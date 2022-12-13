Read full article on original website
Robert Summerlot
2d ago
we chose to homeschool after they put my youngest son in the dummy class which it really was and he went back here senior year and he was so advanced over public school kids that he had nothing to do. he went to a Big ten University on the Dean's list every semester and he had his schooling paid off when he graduated
Perry Township Schools superintendent retiring at end of school year
INDIANAPOLIS — Perry Township Schools announced Tuesday Superintendent Patrick Mapes will retire at the end of the school year. Mapes has been the district's superintendent since July of 2016. During his tenure, the district underwent $153 million in construction projects, increased teacher base salaries by nearly $17,000 and secured more than $32 million in grants and equipment for teacher incentives.
Legislators skeptical as agencies outline their needs
The Department of Child Services needs to increase rates for foster families and pay stipends for children in kinship care. More money is needed to develop a proposed 12,000 acre technology park in Boone County. These requests for funding continued to filter in this week as the state begins drafting its two-year budget plan. Agencies […] The post Legislators skeptical as agencies outline their needs appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Westfield Church accepting applications for free home repairs
CrossRoads Church at Westfield is accepting applications from Hamilton County residents for free home repairs that will be provided by high school students next summer. The program is offered in partnership with Group Mission Trips, a youth mission organization based in Fort Collins, Colo., and will bring 300 high school students in June for a week to provide free home repairs for those in need. It is geared primarily toward older adults, veterans and any low-income families who live in the community and own their own homes, according to the church.
IU warns students of ‘armed subject’ on campus
IU said the subject was reported to be near 1200 N. Eagleson, in the area of several Greek houses.
Former Orchard Park Elementary site could be used for CCS employee child care, green space
The original version of this story misstated the cost of upgrades to the culinary area at Carmel High School. The cost is $1 million. A portion of the building that previously housed Orchard Park Elementary could be repurposed as a site offering child care for Carmel Clay Schools employees, with the rest of the facility being demolished, according to a recommendation from district administrators discussed at the Dec. 12 school board meeting.
Southside construction update
Area lawmakers: State sends over $5.8M to accelerate local road improvements. Southside: More than $5.8 million is headed to local communities to accelerate road and bridge improvements, according to Johnson County and Southside Indianapolis legislators. Local funding from the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program is for road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements, guardrail replacements and signage, and can cover material costs for chip sealing and crack filling operations. State Rep. Michelle Davis (R-Whiteland) said 229 towns, cities and counties will receive over $119 million in state matching grants. Area grant recipients include: Johnson County, $1 million; Greenwood, $1 million; Homecroft, $82,503; Marion County, $1 million; and Southport; $327,328. Smaller municipalities provide a 25% match in local funds, while large communities provide a 50% match. State law requires 50 percent of the available matching funds be awarded annually to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer. Awards are released two times a year. More information can be found at in.gov/indot/communitycrossings.
Frankfort City Councilman Takes Shot at former Mayor for Social Media Post
Frankfort City Councilman Mike Brite is in his first term as a member of the city council. During Monday night’s council meeting, Brite made a comment about his displeasure with former Mayor Chris McBarnes regarding comments he made on social media regarding city leadership and the upcoming election that is coming up in May.
Marion County program providing second chances to formerly incarcerated men is expanding
INDIANAPOLIS — A program in Marion County is expanding, giving men a second chance while decreasing crime. Now, it's teaching a course in construction and is looking for more applicants ahead of its January deadline. For a couple of hours every week, a room located off of Meridian Street...
Indy community protests over library board's CEO search
INDIANAPOLIS — A search for a new leader at the Indianapolis Public Library is drawing the ire of many people, concerned about the board's hiring practices. Monday evening, dozens of community members gathered on the library's front steps, calling on the board to take action and give the permanent job to Nichelle Hayes, who's been serving as the Indianapolis Public Library's Interim CEO in recent months.
Noblesville OKs EDA for joint replacement center
City leaders in Noblesville have approved an economic development agreement with a joint replacement center that will be at Innovation Mile. Indiana Joint Replacement Institute plans to build a 35,000-square-foot ambulatory surgery center and medical office building dedicated to hip and knee joint replacements as part of a $28 million investment. The facility will be constructed on 6.5 acres currently owned by the city at the southeast corner of Olio Road.
What is the difference in funding for typical foster care placement and relative/kinship placement?
In Indiana, typical foster home placements and what are known as relative or kinship placements are offered different financial resources and supports. A listener in Lafayette wanted to know more about why there are differences in funding. Brenda Chapin is the vice president of program administration for The Villages, a...
Naloxone vending machine installed at Kokomo library
KOKOMO, Ind. — Indiana got another naloxone vending machine Thursday. It was installed at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library on Union Street. The library partnered with Turning Point and Overdose Lifeline to open the vending machine to the public. Naloxone is a medication that can greatly reduce — and...
Gnaw Bone rezone request vacated by commissioners; Petitioner, hopes to develop subdivision in future
The petitioner for a development in Gnaw Bone has requested to vacate a rezoning approval made by Brown County Commissioners in October. In October a 44.5-acre piece of land in Gnaw Bone was authorized for a rezone from Residential 1 (R1) to General Business (GB) by the Brown County Area Plan Commission, who made a positive recommendation for approval to the commissioners.
Plainfield Community Middle School employee hit by car while monitoring crosswalk
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — An employee was hit and taken to the hospital at Plainfield Community Middle School Wednesday morning. The school said an employee that helps with crosswalk monitoring was hit by a vehicle. Emergency responders were called and the employee was taken to the hospital as a precaution....
2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195...
Community Hospital patient looking for her 'guardian angel'
An Indiana couple is trying to find a woman who rushed to help them inside Community Heart and Vascular Hospital.
Grand Junction Park and Plaza | Westfield, Indiana | Land Collective
In response to a significant flood event that inundated the town, increased vulnerability from escalating climate change events, and an aspiration for recognition as a design-forward town, the Midwest City of Westfield, Indiana, population 41,000, has overlaid strategic infrastructure with a communal purpose to create a socially-purposeful, environmentally-resilient, and inclusive park focused on human engagement. Grand Junction acknowledges Westfield as a nascent, northern complement to Indiana’s modernist mecca, Columbus, as it resolves flood abatement with riparian corridor reparation and design excellence for a new people-forward park.
Governor '1,000% better' after pneumonia hospitalization
Gov. Eric Holcomb is feeling "1,000% better" compared to two weeks ago when he was hospitalized with pneumonia. The Republican chief executive spent three days and two nights at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis after seeking treatment for what he believed was the flu but turned out to be a lung infection.
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun officially announces run for Indiana governor
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana Senator Mike Braun formally announced his run for governor in 2024. The Republican senator made the official announcement on Monday after stating his interest to potentially run to replace current Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who cannot seek re-election due to term limits. 68-year-old Braun had...
Judy Jackson leaving sheriff’s office
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Judy Jackson, the public information officer (PIO) at the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), is calling it quits at the end of the year. “My first job was working for my dad at the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office in 1962,” Jackson said. “I thank Sheriff Myers for allowing my career to come full circle.”
