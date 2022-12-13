ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
49ers Receive Brutal Injury Update On Defensive Piece

The San Francisco 49ers have not missed a beat with rookie Brock Purdy taking over at quarterback following Jimmy Garoppolo breaking his foot early in their Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins, 33-17. They picked up another dominant victory in Week 14, this time over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 35-7.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Maller: Jones doesn’t trust McCarthy and Prescott with Hilton Signing

The Dallas Cowboys have been scrutinized over their win on Sunday over the lowly Houston Texans. The Texans were in it until the end, which is not a good look for the Cowboys. Today the Cowboys signed former pro bowl receiver TY Hilton to help with the passing game. Ben Maller dives into this move to see what owner Jerry Jones is really saying about the team.
Cleveland Browns Announce Crushing Season-Ending Injury

One of the Cleveland Browns' more reliable defensive players is headed to season-ending IR. Per PFF's Ari Meirov, "The Browns placed LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (foot) on IR, ending his regular season." Owusu-Koramoah suffered a foot injury in last Sunday's loss to the Bengals. A former second-round pick out of Notre...
CLEVELAND, OH
Peyton Manning Tells Wild Story Behind Biggest-Ever Fight With Eli

Peyton and Eli Manning prove even brothers, in fact, fight from time-to-time. Not just as kids, but as adults, per the elder Manning. The duo of former NFL quarterbacks teamed up yet again for ESPN‘s “ManningCast” for the “Monday Night Football” matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots. Bill Simmons, sports personality and Massachusetts native, joined the show during the second quarter of the game.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Colin Cowherd Has A Blunt Message For Odell Beckham Jr.

The Dallas Cowboys added a veteran free agent receiver yesterday, however, it was not Odell Beckham Jr..  According to Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys signed former Colts' wideout T.Y. Hilton to a one-year deal on Monday, seemingly rounding out their receiving core.  Now, one question remains: ...
Turns Out The Red Zone INT By Derek Carr Was A Horrible Throw

Red zone woes are nothing new for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. He’s arguably one of the worst in that phase of the game; that much can’t be debated. However, a costly turnover last Thursday night turned the tide of the game and, in many ways, ended the season.
Rob Gronkowski Has No Doubt Tom Brady Will ‘Kill It’ as a Fox Sports Analyst

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady already has his next move lined up when he decides he’s done playing in the NFL. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will be taking his talents to Fox Sports, where he’ll feature on the network’s top NFL announcing booth alongside Kevin Burkhardt. Brady will replace Greg Olsen after reportedly inking a 10-year deal worth up to $375 million with FOX this past offseason.
TAMPA, FL
