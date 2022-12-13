Tarboro police seek man for killing dog

Tarboro police are seeking the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Ladarius Devon Powell.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, officers responded shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday to the 400 block of Chestnut Street regarding a dog that had been shot and killed.

After arriving at the scene, officers learned that Powell had entered a residence known to him and, after complaining about the behavior of a dog inside the house, pulled out a handgun and shot and killed the dog.

According to the post, the dog was properly restrained at the time and there were numerous people, including children, inside the room when the incident occurred.

Powell is currently on probation and has an extensive history of weapons violations and aggravated assault.

Powell is now wanted for possession of a firearm by a felon, felony cruelty to animals and discharging a weapon within city limits.

Anyone with any information about Powell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Tarboro Police Department at 252-641-4247 or their local law enforcement agency.