Keith Fritz
2d ago
I am glad that she has finally picked out which character that she wanted to be. She is a very beautiful young lady no matter which one of these characters she has chosen to be. She is one of the world's best female wrestlers that I have ever seen before. I would definitely love to see her team up with Sasha Banks. I think that they would rule the divas division.
