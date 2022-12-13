Read full article on original website
Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
Rob Gronkowski on Bucs' struggles, reunion with Tom Brady: 'I could definitely help out'
Only four weeks remain in the 2022 NFL regular season, but some Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans still haven’t given up hope that Rob Gronkowski could come out of retirement yet again to reunite with Tom Brady for another potential Super Bowl run. Gronkowski recently spoke with USA TODAY Sports’...
NFL Fans Absolutely Furious After Roughing the Passer Call on 49ers’ Nick Bosa
The NFL is really earning its nickname as the No Fun League with another wild roughing the passer call during... The post NFL Fans Absolutely Furious After Roughing the Passer Call on 49ers’ Nick Bosa appeared first on Outsider.
49ers Receive Brutal Injury Update On Defensive Piece
The San Francisco 49ers have not missed a beat with rookie Brock Purdy taking over at quarterback following Jimmy Garoppolo breaking his foot early in their Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins, 33-17. They picked up another dominant victory in Week 14, this time over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 35-7.
Stephen A. Smith: Dak Prescott is the Problem With the Dallas Cowboys
Stephen A. Smith with a Cowboys take.
Tennessee Titans Signed Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday
The Tennessee Titans are bolstering their depth at the quarterback position this Tuesday. The AFC South franchise has reportedly signed veteran quarterback Kevin Hogan. He returns to the team and will start out on the practice squad. The Titans had a need for a practice squad ...
Maller: Jones doesn’t trust McCarthy and Prescott with Hilton Signing
The Dallas Cowboys have been scrutinized over their win on Sunday over the lowly Houston Texans. The Texans were in it until the end, which is not a good look for the Cowboys. Today the Cowboys signed former pro bowl receiver TY Hilton to help with the passing game. Ben Maller dives into this move to see what owner Jerry Jones is really saying about the team.
NFL Odds: 49ers vs. Seahawks prediction, odds and pick – 12/15/2022
The San Francisco 49ers will travel to take on the Seattle Seahawks in the latest edition of Thursday Night Football at Lumen Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a 49ers-Seahawks prediction and pick, laid out below. San Francisco,...
Rookie QB Brock Purdy Dazzles NFL Fans as 49ers Clinch Playoff Spot
Another week and another performance from Brock Purdy that defies logic. This time, he helped the 49ers clinch the NFC West. Fans are in disbelief as he followed up on his great performance against Tom Brady and the Bucs with another against the Seattle Seahawks. You really just don’t see...
Cleveland Browns Announce Crushing Season-Ending Injury
One of the Cleveland Browns' more reliable defensive players is headed to season-ending IR. Per PFF's Ari Meirov, "The Browns placed LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (foot) on IR, ending his regular season." Owusu-Koramoah suffered a foot injury in last Sunday's loss to the Bengals. A former second-round pick out of Notre...
Tom Brady Nearly Forgot About His Family After Buccaneers Blowout Loss to 49ers
Tom Brady’s mind was on one thing when he left the field at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday: getting home. After... The post Tom Brady Nearly Forgot About His Family After Buccaneers Blowout Loss to 49ers appeared first on Outsider.
49ers Pull Out Throwback White Uniforms for Thursday Night Football, NFL Fans Sound Off
Another week, another throwback uniform that NFL fans are going wild over. This time it is the San Francisco 49ers all-white unis. There have been some icy outfits this season, most notably from the Bengals. These Niners all-whites might be the best in the league. The 49ers’ white unis are...
Peyton Manning Tells Wild Story Behind Biggest-Ever Fight With Eli
Peyton and Eli Manning prove even brothers, in fact, fight from time-to-time. Not just as kids, but as adults, per the elder Manning. The duo of former NFL quarterbacks teamed up yet again for ESPN‘s “ManningCast” for the “Monday Night Football” matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots. Bill Simmons, sports personality and Massachusetts native, joined the show during the second quarter of the game.
Cowboys Talk Contract With OBJ On Monday With Playoffs In Mind?
"I’m told the Cowboys and Odell Beckham Jr’s camp spoke Monday night in an effort to find common ground on basic terms & timing. ...'' - CBS Sports' Josina Anderson
Colin Cowherd Has A Blunt Message For Odell Beckham Jr.
The Dallas Cowboys added a veteran free agent receiver yesterday, however, it was not Odell Beckham Jr.. According to Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys signed former Colts' wideout T.Y. Hilton to a one-year deal on Monday, seemingly rounding out their receiving core. Now, one question remains: ...
Las Vegas Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr Week 15 Update
The Las Vegas Raiders are desperate for a win this weekend versus the New England Patriots, and QB Derek Carr discusses it.
Look: Jimmy Johnson Reacts To Mike Leach's Death
The tragic passing of Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach on Monday night has left the entire football world in disbelief. Many former colleagues, players and programs have offered tributes and fond memories of Leach this Tuesday, with one of the latest to share being Pro Football Hall of ...
T.Y Hilton Creates Cowboys Crowd at WR: 'We Took It!'
The Dallas Cowboys added another weapon for Dak Prescott in the form of T.Y. Hilton and owner Jerry Jones revealed he jumped at the chance to sign the veteran receiver.
Turns Out The Red Zone INT By Derek Carr Was A Horrible Throw
Red zone woes are nothing new for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. He’s arguably one of the worst in that phase of the game; that much can’t be debated. However, a costly turnover last Thursday night turned the tide of the game and, in many ways, ended the season.
Rob Gronkowski Has No Doubt Tom Brady Will ‘Kill It’ as a Fox Sports Analyst
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady already has his next move lined up when he decides he’s done playing in the NFL. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will be taking his talents to Fox Sports, where he’ll feature on the network’s top NFL announcing booth alongside Kevin Burkhardt. Brady will replace Greg Olsen after reportedly inking a 10-year deal worth up to $375 million with FOX this past offseason.
