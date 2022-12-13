Read full article on original website
How Jim Montgomery Reacted To David Pastrnak’s Game-Winner
BOSTON — David Pastrnak played hero for the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night, as he netted the game-deciding goal against the New York Islanders to notch the team’s NHL-best 15th win at home. After a scoreless overtime period, the Bruins and Islanders were sent to a shootout. That’s...
Bruins’ Derek Forbort Had Hilarious Thought Before Shorthanded Goal
Bruins defensemen Derek Forbort doesn’t often get an opportunity to score, so he doesn’t have much of a plan leading into each shot attempt. Forbort, a penalty-killing specialist who leads the Bruins in shorthanded time on ice, scored just his second goal of the season Tuesday night. His tally helped Boston take a 3-2 lead shortly before the third period in what ended up becoming a 4-3 shootout victory over the New York Islanders. Forbort, of course, got his goal shorthanded, as Pavel Zacha and Jake DeBrusk found him trailing on a breakaway.
Bruins Notes: Boston’s ‘Incredible Effort’ Withstood Islanders In Win
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins displayed perhaps their most grit in order to pull out a 4-3 shootout victory over the New York Islanders at TD Garden on Tuesday night. Both teams stuck around for a flat-out battle, which consisted of two equalizers in regulation from the Islanders’ offense along with a scoreless overtime period. David Pastrnak sent New York packing when he netted the game-decider in the shootout.
Jim Montgomery Fine With Brad Marchand’s OT Penalty
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins blew a two-goal lead in the final 12 minutes of regulation to lose to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night. It was a frustrating finish for everyone in the B’s locker room, but perhaps no one more than Brad Marchand. Marchand, who...
Bruins Wrap: Disastrous Stretch Leads To Shootout Loss Vs. Kings
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins lost another home shootout Thursday night, falling, 3-2, to the Los Angeles Kings at TD Garden. The Bruins fell to 23-4-2, while the Kings improved to 16-12-5. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Bruins have been the best third-period team in hockey...
Red Sox Designate Player For Assignment 20 Days After Trading For Him
Kenley Jansen’s movement to the Red Sox’s 40-man roster came at the expense of a player who joined Boston’s organization less than a month ago. The Red Sox on Tuesday afternoon officially announced their two-year deal with Jansen, a three-time All-Star who led the National League in saves last season. In order to create a roster spot for the star closer, the Red Sox designated Hoy Park for assignment. Park was acquired by Boston on November 23 in a trade that saw the Red Sox send left-handed pitching prospect Inmer Lobo to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Spurs open door for Lakers to bring back player who should’ve never left
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve the rotation this season as the roster has shown glimmers of hope. The most talked-about path to improve the roster is via trade, even though a Russell Westbrook trade seems like it will never happen. Lakers fans should not overlook the free-agent...
Update Given On Andrew Wiggins' Status
Missing the Golden State Warriors’ last three games with an adductor injury, there is still no clear timeframe for Andrew Wiggins’ potential return.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Tom Brady Update
Earlier this season, the football world learned that Tom Brady was named in a lawsuit following the bankruptcy of cryptocurrency platform FTX. Well, new details have emerged from one of those impacted. According to a column from the Washington post, a legal clear lost $30,000 in the financial collapse. “As...
Steve Kerr Blasts Refs For Poor Officiating on Steph Curry
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was not happy with the refs vs. the Milwaukee Bucks
Derek Forbort Held Scoreless In Bruins Shootout Loss To Kings
It was another game forced into an overtime shootout on Thursday night for the Black and Gold. The Boston Bruins couldn’t hold on to their two-goal lead, as the Los Angeles Kings clinched a comeback win at TD Garden. Derek Forbort was highlighted as a player to watch prior...
Play ‘Predict The Game’ During During Bruins-Kings To Win Signed Brad Marchand Jersey
Thursday’s Bruins game against the Kings will net someone a very memorable prize. Boston continues its homestand following Tuesday’s shootout win over the New York Islanders. The Black and Gold likely face another competitive matchup against Los Angeles at TD Garden. Those who watch NESN’s broadcast of Bruins-Kings...
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Kings Lines, Pairings
The Bruins are back in action Thursday night as they hope to win their third-straight game. Boston will take on the Los Angeles Kings at TD Garden after beating the Islanders in a shootout Tuesday. Jake DeBrusk led the Black and Gold with two goals and one assist against New York, and it was David Pastrnak that scored the game-winner in the shootout. Goalie Linus Ullmark put on another fabulous performance between the pipes, continuing his campaign as one of the top goaltenders in the NHL.
Watch Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk Score Two Goals In 19 Seconds Vs. Islanders
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins entered their latest contest against the New York Islanders as the NHL’s best offense, and showed just why within seconds. It didn’t take long for the Bruins to get on the scoreboard Tuesday night at TD Garden. In fact, if you blinked, you might’ve missed it.
Celtics’ Robert Williams Reportedly Plans To Make Season Debut Vs. Magic
The Boston Celtics reportedly aren’t going to hold back Robert Williams anymore. Williams, who is recovering from an arthroscopic surgery he had on his left knee in late September, is expected to make his season debut for the Celtics when they take on the Orlando Magic on Friday at TD Garden, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Zdeno Chara Helped Create Winning Culture During 14 Seasons With Bruins
Zdeno Chara had one thing in mind when he signed with the Boston Bruins in 2006. Chara came in as the new Bruins captain and was ready to make Boston a desirable place to play, a winning team and a team opponents feared. “I am not afraid of a challenge....
Linus Ullmark Makes 28 Saves As Bruins Fall To Kings In Shootout
Linus Ullmark made a number of big saves Thursday night, but it wasn’t enough to secure the win. The Boston Bruins fell to the Los Angeles Kings in a shootout after initially leading by two goals going into the third period. Ullmark finished with 28 saves on the night.
Bruins’ Hampus Lindholm Game-Time Decision Vs. Kings
If the Bruins want to make it three straight wins Thursday night, they may have to do it shorthanded. Hampus Lindholm wasn’t on the ice for Boston’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena, which quickly had fans in a panic about what happened to the defenseman. Turns out he showed up to practice but was sent home.
Jim Montgomery Remains Man Of Mystery With Bruins Goalies
Jim Montgomery is an open book about a lot of things but not when it comes to who’s starting in net for the Bruins. Oftentimes Boston’s head coach is tight-lipped about whether Jeremy Swayman or Linus Ullmark will lead the Bruins out on the ice for their game, and it was more of the same Thursday after practice at Warrior Ice Arena.
Warriors Star PG Stephen Curry (Shoulder) Undergoing MRI Thursday
According to ESPN.com, Golden State Warriors (14-15) star point guard Stephen Curry will undergo an MRI Thursday on his injured left shoulder. Curry suffered the injury late in the third quarter of Wednesday’s 125-119 loss to the Pacers (15-14) after attempting to steal the ball from Indiana forward Jalen Smith. Curry immediately grabbed for his shoulder before heading back to the locker room, where he was subsequently ruled out. Before the injury, the two-time MVP was putting the Warriors on his back, racking up 38 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists in 30 minutes.
