Los Angeles, by US vice-president Kamala Harris at the Microsoft Theater. The ceremony was widely attended by Los Angeles residents, eager to witness the first Black and woman Mayor of L.A be sworn-in.
2urbangirls.com
Beverly Hills developer Arman Gabaee sentenced to four years in prison for bribing ex-County employee
LOS ANGELES – A real estate developer was sentenced today to 48 months in federal prison for offering to buy a million-dollar home for a Los Angeles County public official in exchange for the official’s assistance securing a $45 million county lease for the developer. Arman Gabaee, 61,...
Capital one agrees to payout, policy changes to settle lawsuit
Capitol One will have to pay Riverside County nearly $400,000 under a legal settlement stemming from a lawsuit over the company’s debt collection practices, prosecutors announced today.
It’s The First Day For LA’s New Councilmembers. For The Council’s Progressive Voices, Housing Issues Are Dire
Eunisses Hernandez, a community activist, and Hugo Soto-Martinez, a labor organizer, are among five new councilmembers taking office.
KTVU FOX 2
Two California cities top list of metro areas homebuyers are leaving
SAN FRANCISCO - A new report has listed San Francisco and Los Angeles as the two top U.S. cities in which homebuyers were looking to leave. The analysis, by real estate company Redfin, found people were opting to leave expensive coastal areas and seeking homes in more affordable regions, as part of an ongoing trend that gathered steam during the pandemic, as remote work became commonplace and as home prices rose.
Nation's largest water supplier declares drought emergency
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The nation’s largest water supplier has declared a drought emergency for all of Southern California, clearing the way for potential mandatory water restrictions early next year that could impact 19 million people. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California provides water to 26 different agencies that supply major population centers like Los Angeles and San Diego counties. It doesn’t rain much in Southern California, so the district imports about half of its water from the Colorado River and the northern Sierra Nevada via the State Water Project — a complex system of dams, canals and reservoirs that provides drinking water for much of the state. It’s been so dry the past three years that those water deliveries have hit record lows. Earlier this year, the district declared a drought emergency for the agencies that mostly depend on the State Water Project, which covers about 7 million people.
