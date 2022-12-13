Read full article on original website
Vikings Reinforcements Are on the Way
A few key Vikings played a big role in the loss to the Lions on Sunday, as they missed the game. The Vikings have been one of the most healthy teams in the league so far, a key part of the success and the 10-3 record. Leading up to the...
Veteran NFL Quarterback Appears To Have Quit Team
This past week, the Atlanta Falcons named rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder as their starter heading into Week 15 — benching veteran signal caller Marcus Mariota. Mariota is currently away from the team and may not return. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith addressed Mariota's absence with an "illuminating" statement during...
ClutchPoints
NFL Odds: 49ers vs. Seahawks prediction, odds and pick – 12/15/2022
The San Francisco 49ers will travel to take on the Seattle Seahawks in the latest edition of Thursday Night Football at Lumen Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a 49ers-Seahawks prediction and pick, laid out below. San Francisco,...
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Patrick Mahomes pays tribute to Mike Leach after unfortunate passing
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes pays tribute to Mike Leach after the longtime head coach passed away from complications with a heart attack. While their time at Texas Tech University didn’t exactly line up, one can see the influence Mike Leach’s offseason had on Patrick Mahomes, the former Red Raider and now-Chiefs All-Pro signal caller.
NFL Analysis Network
49ers Receive Brutal Injury Update On Defensive Piece
The San Francisco 49ers have not missed a beat with rookie Brock Purdy taking over at quarterback following Jimmy Garoppolo breaking his foot early in their Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins, 33-17. They picked up another dominant victory in Week 14, this time over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 35-7.
Las Vegas Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr Week 15 Update
The Las Vegas Raiders are desperate for a win this weekend versus the New England Patriots, and QB Derek Carr discusses it.
NBC Sports
NFL will no longer allow Raiders to use a holder on kickoffs to place football on top of tee
The Raiders’ strategy of using a holder on kickoffs to improve hang time is no longer allowed. The NFL has now reversed course and won’t allow holders to hold the ball on top of the tee, according to FootballZebras.com. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels explained that the Raiders got...
NBC Sports
What we learned as 49ers beat Seahawks to clinch NFC West
SEATTLE — Four days after out-dueling Tom Brady in his first NFL start, 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy might have topped that accomplishment. The 49ers on Thursday clinched the NFC West with a 21-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, and Purdy played no small part in the team’s seventh consecutive victory.
NBC Sports
Grading 49ers' offense, defense in NFC West-clinching win
SEATTLE — Brock Purdy certainly did not do it all by himself. But the rookie quarterback did enough — more than enough, actually — to enable the 49ers to travel home from a 21-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks as NFC West champions. Purdy, who was battling...
Cole Beasley comes out of retirement, sign with Buffalo Bills
WR Cole Beasley, who retired in October after spending two weeks on Tampa Bay's practice squad, has come out of retirement to sign with the practice squad of his former team, the Buffalo Bills.
NBC Sports
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hints at possible Odell Beckham Jr. signing
Stand by on Odell Beckham Jr. The Dallas Cowboys may have just signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on Monday, but team owner Jerry Jones says they are still in pursuit of OBJ. Jones, after praising Beckham and his play-making ability, was asked when the star receiver, who is recovering...
New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 15 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 15 matchup between the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders.
NBC Sports
Bad roughing the passer call keeps 49ers-Seahawks from becoming a blowout
The 49ers beat the Seahawks on Thursday night, nailing down the NFC West championship. At 21-13, it was closer than it should have been. The dagger should have come with more than 12 minutes remaining in the third quarter. A pass from Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was intercepted by 49ers defensive back Deommodore Lenoir. He returned it for a touchdown. The extra point would have made the score 28-3.
Buccaneers Tom Brady Considering All Options Regarding Future
According to reports, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback isn't closing the door on any option regarding his future on or off the field.
NBC Sports
Peyton Manning says Bill Belichick once put Peter Boulware in the Pro Bowl to spite Art Modell
On Monday night’s ManningCast, Peyton Manning said Bill Belichick once found an unusual way to get revenge on Art Modell, the owner who fired him as head coach of the Browns. According to Manning, Belichick once added Ravens linebacker Peter Boulware to the AFC Pro Bowl team because Boulware...
NBC Sports
Deebo absolutely loved Kittle's moves on TD vs. Seahawks
Deebo Samuel was a member of the Faithful on Thursday night and much like 49ers fans everywhere, he loved what he saw from George Kittle against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Kittle caught a 54-yard touchdown reception on the 49ers' first drive of the second half and the moves...
NBC Sports
Before throwing to Penei Sewell, Jared Goff told him: “Hold onto the ball, don’t be stupid”
The Lions sealed their win over the Vikings on Sunday with Jared Goff throwing a third-and-7 pass to a receiver offensive the Vikings weren’t expecting to get the ball: offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who lined up in the backfield and went in motion before Goff passed to him. Before...
NBC Sports
ESPN's first Eagles mock draft of the year is ridiculous
The Eagles are currently in Super Bowl mode, so it's hard to wrap my brain around the idea that ESPN mock draftnik Todd McShay just released his first mock of the season. Ideally I won't be thinking about mock drafts until the third week of February at the earliest. But...
NBC Sports
Bosa's great answer on what goes through his mind when chasing QBs
Nick Bosa is a man of very few words, which is why an answer he gave after the 49ers' NFC West-clinching win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night was so perfect. After recording another sack to give him 15.5 this season, Bosa was asked by Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung what goes through his mind when pursuing opposing quarterbacks.
