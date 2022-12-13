ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Fox11online.com

Feidt, Jaenke led Fox Valley Lutheran past Wrightstown

WRIGHTSTOWN (WLUK) -- Fox Valley Lutheran's Emily Jaenke and Alayna Feidt are a dangerous one-two punch for any opponent to deal with, as they combine to average more than 33 points per game. However, when foul trouble shows up, it can impact the duo's effectiveness. That was the case in...
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
seehafernews.com

A Lengthy Boys High School Basketball Slate Tonight

It’ll be a full night of action for area Boys High School Basketball teams in the Big East and Eastern Wisconsin Conferences. In the EWC, Kiel invades Two Rivers for the all-Raiders matchup, Roncalli visits Sheboygan Falls, state-ranked Brillion (#2 in the state division-3 Coaches poll) is at Valders to tangle with the Vikings and New Holstein seeks a win at Chilton.
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
Fox11online.com

Rockers, Dock Spiders release 2023 Northwoods League schedules

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- On the day Winter Storm Axel arrived, the Green Bay Rockers and Fond du Lac Dock Spiders provided some warm thoughts by releasing their 2023 baseball schedules. The teams begin their seasons May 29 by facing each other at Fond du Lac's Herr-Baker Field. Green Bay's home...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Phoenix defeat Badgers by 10 for 4th straight win in rivalry

Green Bay, WI--The Green Bay women's basketball team knocked off in-state rival Wisconsin 70-60 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win in the series. Maddy Schreiber led three Green Bay players in double figures with 19, while Bailey Butler had 15 and Sydney Levy chipped in 13. The Phoenix...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Fire engulfs home in Green Bay

With a break from classes, St. Norbert College seniors Kayla, Lily, Brianne and Kelly can’t wait to head next door. Tomorrow, look for accumulating snow NORTHWEST of the Fox Cities. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the winter storm. Updated: 9 hours ago. Wednesday and Thursday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

COMMENTARY: East and West De Pere students are Making A Difference

Greetings, everyone, and thank you for watching. I am pleased to be able to share with you more inspiring acts of kindness that are encouraging and making a positive difference. The Foxview Intermediate School sixth grade class of Mrs. Berry and Mrs. Graebel in De Pere joined the Scholastic Reading...
DE PERE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rain turns to snow in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night

MILWAUKEE - Snow and sleet is expected in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night, Dec. 14 through Thursday morning. A winter weather advisory from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday. It has been expanded and now includes Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties. Rain will continue...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Standoff on Green Bay's west side

After more than 7 hours, SWAT and K9s forced their way into the house. Drivers, be cautious in the morning. Areas seeing rain will see it freeze and switch over to snow as temperatures drop.
GREEN BAY, WI
landscapephotographymagazine.com

Ice Shove, Door County, Wisconsin, USA By Daniel Anderson

I am fortunate to live in Wisconsin at the tip of an 80-mile-long peninsula that extends out into Lake Michigan. There are wonderful photographic opportunities in every season but my favorite time is winter when ice creates magic in many forms, but big ice shoves are what I always anticipate the most. They occur almost every winter but rarely in the same place. In the late winter, usually late February to early April, the bay ice sheet begins to break up. The conditions needed for ice shove formation are a strong wind which breaks up the ice and sets it in motion. The mass and momentum of the ice are tremendous and when the front of the moving ice is stopped by the shore or a shallow reef, the ice behind keeps moving and it begins to pile up into a shove. They form in a matter of just a few hours and may end up being just a few feet high or up to 40 feet high of very unstable ice. To me, they are highly photogenic but just until the next snowstorm covers them so the window to photograph them might be very short.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin Made Patriotic Products from Metal Art of Wisconsin

Metal Art of Wisconsin is a family owned metal art company based in Manitowoc. Metal Art of Wisconsin is a brand of American made patriotic metal, world famous concealment flags and the industry’s largest line of steel, wood and aluminum handmade flags. Shane joined Living with Amy to talk more about the products they create. Take a look.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: WIS 42 reopens following jackknifed semi

EPHRAIM, Wis. (WFRV) – WIS 42 in Door County has reopened after a jackknifed semi closed all lanes of the highway for nearly two hours. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, WIS 42 has been reopened and all lanes are clear. The incident was cleared around 8 a.m.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay police identify suspect in near eight-hour standoff

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police are recommending charges against the suspect in a near eight-hour standoff. Michael Destaercke, 31, of Green Bay, was taken into custody Wednesday after barricading himself in a house on S. Ridge Road. He was wanted on a felony probation/parole warrant. Police are referring...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Winter Storm Axel brings heavy snow to the area

(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Axel is here and will bring a variety of precipitation to Northeast Wisconsin. A wintry mix will continue through early Wednesday evening, then the rain turns to snow later in the evening with heavy snow overnight. Most of the snow falls between 9 p.m. Wednesday and...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Student fight leads to 911 call to Oshkosh North High School

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police responded to a fight at Oshkosh North High School Wednesday afternoon. According to a letter to parents, the fight involved a small number of students but staff needed more help so 911 was called. The school placed a “hold” keeping students in classrooms. Officials said...
OSHKOSH, WI
Door County Pulse

Wild Things: No Buck Hunting During ‘Doe’ Seasons

Antlerless-only hunts Dec. 8-11 and Dec. 24-Jan. 1. If you’re an archery or crossbow deer hunter with sights set on harvesting a buck, you can’t do it over the holiday break. That’s because both Door and Kewaunee counties are included in the Dec. 24-Jan.1 antlerless-only firearm deer season...
DOOR COUNTY, WI

