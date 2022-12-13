ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Jim Glogowski ready for new challenge at USF

By Tanner Castora
 3 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – On December 9th, 2022, Jim Glogowski was named the 22nd head coach of the Sioux Falls Cougars.

“Being somewhat of a coming home playing at the University of South Dakota, my wife is from Sioux Falls, the list goes on and on and the more I thought about it, and the more the opportunity kind of developed and presented itself, it became a no brainer quite frankly,” USF Head Coach Jim Glogowski said.

Glogowski was an All-American Linebacker for the Coyotes in the mid 90’s and now takes over at USF after spending the past 7 seasons as the defensive coordinator at Minnesota State.

“The players that know me know I poured everything I had into that program. I don’t think anybody would say other wise. They were really happy for me which made it a lot easier. But there was some tough talks and some emotional stuff and they’ll understand. I didn’t pass away, right? I’m still here, we can still have conversations, I’m just not going to tell them what we’re doing on third down anymore,” Glogowski said with a smile.

The Coo will most likely lose a few key players to the transfer portal, but overall Glogowski will inherit a team that’s gone 8-3 the past two seasons.

“This is not a rebuild, this is just a refinish, right? It’s like taking a classic car and just maybe buffing it up and shining it up, there’s no body damage here. I think that we just have to create an identity of who I want us to be as a head football coach and it’s my job to implement that with the players and then ultimately its on me to make sure we’re executing at a high level,” Glogowski remarked.

“I want to be the kind of football team that understands the importance of doing the little things right. I’ve got a lot of thoughts as a defensive coordinator what hurts us offensively. So, I’m going to implement some of those things like quarterback run game, play action pass, R-P-O stuff. I mean that stuff is all good stuff, but it’s not about doing a bunch of stuff, it’s about doing some stuff really well,” Glogowski said.

Glogowski’s first career job as a head coach was at Simpson College, a Division III school in Indianola, Iowa, where he served from 2007 to 2016. His first coaching gig came as a graduate assistant in 1997 at Augustana University.

