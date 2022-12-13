ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Burlington, VT

mynbc5.com

Burlington boys basketball falls in new head coaches debut

Wednesday was a big night for the Burlington boys basketball program as they rang in a new season with a series of fresh additions. The Seahorses home opener marked the coaching debut of former alumnus BJ Robertson, as well as an appearance at the University of Vermont's Patrick Gymnasium. Spaulding...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

SUNY Plattsburgh women's basketball features four newcomers with North Country ties

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — SUNY Plattsburgh women’s basketball welcomed six newcomers on its roster this offseason, and four of them have local ties to the North Country. Sophomores Koree Stillwell, Payton Couture, Bri Brosseau and first-year Kourtney McCarthy played against each other at rival high schools in the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference (CVAC). Now they share the same home court at Memorial Hall as Plattsburgh State Cardinals.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
willistonobserver.com

Chef turns the corner toward retirement

The “chef” in Chef’s Corner has always been Jozef Harrewyn. That will change after the new year. The Belgian-born, South Africa-raised former teacher at the New England Culinary Institute is retiring from the Williston café he founded 25 years ago, leaving the business in the hands of his partners Scott Sorrell and Jeff Moisan.
WILLISTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Deep Dives: An Illustrated Guide to the Two and a Half Dive Bars at the Five Corners in Essex Junction

The Father, the Son, the Holy Ghost. Protons, electrons, neutrons. Birth, life, death. The fundamentals of our universe are built on the power of three. Vermont, too, houses a formidable and essential triumvirate — a trio of singular dive bars all within steps of Five Corners in Essex Junction: Park Place Tavern & Grill, the Hornets' Nest, and Murray's Tavern & Grill. Within these 12 walls, there's a barstool for every mood, craving and manner of company.
ESSEX, VT
mynbc5.com

Friday's snow is sure to excite tubing and ski enthusiasts

WATERBURY, Vt. — Friday’s snowstorm might be all people living in our region need to finally get out and enjoy some of their favorite outdoor activities. Titus Mountain of Malone, New York, is choosing this upcoming weekend to finally open their family ski resort for the season thanks to the amount of incoming snow.
WATERBURY, VT
mynbc5.com

Burlington High School principal to resign in January

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Burlington School District will conduct a national search for a new principal following the announcement that current Burlington High School principal Lauren McBride is resigning. Burlington School District Superintendent Thomas Flanagan announced McBride's resignation in a letter to parents and staff on Wednesday. In the...
BURLINGTON, VT
bhsregister.com

BREAKING NEWS: Principal Lauren McBride announces resignation

Tuesday, December 13, Lauren McBride publicly announced her upcoming resignation as principal of Burlington High School. The news was revealed this evening in an email from Superintendent Tom Flanagan. “While I am saddened by this news, I understand that she has been presented with an opportunity that she feels she...
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

New England Retail Properties opens Tractor Supply in Enosburg Falls

Vermont Business Magazine New England Retail Properties, Inc has announced that two of their subsidiaries have completed the ground up development of two new Tractor Supply Company Stores in Ensoburg Falls, VT, and Somersworth, NH. Both Stores opened Saturday December 10, 2022 after 6 months of construction. The Vermont store...
ENOSBURG FALLS, VT
WCAX

Couple aims to share Scandinavian sauna experience with Vermonters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We may be thousands of miles away from Scandinavia but one Burlington couple is working to bring Nordic health benefits to Vermont’s doorstep. “We really have the belief that wellness and nature go hand in hand. We kind of see ourselves as the glamping version of spa,” said Nicole Sweeney of Savu Sauna.
BURLINGTON, VT

