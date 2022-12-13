ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

How Jim Montgomery Reacted To David Pastrnak’s Game-Winner

BOSTON — David Pastrnak played hero for the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night, as he netted the game-deciding goal against the New York Islanders to notch the team’s NHL-best 15th win at home. After a scoreless overtime period, the Bruins and Islanders were sent to a shootout. That’s...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins’ Derek Forbort Had Hilarious Thought Before Shorthanded Goal

Bruins defensemen Derek Forbort doesn’t often get an opportunity to score, so he doesn’t have much of a plan leading into each shot attempt. Forbort, a penalty-killing specialist who leads the Bruins in shorthanded time on ice, scored just his second goal of the season Tuesday night. His tally helped Boston take a 3-2 lead shortly before the third period in what ended up becoming a 4-3 shootout victory over the New York Islanders. Forbort, of course, got his goal shorthanded, as Pavel Zacha and Jake DeBrusk found him trailing on a breakaway.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins Notes: Boston’s ‘Incredible Effort’ Withstood Islanders In Win

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins displayed perhaps their most grit in order to pull out a 4-3 shootout victory over the New York Islanders at TD Garden on Tuesday night. Both teams stuck around for a flat-out battle, which consisted of two equalizers in regulation from the Islanders’ offense along with a scoreless overtime period. David Pastrnak sent New York packing when he netted the game-decider in the shootout.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Jim Montgomery Fine With Brad Marchand’s OT Penalty

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins blew a two-goal lead in the final 12 minutes of regulation to lose to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night. It was a frustrating finish for everyone in the B’s locker room, but perhaps no one more than Brad Marchand. Marchand, who...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins Wrap: Disastrous Stretch Leads To Shootout Loss Vs. Kings

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins lost another home shootout Thursday night, falling, 3-2, to the Los Angeles Kings at TD Garden. The Bruins fell to 23-4-2, while the Kings improved to 16-12-5. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Bruins have been the best third-period team in hockey...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Red Sox Designate Player For Assignment 20 Days After Trading For Him

Kenley Jansen’s movement to the Red Sox’s 40-man roster came at the expense of a player who joined Boston’s organization less than a month ago. The Red Sox on Tuesday afternoon officially announced their two-year deal with Jansen, a three-time All-Star who led the National League in saves last season. In order to create a roster spot for the star closer, the Red Sox designated Hoy Park for assignment. Park was acquired by Boston on November 23 in a trade that saw the Red Sox send left-handed pitching prospect Inmer Lobo to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Tom Brady Update

Earlier this season, the football world learned that Tom Brady was named in a lawsuit following the bankruptcy of cryptocurrency platform FTX. Well, new details have emerged from one of those impacted. According to a column from the Washington post, a legal clear lost $30,000 in the financial collapse. “As...
WASHINGTON STATE
NESN

Derek Forbort Held Scoreless In Bruins Shootout Loss To Kings

It was another game forced into an overtime shootout on Thursday night for the Black and Gold. The Boston Bruins couldn’t hold on to their two-goal lead, as the Los Angeles Kings clinched a comeback win at TD Garden. Derek Forbort was highlighted as a player to watch prior...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Kings Lines, Pairings

The Bruins are back in action Thursday night as they hope to win their third-straight game. Boston will take on the Los Angeles Kings at TD Garden after beating the Islanders in a shootout Tuesday. Jake DeBrusk led the Black and Gold with two goals and one assist against New York, and it was David Pastrnak that scored the game-winner in the shootout. Goalie Linus Ullmark put on another fabulous performance between the pipes, continuing his campaign as one of the top goaltenders in the NHL.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Celtics’ Robert Williams Reportedly Plans To Make Season Debut Vs. Magic

The Boston Celtics reportedly aren’t going to hold back Robert Williams anymore. Williams, who is recovering from an arthroscopic surgery he had on his left knee in late September, is expected to make his season debut for the Celtics when they take on the Orlando Magic on Friday at TD Garden, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins’ Hampus Lindholm Game-Time Decision Vs. Kings

If the Bruins want to make it three straight wins Thursday night, they may have to do it shorthanded. Hampus Lindholm wasn’t on the ice for Boston’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena, which quickly had fans in a panic about what happened to the defenseman. Turns out he showed up to practice but was sent home.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Jim Montgomery Remains Man Of Mystery With Bruins Goalies

Jim Montgomery is an open book about a lot of things but not when it comes to who’s starting in net for the Bruins. Oftentimes Boston’s head coach is tight-lipped about whether Jeremy Swayman or Linus Ullmark will lead the Bruins out on the ice for their game, and it was more of the same Thursday after practice at Warrior Ice Arena.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Warriors Star PG Stephen Curry (Shoulder) Undergoing MRI Thursday

According to ESPN.com, Golden State Warriors (14-15) star point guard Stephen Curry will undergo an MRI Thursday on his injured left shoulder. Curry suffered the injury late in the third quarter of Wednesday’s 125-119 loss to the Pacers (15-14) after attempting to steal the ball from Indiana forward Jalen Smith. Curry immediately grabbed for his shoulder before heading back to the locker room, where he was subsequently ruled out. Before the injury, the two-time MVP was putting the Warriors on his back, racking up 38 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists in 30 minutes.
INDIANA STATE
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
50K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy