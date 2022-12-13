Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Assists in four straight games
Carlson produced an assist, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Blackhawks. Carlson has racked up five assists over his last four games. It didn't take him long to get a helper Tuesday, setting up Alex Ovechkin's goal just 24 seconds into the game. For the year, Carlson has eight tallies, 11 helpers, 88 shots on net, 61 blocked shots, 29 hits and a minus-6 rating through 25 contests as he remains one of the higher-scoring blueliners in the league.
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Not ready to make season debut
Atkinson (upper body) is expected to miss Thursday's contest versus New Jersey, according to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Atkinson hasn't played yet in 2022-23. When he is healthy, he should serve in a top-six role. He had 23 goals and 50 points in 73 games last season.
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Racking up involvement
Backstrom (hip) is now traveling with the Capitals and ramping up his involvement in practices, but he remains without a timetable for his return to action, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. This is certainly encouraging news for Backstrom, who has yet to play this season after undergoing left hip...
Bruins' David Krejci: Won't play Tuesday
Krejci (lower body) will sit out Tuesday's game against the Islanders, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports. Krejci is being held out for a second straight contest as a precautionary measure after taking part in the morning skate. His next opportunity to play will be Thursday's tilt with Los Angeles. Pavel Zacha is expected to center the second line again in Krejci's absence.
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: History has to wait
Ovechkin picked up an assist Thursday in a 2-1 loss to the Stars. He is still looking for his 801st goal which would tie Gordie Howe for second all-time. Ovechkin took a pass from Dylan Strome and quickly fed it to Conor Sheary who was cutting to the net. Sheary took it in his skates, kicked it to his stick and then tucked it past Jake Oettinger. Ovie is on a five-game, 10-point streak (seven goals, three assists) and faces off against the Maple Leafs on Saturday in an effort to make history.
Celtics' Marcus Smart reveals he left court to vomit during game vs. Lakers
Boston Celtics point guard and reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart revealed that he left Tuesday night's overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in order to vomit. Smart, who scored 18 points and was 7-of-17 shooting including a critical 3-pointer in the closing minutes of regulation, has been battling an illness.
Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Unavailable against Colorado
Okposo (lower body) won't play Thursday versus the Avalanche, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Luckily for the Sabres, Vinnie Hinostroza (undisclosed), is ready to return and is set to replace Okposo on the fourth line. Buffalo has yet to release an expected timetable for Okposo's recovery.
Flyers' Cam Atkinson: Still out Tuesday
Atkinson (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus the Avalanche, Giana Han of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Atkinson has been considered day-to-day for most of December, but the Flyers are still awaiting his season debut.
Giannis Antetokounmpo hit with two 10-second violations vs. Warriors, but call needs to be more consistent
Giannis Antetokounmpo has reverted back to his paint-drying free-throw routine this season, and it cost him two more 10-second violations against the Warriors on Tuesday. Both came in the third quarter with Milwaukee in the midst of opening up a big lead. You can count for yourself along with that...
