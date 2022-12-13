ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tremonton, UT

Bus crash injures 23 passengers, one in life-threatening condition

By Courtney Johns
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EXdhj_0jgWB35L00

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) — A bus carrying 33 people rolled Monday morning near the Utah/Idaho border, injuring 23 passengers, including one woman with life-threatening injuries.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on I-84 just a few miles west of Tremonton, Utah, when the driver tried changing lanes.

Sergeant Cameron Roden with UHP said several hospitals in the area had to help.

“With an area like that, they’re just not able to handle that quantity,” said Roden.

The riders were going from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City which also presented unique challenges in providing services. Roden said when people were released from the hospital, they were brought to the Garland Armory.

“We’ve had the Red Cross involved trying to make arrangements for lodging and travel for the parties that are okay. You’ve got to make sure that you get all of the property returned to the individuals who have property on the bus… you’ve got to make notifications to the loved ones and family, trying to get them the resources that they need in order to recover as well,” said Roden.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash, but believe the speed of the vehicle, and the icy conditions likely played a role.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastidahonews.com

‘Everybody started panicking’: Passenger describes bus crash that injured 22

TREMONTON, Utah (KSL.com) — More than a dozen people were injured when a bus crashed on I-84 near Tremonton early Monday. The bus was eastbound around 4:30 a.m. when the driver apparently was changing lanes and lost control on the slick road about five miles west of Tremonton, according to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden.
TREMONTON, UT
signalamerican.com

Man dies in tragic tractor accident

Tragedy struck on Tuesday, Dec. 6 when a Washington County resident was killed while driving his tractor at his property off Gentry Lane, north of Weiser.  James “Jay” Border, 75, was discovered by his wife, Margaret-Ann Border, according to a Washington County Sheriff’s report.  It is believed...
WEISER, ID
MIX 106

BREAKING NEWS: Idaho State Police Find Lost 84-Year-Old Nampa Man

KTVB reports the Idaho State Police have ended the search for missing R.J. Lewis of Nampa as of late Wednesday night. The 84-year-old man had left his home on his own accord yesterday. It was reported that Lewis got into his black 2001 Ford F250 at 12:30 p.m., and hadn't been seen or heard from since.
NAMPA, ID
ABC 4

Fatal crash in Logan caused by winter conditions

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has died in a fatal crash after losing control in snowy conditions in Logan on Monday morning, according to the Logan City Police Department. Authorities say the woman in her 50s was driving a pickup truck southbound near 900 South and 1000 West just before 6 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12. The woman reportedly lost control on the snow-covered roads and crossed into the northbound lanes where she was broadsided by an SUV going northbound.
LOGAN, UT
2urbangirls.com

Two survive after car falls 200 feet off side of the road

HIDDEN SPRINGS, Calif. – Two people escaped with just “mild distress” after a sedan fell approximately 200 feet down the side of the road Tuesday on the Angeles Forest Highway in Hidden Springs, authorities said. The crash, involving a Hyundai Elantra, occurred at about 2:10 p.m. on...
HIDDEN SPRINGS, ID
ksl.com

School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KOOL 96.5

Idaho’s Elmer Saves Couple Stranded by Avalanche

IDAHO CITY, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho Department of Transportation worker is being credited for recently saving two people and their dogs that got stranded by an avalanche in Idaho's mountain country. ITD posted on social media that the worker, only identified as Elmer, jumped into action when the couple had gotten stuck on State Highway 21 after they spent the morning snowshoeing. Nearly 20 inches of snow fell in the area where the couple didn't have any cell service and no clue an avalanche had blocked there way home. The car had gotten high-centered on an icy mount of snow and came to a stop, according to ITD. The couple were able to use a satellite phone and call Elmer at the Idaho City ITD shed who then used his loader to work his way up the road and get them out.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Endangered Nampa man found safe

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Police tweeted late Wednesday night that 84-year-old RJ Lewis of Nampa was located safe. Idaho State Police put out an endangered person alert Wednesday, December 14th for Lewis. He was last seen leaving his house in Nampa around noon. ISP said that Lewis has not driven for some time and has a medical condition.
NAMPA, ID
KOOL 96.5

WANTED: South Idaho Police Looking For Suspect In Assault Case

Area police are asking for help with locating a southwest Idaho man allegedly wanted for a physical crime resulting in injury. Have you seen this individual?. The Ada County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help with locating an individual reportedly wanted for the crime of aggravated assault. There are currently numerous wanted (or most wanted) individuals for various crimes on the Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho website. These men and women are currently wanted for crimes committed in southern Idaho.
ADA COUNTY, ID
KIVI-TV

'Tripledemic' causing strain on local hospitals ahead of the holidays

BOISE, Idaho — The recent increase in COVID-19, RSV, and Influenza has filled hospitals to the brim. Discussions about Crisis Standards of Care have begun, but leaders of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare say implementing those standards is still far off. "We're not quite at crisis, but...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Boise Police identify suspect involved in multiple retail thefts

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — UPDATE: The suspect has been identified. Boise Police investigators are asking for help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with multiple retail thefts over the last few months. Anyone who recognizes someone or something in these pictures is asked to give non-emergency dispatch a...
BOISE, ID
kslnewsradio.com

Davis County Task Force conducted undercover drug bust

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — After receiving a tip from a sister law enforcement agency, an Officer with the Davis County Task Force planned a large-scale undercover drug bust. The Task Force was informed of a 40-year-old, named Braden Larkin, allegedly selling meth. The tip came Nov. 30, and after...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy