The 49ers beat the Seahawks on Thursday night, nailing down the NFC West championship. At 21-13, it was closer than it should have been. The dagger should have come with more than 12 minutes remaining in the third quarter. A pass from Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was intercepted by 49ers defensive back Deommodore Lenoir. He returned it for a touchdown. The extra point would have made the score 28-3.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO