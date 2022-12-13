ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Isle, VT

whdh.com

Fire destroys Vermont dairy barn; 40 cows die

GRAND ISLE, Vt. (AP) — Fire has destroyed a Grand Isle dairy barn and killed about 40 cows trapped inside, Vermont State Police said Tuesday. A neighbor spotted the flames coming from the north end of the barn Monday evening and called 911. He then went to the barn and tried to get some of the cows out, police said.
GRAND ISLE, VT
sevendaysvt

Stuck in Vermont: Checking in With a Couple Who Moved From NYC to Rural Vermont During the Pandemic

In July 2020, married couple Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman moved from New York City to rural Derby, Vt., with their three rescue cats. Their farmhouse rental in Derby was twice as large and cost a third as much as their city dwelling. After more than two decades of life in the city, the pandemic prompted their big move, but they had been considering it for a decade. Noah grew up in the Northeast Kingdom, and they wanted to be closer to his mom and stepfather in East Burke. In August 2020, Eva made a video about the couple’s experience acclimating to a rural environment.
DERBY, VT
WCAX

Missing Colchester man found dead

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A missing Colchester man was found dead Thursday afternoon. Police say the body of Ronald A. Moody, 74, was located at the end of Mallard Drive after he was reported missing Thursday. Relatives last spoke to Moody on Saturday but he did not show up for...
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

Crews respond to fire at Upper Valley recycling facility

Police are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were discovered during a fire in their Bethel home Tuesday morning. Burlington Police held a heavy police presence for a least 4 hours Monday night on North Avenue. More affordable housing completed in Plattsburgh. Updated: 6 hours ago. Plattsburgh town...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Plattsburgh votes to demolish Crete Memorial Civic Center

PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh City Officials have decided to demolish the Crete Memorial Civic Center. The Common Council approved the move after hearing public comment, for and against the proposed demolition. The cost to tear the building down is about $400,000 compared to the estimated at least $3 million...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
vermontbiz.com

Three more segments on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail to open Thursday

Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT) today announced that three more segments of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail (LVRT) – Danville to Hardwick, Wolcott Village to Morrisville, and Cambridge to Sheldon — will be open for public use on December 15th. “The AOT project team...
DANVILLE, VT
WCAX

Super Senior: Fred Pratt

ADDISON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fred Pratt’s life is for the birds. Pratt is being chauffeured as he looks out for his flying friends. “I’d love to pick up a peregrine falcon or a cooper’s hawk or something like that,” he said. Pretty much every day, Pratt drives himself on backroads past farms and fields -- an Addison County avian adventure.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Flock of geese found in Barton died from avian flu

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Fish and Wildlife have received the results to what killed 21 geese on a Barton beach. Officials say it was the avian flu that killed the flock at Crystal Lake State Park, back in November. Now, as a precaution, the state is testing dead birds...
BARTON, VT
WCAX

Local businesses cope with shoplifting spree

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Local police have made quick work of two cases of high-dollar retail theft in the Burlington area. It comes at the height of the holiday shopping season, putting some business owners on edge. “It’s a little disheartening to have something taken from you,” said Kara Archambault,...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

2 arrested following South Burlington $4K shoplifting haul

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police were in the right place at the right time, happening to witness a shoplifter last week. Officers were investigating an unrelated incident on Shelburne Road last Thursday morning when they saw a man run out of Lowe’s with a large bag and hop into a waiting getaway car. They chased the SUV south toward Shelburne but were unable to catch them. Shelburne Police then picked up the chase in the village and followed the SUV to Harbor Road where it crashed. The suspects were arrested after they tried to run off into a wooded area.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Police ID suspect in Burlington jewelry thefts

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say they’ve cracked the case of a Burlington jewelry thief that hit several downtown stores this week. The Burlington Police say public tips led them to James Lisaius, 30, as the suspect that stole upwards of $12,000. It happened at three businesses -- some...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Couple aims to share Scandinavian sauna experience with Vermonters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We may be thousands of miles away from Scandinavia but one Burlington couple is working to bring Nordic health benefits to Vermont’s doorstep. “We really have the belief that wellness and nature go hand in hand. We kind of see ourselves as the glamping version of spa,” said Nicole Sweeney of Savu Sauna.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Vigilantism is making a comeback

Vigilantism. That word harkens back to the last time that criminals ran rampant in the streets of major cities throughout the country. That was the late 1970s and early to mid-1980s. It brings back the time when Clint “Dirty Harry” Eastwood and Charles “Death Wish” Bronson became heroes to the...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

South Burlington surveillance photos

A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church. 8 arrests made in string of burglaries in Bradford area. Multiple people will be working through the court system after a slew of burglaries in Vermont. 5 charged in Windsor County deer poaching scheme. Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Destination dog park: What to know before you go

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In the short-time it’s been open, the Wheeler Dog Park in South Burlington has become a popular spot for K9 owners. Dog parks are a great way for pups to get some time off leash, socialize and let their zoomies out. But just like people,...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

South Burlington Police investigate shots fired at park

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police are searching for a suspect who fired a gun at a local park Tuesday evening. It happened around 7:53 p.m. at Jaycee Park. Police say they received a report of a black male firing a gun. When officers arrived the man was gone. Police searched the area and say there was no evidence that anyone was shot or injured. Officers were able to recover ballistic evidence.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT

