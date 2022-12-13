Read full article on original website
Bridge, tunnel toll hikes headline Port Authority’s $8.3B budget
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is so big that its $8.3 billion budget for next year is larger than the entire operating budgets of eight other states. Ok, they’re not gigantic or densely populated states, but its still a significant amount for the agency that controls the metro area’s airports, container ports, bi-state bridges and tunnels and rapid transit system (PATH).
hotelnewsresource.com
JLL Closes Hyatt Regency Jersey City Hotel Sale
JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced that it has closed the sale of Hyatt Regency Jersey City, a 351-key full-service hotel along the Hudson River in Jersey City, New Jersey. JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between affiliates of Veris Residential, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation. A joint...
A New Jersey airport is among the USA’s worst for cancellations
While the Port Authority would rather have you focus on their brand spanking new airport terminal (which still isn’t fully open), there’s a new study that says that when it come to the actual flying part, Newark Liberty is among the worst in the country. This most recent...
studyfinds.org
Best Hotels In Midtown NYC: 5 Most Recommended Places To Stay In Manhattan Per Travel Experts
New York City is one of the world’s top travel destinations, offering everything from exceptional views and impressive entertainment to Michelin-star restaurants, and so much more. In 2019 alone, New York City hosted 66.6 million visitors, a tenth-consecutive annual record. And as anyone who has visited the city knows, there’s a lot of choice when it comes to just about everything, particularly accommodations. NYC boasts over 600 registered hotels and has the third-largest hotel market in the nation after Las Vegas and Orlando. Midtown Manhattan is particularly infiltrated with options due to its close proximity to top attractions, making finding the best hotels in midtown quite the task.
This New Jersey Pizza Shop Ranked One Of The Best In The World
I’m not even biased when I say that New Jersey is home to some of the best pizza restaurants in the country. This new report revealed that not only is the garden state home to some of the best pizzas in the country, but it’s home to some of the best pizzas in the entire world. Reading this list was really shocking considering that you’d think every single pizza shop in Italy would be ahead, but that’s not the case!
These grocery items have seen the biggest price increases in New Jersey
Prices continue to rise on many products you may purchase on a weekly basis, but the constant increase at least appears to be slowing down. According to figures released on Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices in the New York metropolitan area, which includes 12 New Jersey counties, rose in November by 0.2%, following a 0.1% increase in October.
pix11.com
Massive model railroad in New Jersey a popular attraction during holidays
Northlandz, a massive model railroad layout in New Jersey, is a visual and engineering marvel to behold. Massive model railroad in New Jersey a popular attraction …. Northlandz, a massive model railroad layout in New Jersey, is a visual and engineering marvel to behold. MTA, NYPD talk subway safety at...
New York YIMBY
Third And Final Journal Squared Tower Rises in Jersey City, New Jersey
The 19th-tallest building on our December construction countdown is Journal Squared‘s Tower 3, a 575-foot tall, 60-story residential skyscraper at 595 Pavonia Avenue in the Journal Square section of Jersey City, New Jersey. Designed by HWKN Architecture and Handel Architects and developed by Kushner Real Estate Group and National Real Estate Advisors, the structure is the final component in the three-tower complex that anchors the western edge of the Jersey City skyline. Tower 3 will feature the same architectural design as its two completed siblings and will rise the second highest, adding 600 more rental apartments to the total inventory. AJD Construction is the general contractor for the property, which is located by the three-way intersection of Summit, Pavonia, and Central Avenues.
‘No, you leave!’ Eric Adams vows NYC will stick with 2% paying half of all taxes
The lovefest between Albany and City Hall was on full display at a Wall Street power breakfast Wednesday, as the mayor and governor looked to make a clear break from their predecessors in a show of solidarity — not only between themselves but also with New York’s struggling business community. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams announced a pro-business shared vision for a “new” post-COVID-19 New York City at the Association For a Better New York’s event at Cipriani’s Financial District location. Adams, 62, took the opportunity to forcefully stand behind the business community and let wealthy New Yorkers know he was...
