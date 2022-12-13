Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Brillion, Fox Valley Lutheran and North Fond du Lac post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Thursday night in boys basketball action Brillion beat Valders, while in girls play Fox Valley Lutheran beat Wrightstown and North Fond du Lac got by Green Bay East. Click the vide for highlights.
Fox11online.com
Feidt, Jaenke led Fox Valley Lutheran past Wrightstown
WRIGHTSTOWN (WLUK) -- Fox Valley Lutheran's Emily Jaenke and Alayna Feidt are a dangerous one-two punch for any opponent to deal with, as they combine to average more than 33 points per game. However, when foul trouble shows up, it can impact the duo's effectiveness. That was the case in...
seehafernews.com
A Lengthy Boys High School Basketball Slate Tonight
It’ll be a full night of action for area Boys High School Basketball teams in the Big East and Eastern Wisconsin Conferences. In the EWC, Kiel invades Two Rivers for the all-Raiders matchup, Roncalli visits Sheboygan Falls, state-ranked Brillion (#2 in the state division-3 Coaches poll) is at Valders to tangle with the Vikings and New Holstein seeks a win at Chilton.
Fox11online.com
Rockers, Dock Spiders release 2023 Northwoods League schedules
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- On the day Winter Storm Axel arrived, the Green Bay Rockers and Fond du Lac Dock Spiders provided some warm thoughts by releasing their 2023 baseball schedules. The teams begin their seasons May 29 by facing each other at Fond du Lac's Herr-Baker Field. Green Bay's home...
Fox11online.com
Phoenix defeat Badgers by 10 for 4th straight win in rivalry
Green Bay, WI--The Green Bay women's basketball team knocked off in-state rival Wisconsin 70-60 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win in the series. Maddy Schreiber led three Green Bay players in double figures with 19, while Bailey Butler had 15 and Sydney Levy chipped in 13. The Phoenix...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Eventually a significant player in the Midwest’: Appleton International sets big goals for the future
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Airport officials held a community report event on Wednesday morning to talk about the economic impact of the improvements made over the past few years. The airport is now the third busiest airport in the state of Wisconsin, respectively behind Milwaukee and Madison. 2022...
This Is The Coldest City In Wisconsin
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Fire engulfs home in Green Bay
With a break from classes, St. Norbert College seniors Kayla, Lily, Brianne and Kelly can’t wait to head next door. Tomorrow, look for accumulating snow NORTHWEST of the Fox Cities. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the winter storm. Updated: 9 hours ago. Wednesday and Thursday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS.
Fox11online.com
COMMENTARY: East and West De Pere students are Making A Difference
Greetings, everyone, and thank you for watching. I am pleased to be able to share with you more inspiring acts of kindness that are encouraging and making a positive difference. The Foxview Intermediate School sixth grade class of Mrs. Berry and Mrs. Graebel in De Pere joined the Scholastic Reading...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rain turns to snow in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night
MILWAUKEE - Snow and sleet is expected in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night, Dec. 14 through Thursday morning. A winter weather advisory from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday. It has been expanded and now includes Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties. Rain will continue...
WBAY Green Bay
Standoff on Green Bay's west side
After more than 7 hours, SWAT and K9s forced their way into the house. Drivers, be cautious in the morning. Areas seeing rain will see it freeze and switch over to snow as temperatures drop.
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Ice Shove, Door County, Wisconsin, USA By Daniel Anderson
I am fortunate to live in Wisconsin at the tip of an 80-mile-long peninsula that extends out into Lake Michigan. There are wonderful photographic opportunities in every season but my favorite time is winter when ice creates magic in many forms, but big ice shoves are what I always anticipate the most. They occur almost every winter but rarely in the same place. In the late winter, usually late February to early April, the bay ice sheet begins to break up. The conditions needed for ice shove formation are a strong wind which breaks up the ice and sets it in motion. The mass and momentum of the ice are tremendous and when the front of the moving ice is stopped by the shore or a shallow reef, the ice behind keeps moving and it begins to pile up into a shove. They form in a matter of just a few hours and may end up being just a few feet high or up to 40 feet high of very unstable ice. To me, they are highly photogenic but just until the next snowstorm covers them so the window to photograph them might be very short.
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin Made Patriotic Products from Metal Art of Wisconsin
Metal Art of Wisconsin is a family owned metal art company based in Manitowoc. Metal Art of Wisconsin is a brand of American made patriotic metal, world famous concealment flags and the industry’s largest line of steel, wood and aluminum handmade flags. Shane joined Living with Amy to talk more about the products they create. Take a look.
Fox11online.com
Winter Storm Axel to impact Northeast Wisconsin Wednesday-Thursday
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Axel is moving in from the west, bringing a wintry mix, rain and eventually snow to the area. Some weather alerts have been issued for parts of our area. There may be an ice accumulation in the north central portion of the state, including Waushara and...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: WIS 42 reopens following jackknifed semi
EPHRAIM, Wis. (WFRV) – WIS 42 in Door County has reopened after a jackknifed semi closed all lanes of the highway for nearly two hours. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, WIS 42 has been reopened and all lanes are clear. The incident was cleared around 8 a.m.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay police identify suspect in near eight-hour standoff
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay police are recommending charges against the suspect in a near eight-hour standoff. Michael Destaercke, 31, of Green Bay, was taken into custody Wednesday after barricading himself in a house on S. Ridge Road. He was wanted on a felony probation/parole warrant. Police are referring...
Fox11online.com
Winter Storm Axel brings heavy snow to the area
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Axel is here and will bring a variety of precipitation to Northeast Wisconsin. A wintry mix will continue through early Wednesday evening, then the rain turns to snow later in the evening with heavy snow overnight. Most of the snow falls between 9 p.m. Wednesday and...
whbl.com
Sheboygan County Under Winter Weather Advisory, But It’s All About Location
“Prepare for the worst and hope for the best”. That often-used phrase is a good rule of thumb for weather events and with a winter weather advisory in effect for Sheboygan County, we could get a good idea of why. While we should all prepare for hazardous driving conditions...
WBAY Green Bay
Student fight leads to 911 call to Oshkosh North High School
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police responded to a fight at Oshkosh North High School Wednesday afternoon. According to a letter to parents, the fight involved a small number of students but staff needed more help so 911 was called. The school placed a “hold” keeping students in classrooms. Officials said...
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: No Buck Hunting During ‘Doe’ Seasons
Antlerless-only hunts Dec. 8-11 and Dec. 24-Jan. 1. If you’re an archery or crossbow deer hunter with sights set on harvesting a buck, you can’t do it over the holiday break. That’s because both Door and Kewaunee counties are included in the Dec. 24-Jan.1 antlerless-only firearm deer season...
