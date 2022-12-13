ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nash County, NC

Man pleads no contest to manslaughter in stabbing death

By By WILLIAM F. WEST Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1agnNr_0jgW5oFe00

A man has been ordered to serve time in state prison after having reached an agreement with the District Attorney’s Office to plead no contest to voluntary manslaughter in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man more than two years ago, Nash County judicial system records said.

Corey Ford, 54, on Thursday was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Eula Reid to a minimum of six years and a month to a maximum of seven years and four months of incarceration, the records said.

However, if Ford complies with an early release program, he could be out by late summer 2024, the records said.

The Telegram on Dec. 8, 2020, reported that Ford turned himself in after police charged him with murder in the slaying of Benjamin Glover, 65, late the previous month.

According to the Nash County judicial system records, Reid, in sentencing Ford last week, credited him with 352 days of time served behind bars pending the outcome of the case.

Ford also was ordered to pay $3,971 in judicial system-related costs, with all money owed to be collected as a civil judgment, the records said.

The records also said that according to the plea arrangement, the District Attorney’s Office and Ford also agreed that he would enroll in the Advanced Supervised Release program. That will result in a sentence of three years and eight months, which is the lowest possible sentence for this level and class of felony, the records said.

According to the School of Government at UNC-Chapel Hill, the Advanced Supervised Release program allows certain inmates to get out of prison before their minimum release date, provided they participate in and complete risk reduction incentives while in the custody of the state Department of Adult Corrections.

In Ford’s case, his projected release date is Aug. 17, 2024, provided he completes all risk reduction incentives, the Nash County judicial system records said.

The N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s autopsy report said that Glover died of multiple stab wounds, with three of the wounds having been to the chest that resulted in holes in a vein that helps circulate blood to the upper body, the left lung and the heart.

The report also said that a toxicology screening of Glover’s body showed no evidence of alcohol.

Nash County judicial system records said that according to information submitted by a police detective, in the early morning hours of Nov. 28, 2020, a homicide investigation began at a residence in the 1600 block of South Grace Street in the Little Raleigh area of the city. The residence belonged to Kelly Bluford, who was in relationships with Glover and Ford, the records said.

Footage from an officer’s body camera showed that Bluford said Ford was fighting with Glover when Glover was killed and that Ford fled the scene, the records said.

A warrant was obtained for officers to search Ford’s residence in the nearby 500 block of Dexter Street and a bloody tan jacket was found in the top part of the closet of the bedroom, the records said.

The jacket was photographed and field tested for human blood and the test results came back positive, the records said.

The records also said the detective said that Bluford said that Ford the night before the slaying had been wearing a tan jacket with blue jeans and a black toboggan.

Also, video surveillance footage from the nearby Metro Mart in the 700 block of West Raleigh Boulevard showed Ford entered the store roughly six hours before the slaying wearing the same tan jacket and blue jeans and a black toboggan, the records said.

The records also provide a list of offenses Ford has previously been convicted of having committed in North Carolina.

According to the records, Ford was convicted the following years in Forsyth County for the following offenses:

In 2001 for failure to stop for a school bus and littering.In 2000 for violating a noise ordinance.In 1998 and in 1995 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

The records said Ford was convicted in 1995 in Nash County for possessing beer/wine while on a public street.

By pleading no contest last week in the stabbing case, Ford neither accepted nor denied responsibility for the charge of voluntary manslaughter but agreed to accept punishment.

Generally, voluntary manslaughter occurs when the offender had no prior intent to kill and when the circumstances leading up to the slaying would have caused a reasonable person to become emotionally or mentally disturbed.

Comments / 2

Deborah Batten
2d ago

What are Wrong with you're head ,He needs more years what is going on with the law system biggening ti stink in my book they don't care about human kife it's all about getting money

Reply(1)
2
Related
jocoreport.com

Selma Woman Arrested On Fentanyl Charges

Narcotic agents with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office charged a Selma woman with a half dozen felony drug offenses. Sable May McGee, age 24, was arrested December 13th and confined in the Johnston County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond. Sheriff’s investigators allege McGee, whose address is listed as...
SELMA, NC
WRAL News

Sheriff: Nash Co. mother nearly set 4-year-old son on fire before child intervened

NASHVILLE, N.C. — A mother's four-year-old son was nearly lit on fire during a mental health crisis at a home in Nash County on Tuesday. Investigators determined Latisha McDonald was "having a severe mental health crisis that warranted immediate medical and mental intervention." It was found that McDonald had poured lighter fluid on her son’s bed and attempted to light the bed and child on fire around 6:30 a.m. on Mike Lane in Nashville.
NASH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina man facing additional charges in death of 2-year-old

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man is facing additional charges in the death of a 2-year-old that happened earlier this month. Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Corbin Elijah Moore, 27, of 2927 Hazel Hill Rd. in Kinston. He is facing second-degree murder charges. The charges come after it was determined the child’s death […]
KINSTON, NC
cbs17

Littleton suspect wanted for Dollar General armed robbery, police say

LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Littleton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed robber. On Wednesday shortly before 9 p.m., the Littleton Police Department responded to the Dollar General store in Littleton regarding an armed robbery. Surveillance footage shows a person wearing a...
LITTLETON, NC
jocoreport.com

Felon Sold Gun To Undercover Agent, JCSO Says

JOHNSTON COUNTY – The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 34 year-old woman after she allegedly sold a firearm to an undercover officer. The suspect is reportedly a convicted felon. Tiffany Ann Carter of N. Church Street, Zebulon was arrested November 21, 2022 on a warrant charging...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Robbery at NC Toys For Tots Warehouse

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Thousands of families across the state rely on Toys for Tots to help make their Christmas bright, but in Halifax county about four hours northeast of Charlotte, 2/3 of the toys donated this year have been stolen. Now, organizers are scrambling to re-evaluate who will get...
ENFIELD, NC
cbs17

Nash County K-9 to retire after 7 years of ‘outstanding’ service

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County Sheriff’s K-9 will retire at the end of December after seven years of service. On Wednesday, members of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office held a luncheon to honor K-9 Dako’s retirement. Dako is an eight-year-old shepherd and has served with the sheriff’s office since March 2015.
NASH COUNTY, NC
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
775K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy