Bus crash injures 23 passengers, one in life-threatening condition

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) — A bus carrying 33 people rolled Monday morning near the Utah/Idaho border, injuring 23 passengers, including one woman with life-threatening injuries.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on I-84 just a few miles west of Tremonton, Utah, when the driver tried changing lanes.

Sergeant Cameron Roden with UHP said several hospitals in the area had to help.

“With an area like that, they’re just not able to handle that quantity,” said Roden.

The riders were going from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City which also presented unique challenges in providing services. Roden said when people were released from the hospital, they were brought to the Garland Armory.

“We’ve had the Red Cross involved trying to make arrangements for lodging and travel for the parties that are okay. You’ve got to make sure that you get all of the property returned to the individuals who have property on the bus… you’ve got to make notifications to the loved ones and family, trying to get them the resources that they need in order to recover as well,” said Roden.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash, but believe the speed of the vehicle, and the icy conditions likely played a role.

