mynbc5.com
Burlington boys basketball falls in new head coaches debut
Wednesday was a big night for the Burlington boys basketball program as they rang in a new season with a series of fresh additions. The Seahorses home opener marked the coaching debut of former alumnus BJ Robertson, as well as an appearance at the University of Vermont's Patrick Gymnasium. Spaulding...
mynbc5.com
CVU coach teaches mental health lessons to help his players perform
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — In 2011, CVU boys hockey was the pinnacle of success in Vermont. That season, the Redhawks capped off a four-year stretch of championship appearances with a 1-0 win over rival Essex High School. Fast forward to 2022, and the bliss of raising multiple state title...
mynbc5.com
Northeastern Clinton Central High School boys' basketball wins big against Plattsburgh, 49-35
CLINTON COUNTY, N.Y. — Northeastern Clinton Central High School boys' basketball takes down the defending Section VII Class B champion Plattsburgh Hornets, 49-35, with solid play on both sides of the ball. The Cougars held the Hornets to just 10 points in the first half, thanks to a halfcourt...
mynbc5.com
Seton Catholic high school girls' basketball holds off late Schroon Lake comeback, win 36-34
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Seton Catholic High School girls' basketball held off a late comeback effort by Schroon Lake high school to take the 36-34 win at home. Madison Whalen and Charlotte Hughes delivered in the second half to put the Knights in a comfortable eight-point lead at the end of the third quarter.
mynbc5.com
SUNY Plattsburgh women's basketball features four newcomers with North Country ties
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — SUNY Plattsburgh women’s basketball welcomed six newcomers on its roster this offseason, and four of them have local ties to the North Country. Sophomores Koree Stillwell, Payton Couture, Bri Brosseau and first-year Kourtney McCarthy played against each other at rival high schools in the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference (CVAC). Now they share the same home court at Memorial Hall as Plattsburgh State Cardinals.
mynbc5.com
Bobsled competitions in Lake Placid provide promising opportunity for para-athletes
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — With so many skilled bobsled and luge athletes traveling at great speeds around the track, you may not recognize that getting around off the ice doesn’t come as easy as some. Athletes from across the world got the chance to show off their skills...
mynbc5.com
Northeastern Clinton Central High School boys ice hockey holds off late comeback from Saranac Lake-Lake Placid
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Northeastern Clinton Central High School boys ice hockey used a strong start to hold on and win against Saranac Lake-Lake Placid High School's combo team 4-3 on the road. NCCS senior Winnie Simpson scored two of his team's four goals, while senior Marcus Bedard and...
mynbc5.com
Malone-Franklin Academy girls' ice hockey dominates Saranac Lake-Lake Placid 11-1
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Saranac Lake-Lake Placid's combo high school girls ice hockey team had no answers for Malone-Franklin Academy's combo team, as they fell 11-1 at home. Two players, seniors Chanel Thompson and Vail St. Hilaire, each scored scored hat tricks for Malone-Franklin Academy. SLP senior Brooklyn Shumway...
willistonobserver.com
Chef turns the corner toward retirement
The “chef” in Chef’s Corner has always been Jozef Harrewyn. That will change after the new year. The Belgian-born, South Africa-raised former teacher at the New England Culinary Institute is retiring from the Williston café he founded 25 years ago, leaving the business in the hands of his partners Scott Sorrell and Jeff Moisan.
Deep Dives: An Illustrated Guide to the Two and a Half Dive Bars at the Five Corners in Essex Junction
The Father, the Son, the Holy Ghost. Protons, electrons, neutrons. Birth, life, death. The fundamentals of our universe are built on the power of three. Vermont, too, houses a formidable and essential triumvirate — a trio of singular dive bars all within steps of Five Corners in Essex Junction: Park Place Tavern & Grill, the Hornets' Nest, and Murray's Tavern & Grill. Within these 12 walls, there's a barstool for every mood, craving and manner of company.
mynbc5.com
Friday's snow is sure to excite tubing and ski enthusiasts
WATERBURY, Vt. — Friday’s snowstorm might be all people living in our region need to finally get out and enjoy some of their favorite outdoor activities. Titus Mountain of Malone, New York, is choosing this upcoming weekend to finally open their family ski resort for the season thanks to the amount of incoming snow.
mynbc5.com
Wood 4 Good helping families heat homes in Chittenden County
JERICHO, Vt. — Our first big snowfall is expected this week, which means it's time to turn the heat onto full blast. But for some families in our region, heating a home is not feasible. However, Wood 4 Good, a local nonprofit organization, is helping families overcome heat insecurity.
mynbc5.com
Burlington High School principal to resign in January
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington School District will conduct a national search for a new principal following the announcement that current Burlington High School principal Lauren McBride is resigning. Burlington School District Superintendent Thomas Flanagan announced McBride's resignation in a letter to parents and staff on Wednesday. In the...
mynbc5.com
Salvation Army branches across the region prepare for annual 'Red Kettle Blitz Day'
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Salvation Army in both Vermont and New York is getting ready for its annual "Red Kettle Blitz Day." The Thursday event is the organization's biggest push for donations heading into Christmas, and is being held for the ninth year in a row. It will provide...
bhsregister.com
BREAKING NEWS: Principal Lauren McBride announces resignation
Tuesday, December 13, Lauren McBride publicly announced her upcoming resignation as principal of Burlington High School. The news was revealed this evening in an email from Superintendent Tom Flanagan. “While I am saddened by this news, I understand that she has been presented with an opportunity that she feels she...
vermontbiz.com
New England Retail Properties opens Tractor Supply in Enosburg Falls
Vermont Business Magazine New England Retail Properties, Inc has announced that two of their subsidiaries have completed the ground up development of two new Tractor Supply Company Stores in Ensoburg Falls, VT, and Somersworth, NH. Both Stores opened Saturday December 10, 2022 after 6 months of construction. The Vermont store...
Colchester Sun
Home tour of the week: This $429,900 home in Essex Junction has a fully fenced yard and four bedrooms
This cape style home in Essex Junction has a attached one car garage and three season porch. The home is also equipped for kids and pets with a fully fenced yard. Bathrooms: 2 (1 full and 1 half) Price: $429,900. Square Feet: 1,421. HIGHLIGHTS: back deck, fully fenced yard, hardwood...
WCAX
Couple aims to share Scandinavian sauna experience with Vermonters
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We may be thousands of miles away from Scandinavia but one Burlington couple is working to bring Nordic health benefits to Vermont’s doorstep. “We really have the belief that wellness and nature go hand in hand. We kind of see ourselves as the glamping version of spa,” said Nicole Sweeney of Savu Sauna.
mynbc5.com
Feeding Chittenden hopes to secure more donations in final stretch of 'Holidays Without Hunger' campaign
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Feeding Chittenden is on a mission, hoping to feed 10,000 families through its "Holidays Without Hunger" campaign. The organization has successfully fed just over 7,200 families, but that’s only about 75% of its end-of-the-year goal. "The need is so much greater with high inflation, rent,...
mynbc5.com
Twin sisters from Peru, New York, give birth on same day, 300 miles apart
PERU, N.Y. — Twin sisters from Peru, New York, are sharing an incredible milestone after their mother said they both gave birth on the same day, 300 miles apart from each other. The twins' mother, Tricia Thurber, said her daughters, Ashley and Anna, announced they were pregnant a day...