An ‘Emily In Paris’ Christmas Market Is Coming To NYC’s ‘Little Paris’ Neighborhood
Sure we’ve all binged Emily in Paris, but did you know about Emily in Little Paris? Netflix is bringing an ‘Emily in Paris’ Christmas Market to Lower Manhattan’s ‘Little Paris’ neighborhood this December—so you can forget about a 7-hour flight! From December 15-17, local businesses along Centre Street between Broome and Grand will partake in the Insta-worthy Christmas market with fabulous decorations and holiday activations that will turn NYC into the City of Lights. Dust up on your French and hold onto your beret as fan-favorite photo moments from the show, giveaways and holiday-themed installations will have you exclaiming “Ooh La La!”
hobokengirl.com
Best of Hoboken + Jersey City 2022 — Winners ANNOUNCED!
The wait is finally over: we have the winners for the Best of Hoboken and Jersey City 2022 Guide! After weeks of voting and local businesses working hard for your support, we have finally closed the polls and have tallied the votes to see who has won the title, and of course the bragging rights, of being the “best” in town.
pix11.com
LI man dead in snowboarding fall at American Dream’s Big SNOW: report
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (PIX11) — A Long Island man died after a fall at American Dream Mall’s Big SNOW on Thursday, Newsday reported. Peter Mathews, 24, fell while snowboarding at the indoor facility, his family told Newsday. Matthews served in the Maryland Air National Guard. Big SNOW confirmed...
The Absolute Best Ribs In NYC
Getting your hands sticky with a big platter of ribs is always worth the mess. This summertime staple, coated in dry seasonings or oozing in a pool of barbecue sauce, is intended to be feasted on at full throttle. If you've hosted a cookout in your backyard, you've probably spied guests vulturing around your trusty Weber for a taste of the smoky magic that occurs when pork (or beef, if you're a Texan) hits the grill.
Popular NY Italian Bakery Opens Its First NJ Location
A popular Italian bakery based in Staten Island has opened its first location in New Jersey, according to NJ.com. It's called Bruno's Bake Shop and its newest location recently opened on W. Main Street in Freehold. I checked out the bakery menu and it looks fabulous. It includes Italian &...
N.J.’s youngest, oldest counties ranked by median age
New Jersey’s fountain of youth is firmly entrenched in the trendy, bustling towns along the banks of the Hudson River, while its oldest residents can be found in the county that’s home to America’s oldest seaside resort. Statewide, the median age for New Jersey residents is 40.3...
Jersey City Medical Center Announces New Specialists to its Team
Jersey City Medical Center, a facility of RWJBarnabas Health hospital affiliations, has announced the addition of eight new physicians to its roster. These new medical staff members will support the Medical Center’s continued delivery of top-quality healthcare services in Hudson County. The newest additions to the medical staff at...
N.J. hospital could announce new CEO next week. Some community leaders say they’ve been excluded.
University Hospital could announce its new president and CEO next week at its regularly scheduled board meeting, the board’s chair told NJ Advance Media. For months, the Newark hospital has been searching for a permanent replacement for Dr. Shereef Elnahal. Last spring, the former state health commissioner was nominated to be undersecretary for health at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Council OKs Liberty Science Center High School project development deal
The Jersey City Council voted for the project development agreement with the county for the Liberty Science Center High School at last night’s meeting, despite the fact that Clerk Sean Gallagher said that the measure failed last night. “I have yet to see in writing that 60 percent of...
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New Jersey
If you're a fan of flavorful chicken wings, you'll be excited to hear that a popular, fast-growing restaurant chain is opening a new location in New Jersey next month. Read on to learn more.
roi-nj.com
Kislak sells 5-property multifamily portfolio in Union County for $15M
The Kislak Co. announced Wednesday the recent sale of a multifamily portfolio of five properties in Union County for $15 million. A 33-unit property at 435 West End Ave. in Elizabeth;. A 28-unit property at 1247 Clinton Place in Elizabeth;. A 32-unit property at 233-241 W. Grand St. in Elizabeth;
