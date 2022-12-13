ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Adam Pearce Issues 'Official Statement' On Bobby Lashley's WWE Firing

To close out last night's WWE Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley was fired by Senior WWE Official Adam Pearce, who screamed the two words in the former WWE Champions' face while the trademark ran to end the night. The shocking news came after Lashley had just laid waste to two referees and put his hands on Pearce, wreaking havoc after losing his match to Seth Rollins to earn a shot at the United States Champion Austin Theory.
ringsidenews.com

Alexa Bliss Comments On Her Bizarre Actions During WWE RAW

Alexa Bliss has been part of WWE for a very long time now and has won over the hearts of many fans thanks to her dedication to her craft. Bliss has undergone tons of changes in character, including her current iteration. In fact, Bliss did a lot of bizarre things last night on RAW, and now she finally decided to comment on what happened.
nodq.com

Report on how much money Sasha Banks will possibly be making from NJPW

As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and there is speculation about Sasha possibly being Saraya’s mystery partner on the January 11th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. According to VoicesOfWrestling.com, NJPW has reportedly been working on a...
ringsidenews.com

Mandy Rose Was Making More Money Off Premium Content Than From Her WWE Contract

Mandy Rose dropped the NXT Women’s Title in surprising fashion this week, because that match against Roxanne Perez wasn’t supposed to go down until New Year’s Evil. Then Mandy Rose was released the next day due to the content she was putting up on her premium content service behind a paywall. It turns out that she had a big reason to keep up that hustle.
ringsidenews.com

Mandy Rose Knew ‘Premium Content’ Could Get Her In Trouble With WWE

Mandy Rose was released from WWE today, and her fans are very surprised by this news. She operates a BrandArmy premium paywall account, one that fans can subscribe to and then pay additional fees for ala carte content, and that landed her in hot water. Sean Sapp reported behind Fightful’s...
ringsidenews.com

Asuka Announces Hiatus From WWE RAW

Asuka has accomplished a lot of things in WWE since her debut back in 2016. This includes becoming a multi-time women’s champion and carrying the women’s division during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Asuka has been hinting at a huge change in her character since last week. After what transpired on this week’s RAW, it seems Asuka might be going on a hiatus for a while.
PWMania

WWE Rescinds Bobby Lashley’s Firing

WWE has rescinded Bobby Lashley’s firing. For those who missed it, WWE official Adam Pearce fired Lashley (in storyline) Monday night on WWE RAW. Lashley was fired after he accidentally struck officials for two weeks in a row. Pearce issued a statement this afternoon announcing that Lashley’s firing has...
ringsidenews.com

Shawn Michaels Rewrote WWE NXT After Learning About Mandy Rose’s Extreme Subscription Content

Mandy Rose was one of NXT’s most improved female pro wrestlers since she won the NXT Championship last year. Rose had carried the title for 413 days and defended it ten times. Unfortunately, Mandy Rose was released by WWE, and this brought an end to get flourishing career. WWE Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels rewrote this week’s NXT to get the title off Mandy Rose.
PWMania

Charlotte Flair Continues to Tease Her WWE Comeback

Charlotte Flair has been pushed as a top WWE star for several years and has won multiple championships. She is currently on leave from WWE to spend time with her family and travel. Flair was last seen at WrestleMania Backlash, where she lost to Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s...
PWMania

Jim Ross Says Vince McMahon Had a “Contentious” Relationship With Jim Cornette

Jim Ross recently discussed a variety of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During the podcast, Ross stated that Vince McMahon and Jim Cornette were never on good terms:. “Contentious. I don’t know that Corny’s relationship with Vince has ever changed. They never got along great, but I think Corny had respect for the business, therefore Vince got some of that respect as well for what he had built in WWE, creating an environment where a lot of people, like Cornette, myself, and others, could make a living in the things we loved to do, and that was work in pro wrestling.
ringsidenews.com

Steve Austin Refused To Work With Marc Mero After Sable Bodyslammed Him

WWE Hall of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle. However, he wasn’t always as successful as Austin made his WWE debut as the Ringmaster. Austin was such a big name that he had the privilege of deciding which talent he didn’t want to work with. It seems he didn’t want to work with Marc Mero for a bizarre reason.
wrestlinginc.com

Rob Fee Teases Something Big For This Week's WWE SmackDown

The weekend has nearly arrived and that means that "WWE SmackDown" is getting closer and closer. While this week's episode has already garnered a lot of interest due to the hints that it will be a significant night in the story of Sami Zayn and The Bloodline (Jimmy & Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Roman Reigns), a new message from long-term creative writer Rob Fee may send that excitement into overdrive. "I wouldn't miss Smackdown this week. Don't say I didn't warn you," Fee wrote on his Twitter earlier today.
ringsidenews.com

Mia Yim Threatens To Block Fans Who Say She’s Cheating On Keith Lee

Mia Yim re-signed with WWE to take out the ‘Rhea Problem’ for The O.C., and she has excelled in delivering an excellent performance in the role. Since her return to the company, Yim saw a much larger spotlight, and that includes the bad parts as well. Mia Yim...
411mania.com

WWE Reportedly ‘Underwhelmed’ By Recently Rehired Talent

According to a new report by Wrestlevotes, recently rehired WWE wrestlers may be not be performing as well as they were expected to. According to the report, Triple H in particular is said to be ‘underwhelmed’ by some of the talents, who have ‘underperformed’ since returning.
ringsidenews.com

Ric Flair Lost Respect For Jim Ross After Dark Side Of The Ring Episode

Jim Ross is credited as one of the greatest play-by-play commentators in the wrestling business. His long tenure and deliverance of all the wrestling action every week have been commendable. However, 2-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently took a major shot at JR for some comments he made about a former WWE executive after an episode of the Vice TV series Dark Side of the Ring about the Plane Ride From Hell.
The Spun

WWE Star Reportedly Released In Controversial Move

WWE has reportedly released Mandy Rose, who dropped the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez on Tuesday night. According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Rose posted risque content on her FanTime page that the company deemed "outside the parameters of her contract." They reportedly felt they were "put in a tough position."
PWMania

Top Injured WWE Star Planning to Return Very Soon

Drew McIntyre addressed his injury status after originally being scheduled to team with Sheamus to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the November 9 edition of SmackDown. McIntyre had a ruptured eardrum, which was revealed after he announced that he had not been medically cleared...
ringsidenews.com

Nikki Cross Teases Possible SaNITy Reunion

SaNITy was quite a successful stable throughout its WWE NXT run, bagging the NXT World Tag Team Championships. However, the stable’s run on the main roster was short-lived and left much to be desired. After efforts to bring them back to WWE, it seems that the insane faction is about to make a comeback.

Comments / 0

Community Policy