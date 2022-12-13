Man pleads no contest to manslaughter in stabbing death

A man has been ordered to serve time in state prison after having reached an agreement with the District Attorney’s Office to plead no contest to voluntary manslaughter in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man more than two years ago, Nash County judicial system records said.

Corey Ford, 54, on Thursday was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Eula Reid to a minimum of six years and a month to a maximum of seven years and four months of incarceration, the records said.

However, if Ford complies with an early release program, he could be out by late summer 2024, the records said.

The Telegram on Dec. 8, 2020, reported that Ford turned himself in after police charged him with murder in the slaying of Benjamin Glover, 65, late the previous month.

According to the Nash County judicial system records, Reid, in sentencing Ford last week, credited him with 352 days of time served behind bars pending the outcome of the case.

Ford also was ordered to pay $3,971 in judicial system-related costs, with all money owed to be collected as a civil judgment, the records said.

The records also said that according to the plea arrangement, the District Attorney’s Office and Ford also agreed that he would enroll in the Advanced Supervised Release program. That will result in a sentence of three years and eight months, which is the lowest possible sentence for this level and class of felony, the records said.

According to the School of Government at UNC-Chapel Hill, the Advanced Supervised Release program allows certain inmates to get out of prison before their minimum release date, provided they participate in and complete risk reduction incentives while in the custody of the state Department of Adult Corrections.

In Ford’s case, his projected release date is Aug. 17, 2024, provided he completes all risk reduction incentives, the Nash County judicial system records said.

The N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s autopsy report said that Glover died of multiple stab wounds, with three of the wounds having been to the chest that resulted in holes in a vein that helps circulate blood to the upper body, the left lung and the heart.

The report also said that a toxicology screening of Glover’s body showed no evidence of alcohol.

Nash County judicial system records said that according to information submitted by a police detective, in the early morning hours of Nov. 28, 2020, a homicide investigation began at a residence in the 1600 block of South Grace Street in the Little Raleigh area of the city. The residence belonged to Kelly Bluford, who was in relationships with Glover and Ford, the records said.

Footage from an officer’s body camera showed that Bluford said Ford was fighting with Glover when Glover was killed and that Ford fled the scene, the records said.

A warrant was obtained for officers to search Ford’s residence in the nearby 500 block of Dexter Street and a bloody tan jacket was found in the top part of the closet of the bedroom, the records said.

The jacket was photographed and field tested for human blood and the test results came back positive, the records said.

The records also said the detective said that Bluford said that Ford the night before the slaying had been wearing a tan jacket with blue jeans and a black toboggan.

Also, video surveillance footage from the nearby Metro Mart in the 700 block of West Raleigh Boulevard showed Ford entered the store roughly six hours before the slaying wearing the same tan jacket and blue jeans and a black toboggan, the records said.

The records also provide a list of offenses Ford has previously been convicted of having committed in North Carolina.

According to the records, Ford was convicted the following years in Forsyth County for the following offenses:

In 2001 for failure to stop for a school bus and littering.In 2000 for violating a noise ordinance.In 1998 and in 1995 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

The records said Ford was convicted in 1995 in Nash County for possessing beer/wine while on a public street.

By pleading no contest last week in the stabbing case, Ford neither accepted nor denied responsibility for the charge of voluntary manslaughter but agreed to accept punishment.

Generally, voluntary manslaughter occurs when the offender had no prior intent to kill and when the circumstances leading up to the slaying would have caused a reasonable person to become emotionally or mentally disturbed.