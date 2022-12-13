ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zeeland, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whtc.com

Holland Police Log December 14-15, 2022

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: ‎(800) 249-0911.
HOLLAND, MI
whtc.com

Lakeshore Habitat to Blitz Build Three Homes in One Week!

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 14, 2022) – Although winter officially begins next Wednesday, work on building three homes on Holland’s west side through Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity began in earnest this week. Starting this past Monday, local builders partnering with the non-profit agency had a goal of getting...
HOLLAND, MI
whtc.com

Decades long prison sentence for woman convicted of 2021 murder in South Haven

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A woman was sentenced in court on Tuesday, December 13 to decades in prison for murdering a man in South Haven nearly a year-and-a-half ago. According to police, 24-year-old Tiah Sutton was found guilty of second-degree murder after she shot and killed 43-year-old Shondell Newell following and alleged fight near South Haven’s Elkenburg Park on July 8, 2021.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy