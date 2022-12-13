ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Caritas and Salvation Army prepare food pantries for more clients Christmas Weekend

By Earl Stoudemire
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DaGzI_0jgW4tNq00

Waco, TX (FOX 44) — We’re less than two weeks away from Christmas and food banks are getting ready to help those in need.

Both Caritas and the Salvation Army say they’ve seen an increase in clients needing service.

Caritas in Waco says its pantry is well stocked to provide staple items on Christmas weekend.

The Salvation Army is prepared as well already seeing a trend change in demand.

“It’s very difficult because it comes and goes so quickly,” said Waco Salvation Army Major Jim Taylor.

Taylor says the demand for food orders has increased heading into the holiday season.

“In the month of November we had 217 families. 217 families in one month,” said Taylor.

This is almost double the number of 136 families served in October.

“Almost two and a half tons of food that we gave away in one month. That’s a lot of food,” said Taylor.

Many of the families are coming for the first time which means some may need help more than once.

Taylor says its harder for providers to donate food quoting higher costs.

“Their donation. The cost of the food they want to donate is higher, so theoretically, the amount that they can provide is less than what they used to provide,” said Taylor.

The Salvation Army has received grants and has hosted food drives to keep the pantry stocked.

Caritas assistant executive director, Charles Harris, says they feel well equipped to provide staple foods through Christmas, but they are in need of volunteers.

“I can’t stress enough how important the volunteers are for our organization. Without those volunteers we cannot get that food out to the to the families,” said Harris.

Their volunteer numbers are down by a quarter.

If anyone wants to donate Harris says you can drop off food at the Caritas warehouse between 8 – 11:30 A.M. and 1 – 3:30 P.M.

For the Salvation Army you can drop off items at their thrift store on West Waco Drive or send a check to the Salvation Army staff to purchase needed items for their pantry.

For anyone in need of food Christmas Weekend, the Salvation Army is doing their community Christmas meal December 24 from 11 – 1 P.M. at their community kitchen at 300 Webster Ave. Waco, TX 76706

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
coveleaderpress.com

Copperas Cove area offers Christmas activities to enjoy

Copperas Cove area residents have several options to choose from to celebrate this season. Santa has returned this year to Logsdon Street! The Logsdon Street Santa will make two more appearances on December 17 and on Christmas Eve at 3222 Logsdon Street in Copperas Cove. The house and yard are lit up with hundreds of lights and decorations, while Santa sits inside, waiting for children and families to come take free pictures. Santa will be available for pictures from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, and Saturday, December 24.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: 1970s Soulful Christmas on Elm event Saturday

The Greater Waco YMCA will have a coding class from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. every Saturday in January as part of its science, technology, engineering, arts and math program. The computer programming class is open to ages 8-15. Cost is $100 for members and $150 for all others. Registration ends...
WACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Family Promise of Bell County Previews Promise House

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — The Family Promise of Bell County hosted an open house today, to share with the community their new facility. The non-profit organization is gearing up to fully open and service those in need with their new home by the end of the month. The Family Promise organization started serving homeless […]
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Elementary Christmas art coming to Cove H-E-B

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – If you get your groceries at the H-E-B Plus in Copperas Cove, you could also take home some custom artwork!. Hundreds of Copperas Cove Independent School District elementary students have drawn and colored Christmas designs on H-E-B’s brown paper bags to help customers bring home some holiday spirit.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KCEN

Family of Killeen woman killed by vehicle sets up memorial fund

KILLEEN, Texas — The family of Tatiana Monae Mathis has set up two different fundraisers to help with funeral expenses, as well as help Mathis' young daughter. A memorial fund has been set up at a local bank, and a GoFundMe is also up and running for those who would like to donate online.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Temple’s BSW Health celebrating 125 years

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Temple’s Baylor Scott & White Medical Center is celebrating its 125th anniversary!. The company said that what started with a handshake and a clinic partnership has evolved into a nationally-recognized hospital and the largest academic medical program at Baylor Scott & White Health.
TEMPLE, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

The Texas Roadhouse Cinnamon Butter Recipe You’ve Been Needing To Try

Killeen, Texas -- There are some folks that go to Texas Roadhouse just for the rolls and the cinnamon butter. Guilty as charged. I am some folks. What about you?. Have you ever tried to make it yourself? You just put sugar and cinnamon in some butter, didn't you? lol. Well, if you've ever wanted to know how to make the oh-so-good cinnamon butter we all love, I've got the recipe, so keep it scrolling. It's a copycat of course, but it’s a staple in my house. It has it's own jar and everything.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Facebook’s parent company, Meta, pausing construction of new facility in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Facebook’s parent company, Meta, on Thursday announced it is pausing construction of is new facility in Temple. “In order to best serve our needs for the future, we have decided to change the design of our data center in Temple which will result in a temporary construction pause while we update our plans,” said a Meta spokesperson in a statement sent to KWTX.
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Meet SUEDE, the Waco band that offers a little bit of everything

WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The video above is a NexUp segment. Demetruis, Jonny, Steve, Jesse and Ashton are members of Waco's SUEDE. The group of multi-talented musicians will be joining Texas Today Friday to share their unique sound. "Because we come from varying musical backgrounds, we’re able...
WACO, TX
US105

Free Family Fishing Event At Nolan Creek in Belton, Texas This Weekend

TIME: 2pm - 4pm. I have a confession: I've never been fishing, so this may just be the experience for us non-fishers to get our feet wet (not trying to get wet, lol). Two cool things about this event is, one, you don't even need a fishing license in order to attend or participate in this event. Two, you don't need experience (phew). Just bring your friends, your family and your poles to see if you can catch a bite.
BELTON, TX
KBTX.com

Early morning fire destroys home in Hearne

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters are investigating a house fire early Thursday morning in Hearne. The fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. on Railroad Street, according to the Hearne Volunteer Fire Department. Residents told KBTX they heard a loud bang in the area around the time of the fire. Firefighters...
HEARNE, TX
yieldpro.com

Student housing community at Baylor University trades to Waterway Family Funds

JLL Capital Markets announced that it has closed the sale of 11th Street Flats, a 134-bed / 45-unit student housing community adjacent to Baylor University in Waco, Texas. JLL represented the seller, Newsome Development and Investments. Waterway Family Funds acquired the asset. This transaction marks the first student housing acquisition for Waterway Family Funds since Jeremy Pemberton, formerly with Waypoint Residential, joined the company in 2022.
WACO, TX
marijuanamoment.net

Texas Activists Turn In Signatures To Put Marijuana Decriminalization Back In Voters’ Hands After City Council Repeal

Texas activists have turned in what they say are enough signatures to place a measure on the Harker Heights ballot to reverse a City Council move that repealed a voter-approved marijuana decriminalization initiative. Ground Game Texas, which was behind a number of successful local decriminalization measures that passed this year,...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KCEN

HazMat situation in Waco at struck natural gas line

WACO, Texas — The Waco Fire Department is reporting a HazMat situation in Waco. According to the department, the situation occurred in the 2300 block of Lake Ridge Circle on Thursday, Dec. 15. Waco FD said units from the fire department and HazMat team are operating at a natural...
WACO, TX
KCEN

UPDATE: Missing Waco teen found

WACO, Texas — UPDATE: In a Facebook post, the police department announced the young girl was found and safely returned to her family around 9:00 p.m. The Waco Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Ja'nessa Weeks-Spears, a 13-year-old child. Waco PD describes Weeks-Spears as 5'3" in...
WACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy