The Spun

Veteran NFL Quarterback Appears To Have Quit Team

This past week, the Atlanta Falcons named rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder as their starter heading into Week 15 — benching veteran signal caller Marcus Mariota. Mariota is currently away from the team and may not return. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith addressed Mariota's absence with an "illuminating" statement during...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes pays tribute to Mike Leach after unfortunate passing

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes pays tribute to Mike Leach after the longtime head coach passed away from complications with a heart attack. While their time at Texas Tech University didn’t exactly line up, one can see the influence Mike Leach’s offseason had on Patrick Mahomes, the former Red Raider and now-Chiefs All-Pro signal caller.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL Analysis Network

49ers Receive Brutal Injury Update On Defensive Piece

The San Francisco 49ers have not missed a beat with rookie Brock Purdy taking over at quarterback following Jimmy Garoppolo breaking his foot early in their Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins, 33-17. They picked up another dominant victory in Week 14, this time over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 35-7.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

What we learned as 49ers beat Seahawks to clinch NFC West

SEATTLE — Four days after out-dueling Tom Brady in his first NFL start, 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy might have topped that accomplishment. The 49ers on Thursday clinched the NFC West with a 21-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, and Purdy played no small part in the team’s seventh consecutive victory.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Grading 49ers' offense, defense in NFC West-clinching win

SEATTLE — Brock Purdy certainly did not do it all by himself. But the rookie quarterback did enough — more than enough, actually — to enable the 49ers to travel home from a 21-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks as NFC West champions. Purdy, who was battling...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hints at possible Odell Beckham Jr. signing

Stand by on Odell Beckham Jr. The Dallas Cowboys may have just signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on Monday, but team owner Jerry Jones says they are still in pursuit of OBJ. Jones, after praising Beckham and his play-making ability, was asked when the star receiver, who is recovering...
NBC Sports

Bad roughing the passer call keeps 49ers-Seahawks from becoming a blowout

The 49ers beat the Seahawks on Thursday night, nailing down the NFC West championship. At 21-13, it was closer than it should have been. The dagger should have come with more than 12 minutes remaining in the third quarter. A pass from Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was intercepted by 49ers defensive back Deommodore Lenoir. He returned it for a touchdown. The extra point would have made the score 28-3.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Deebo absolutely loved Kittle's moves on TD vs. Seahawks

Deebo Samuel was a member of the Faithful on Thursday night and much like 49ers fans everywhere, he loved what he saw from George Kittle against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Kittle caught a 54-yard touchdown reception on the 49ers' first drive of the second half and the moves...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

ESPN's first Eagles mock draft of the year is ridiculous

The Eagles are currently in Super Bowl mode, so it's hard to wrap my brain around the idea that ESPN mock draftnik Todd McShay just released his first mock of the season. Ideally I won't be thinking about mock drafts until the third week of February at the earliest. But...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Bosa's great answer on what goes through his mind when chasing QBs

Nick Bosa is a man of very few words, which is why an answer he gave after the 49ers' NFC West-clinching win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night was so perfect. After recording another sack to give him 15.5 this season, Bosa was asked by Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung what goes through his mind when pursuing opposing quarterbacks.
SEATTLE, WA

